BRIEFS: Monday, October 31

College Football

AP Top 25: Tennessee, Ohio State tied at 2

Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday to set up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week with top-ranked Georgia.

Georgia-Tennessee will be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll, and the third straight involving Southeastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Volunteers have ever played in a 1-2 game in the regular season.

Georgia remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week, receiving 30 first-place votes and 1,528 points in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank.

The Volunteers moved up a spot, receiving 18 first-place votes and 1,500 points to match Ohio State. The Buckeyes received 15 first-place votes. The last time there was a tie at No. 2 in the AP poll was Nov. 14, 2004, between Auburn and Oklahoma behind No. 1 Southern California.

On Saturday, Tennessee routed Kentucky 44-6 and Ohio State won 44-31 at Penn State.

Tennessee has not been ranked this high since it was No. 2 in 2001, a season the Vols finished fourth.

No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Alabama, No. 7 TCU and No. 8 Oregon held their spots in the rankings. USC moved up a spot to ninth and No. 10 UCLA gave the Pac-12 three teams in the top-10 for the first time since November 2016.

The last time both Los Angeles schools were in the top 10 was September 2015.

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season will be released Tuesday night.

Men’s College Basketball

Brown takes leave of absence from Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Larry Brown, the legendary basketball coach who has won NCAA and NBA titles, is taking a leave of absence from his role as the special adviser to Memphis coach Penny Hardaway because of a “minor medical issue.”

The school announced the move on Sunday, saying the 82-year-old Brown hopes to return soon.

“We wish him all the best and respect his privacy at this time,” the school’s statement said. It didn’t provide further details.

Brown joined Hardaway’s staff in July 2021 a few years after Brown’s final head coaching job with Auxilum Torino in Italy’s Lega Basket Serie A. Hardaway played for Brown as a member of the New York Knicks.

Brown won 1,098 NBA games and reached the playoffs 18 times over 26 seasons. His NCAA title with the Kansas Jayhawks was among three Final Four appearances his teams made in the 1980s, including one with UCLA. He also won an NBA title with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.

Brown, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 2002.

NBA

Zion back with double-double

LOS ANGELES — Zion Williamson had 21 points and 12 rebounds in his return, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled away in the second half to rout the Los Angeles Clippers 112-91 on Sunday.

CJ McCollum added 22 points for the Pelicans, who’ve won four of their first six games. Williamson was out the last two games with a right hip and lower back contusion, one of three starters to have missed last two games.

Norman Powell had 18 points off the bench for the Clippers. Paul George added 14 points and Marcus Morris had 12. With Kawhi Leonard again sidelined, the Clippers dropped their fourth in a row.

Naji Marshall stole Amir Coffey’s bad pass and streaked down court to score in the game’s closing minutes, waving goodbye to the Clippers fans who hadn’t already bailed out.

Williamson and McCollum combined to score 10 straight to open the third, giving New Orleans a 62-54 lead.

Reggie Jackson scored seven in a row to draw the Clippers within one before the Pelicans got going again. Larry Nance Jr. hit a 3-pointer and Williamson followed with a dunk. Williamson closed the period by completing a three-point play that sent the Pelicans into the fourth leading 78-67.

The Pelicans have been a force in the paint through their first six games, ranking second in the league with 56 points. They had that many against the Clippers.

The Pelicans were 15 of 36 from 3-point range, hitting five in the fourth. The Clippers were just 11 of 39 from long distance.

NHL

Devils overwhelm Blue Jackets 7-1

NEWARK, N.J. — Fabian Zetterland scored late in the first, Nico Hischier and defenseman Ryan Graves scored 33 seconds apart early in the second and Vitek Vanecek made 19 saves for the surging New Jersey Devils, who routed the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-1 on Sunday.

Defensemen John Marino and Jonas Siegenthaler, Jesper Bratt and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey and Vanecek won his third straight.

The Devils bombarded the Blue Jackets with 52 shots and won for the sixth time in seven games after losing twice to start the season. Columbus lost its third in a row.

Zetterlund opened the scoring with about seven minutes left in the first with a rocket past Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins for his first of the season. Hischier drew the assist.

The Devils dominated the first, outshooting the visitors 20-5. Hischier made it 2-0 at 3:22 of the second with an unassisted goal to give him four goals and five assists in eight games this season.

Defenseman Ryan Graves netted his first of the season at 3:55, with assists from Jack Hughes and Bratt.

It extended Bratt’s season-opening points streak to nine games. And Hughes, who scored the lone goal in Friday’s 1-0 home win over the Colorado Avalanche, now has three goals and five assists.

Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov broke through at 6:39 of the second period with his second goal of the season.