BRIEFS: Monday, October 4

NASCAR

Rain pushes NASCAR playoff race at Talladega to Monday

TALLADEGA, Ala. — NASCAR’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway was washed out and rescheduled for Monday because persistent rain backed the series into too tight of a window to run as scheduled.

The race was initially delayed almost two hours and NASCAR made one attempt Sunday at starting the 500-miler. But it began to rain again as the cars circled the 2.66-mile superspeedway behind the pace car.

Talladega does not have lights — the Xfinity Series race on Saturday ended six laps early because of impending darkness — and the lengthy delay meant NASCAR would flirt with sunset if it even started the race. Talladega’s 500 miles average a 3 hour, 41 minute runtime and NASCAR does not like to start a race unless it expects to run to completion.

Compounding the scheduling issue was that the Cup Series race was the lead-in to NBC’s airing Sunday night of Tom Brady’s return to New England, an NFL game that would have taken priority over the race. The rescheduled start is 1 p.m. Monday on NBC Sports Network.

Early weather reports called for rain in Alabama on Monday, as well. Same for Tuesday and part of Wednesday.

Talladega marks the middle race of the second round of NASCAR’s playoffs, with the hybrid road course/oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway scheduled as next week’s elimination race. The field of 12 playoff drivers will be whittled to eight at The Roval, and only Talladega pole sitter Denny Hamlin already has earned a berth into the third round.

NFL

Patrick Mahomes throws 5 TD passes, Chiefs beat Eagles 42-30

PHILADELPHIA — Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes three different ways, including three to Tyreek Hill, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 42-30 on Sunday.

Andy Reid returned to Philadelphia and earned his 100th career win with the Chiefs, becoming the first coach in NFL history to win 100 games with two teams. Reid’s 140 victories with the Eagles are the most in franchise history.

Jalen Hurts threw for a career-high 387 yards and two TDs but Philadelphia (1-3) couldn’t keep up with Kansas City’s high-powered offense. The Eagles had three touchdowns negated by penalty and settled for field goals three times inside the red zone.

The two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs (2-2) snapped a two-game losing streak after entering with a losing record for the first time since they were 4-5 in 2015.

Mahomes tossed TD passes underhanded, overhanded and shoveled one on Kansas City’s three possessions in the first half. He finished with 278 yards passing and his interception was the only possession the Chiefs didn’t score a TD. Hill had 11 catches for 186 yards.

NBA

Warriors forward Wiggins receives COVID-19 vaccine

SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has received his COVID-19 vaccine and will be eligible to play in all games.

The Warriors said coach Steve Kerr made the announcement to reporters Sunday after practice before the team traveled to Portland to play its first preseason game.

Wiggins faced the possibility of not being allowed into Golden State’s home building at Chase Center for games starting Oct. 13 when the San Francisco Department of Public Health begins requiring proof of vaccination for large indoor events.

On Monday at media day, Wiggins had said he would stick to his beliefs regarding the vaccine but noted: “Back is definitely against the wall, but I’m just going to keep fighting for what I believe. I’m going to keep fighting for what I believe is right. What’s right to one person isn’t right to the other and vice versa.”

The NBA said it “reviewed and denied” Wiggins’ request for a religious exemption and that he would not be able to play in Warriors home games until he fulfilled the vaccine mandate. Anyone 12 or older is required to show proof of vaccination to attend indoor events at Chase Center, and that message is on the Warriors’ website for fans.

Wiggins declined to explain what those beliefs actually entail, saying, “It’s none of your business, that’s what it comes down to.”

He stood to lose more than $350,000 per game, and if he didn’t play in any home games would have surrendered half of his $31.6 million salary.

“It’s my problem not yours,” he said.

Soccer

Salah brilliance not enough, Liverpool held 2-2 by Man City

LIVERPOOL, England — Mohamed Salah weaved through player after player, resisting challenges and bamboozling the defense before coolly placing the ball in the corner of the net.

“It is pure world class,” Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said. “What a player.”

Anfield had only five minutes to celebrate and savor the Liverpool striker’s individual brilliance before Kevin De Bruyne’s deflected strike drew Manchester City level for a second time.

A second half of high quality saw the winners of the last two Premier League titles draw 2-2 on Sunday after Rodri made a late intervention to prevent Fabinho scoring a winner for Liverpool.

It was Salah’s work that created the opening goal in the 59th minute. Receiving the ball inside his own half, the Egypt forward brushed off João Cancelo’s heart-hearted attempt at a challenge and drove forward as Aymeric Laporte backed off.

Sadio Mane arrived in the penalty area to receive the ball slipped in by Salah and he struck across goalkeeper Ederson into the net.

“We trained for that ball a lot in training,” Salah said, “and we try to do it in game.”

The combination worked but the lead lasted only 10 minutes. Gabriel Jesus was able to go past Curtis Jones as he cut in from the left before setting up for Foden to equalize in front of the Kop with his first league goal of the season.

The moment of brilliance from Salah came in the 76th as he jinked his way into the penalty area, skipping past City players and undeterred by a push on his back from Foden before restoring Liverpool’s lead by striking past Ederson into the far corner.

“It would be more special if it won the game,” Salah said after scoring in a seventh successive match.

