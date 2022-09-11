BRIEFS: Monday, September 12

College Football

UGA reclaims No. 1; Kentucky, Arkansas in AP Top 10

Georgia reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, and Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend across the country.

The defending national champion Bulldogs, who started the season at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Banks, took two weeks to get back to where they spent most of last year.

Georgia jumped Alabama after it cruised to a 33-0 victory against Samford.

But it wasn't so much about what the Bulldogs did this week as much as what they did last week, combined with the Crimson Tide needing a late field goal to escape at Texas on Saturday.

Georgia, which opened the season by beating Oregon 49-3, received 53 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel. No. 2 Alabama received nine first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State got one first-place vote.

No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson held their places, but the rest of the top 10 was shuffled.

Oklahoma moved up a spot to No. 6. Southern California jumped three places to No. 7, its best ranking since September 2017.

The rest of the top 10 are new arrivals: No. 8 Oklahoma State moved up three spots. No. 9 Kentucky jumped 11 places for its best ranking since it reached No. 8 in October 2007. And No. 10 Arkansas was up six.

After being upset at home by Sun Belt schools, Texas A&M dropped from No. 6 to No. 24 and Notre Dame tumbled out all the way from No. 8.

The Aggies were beaten by Appalachian State and the Fighting Irish fell to 0-2 after losing to Marshall.

It was the fifth time in the last 10 seasons and first time since 2020 that two top-10 teams lost at home to unranked teams in the same week.

Notre Dame is unranked for the first time since Sept. 17, 2017, snapping a streak of 80 straight poll appearances, which was fourth in the country behind Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia among active runs.

Frost fired as Nebraska coach

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska fired Scott Frost on Sunday, the situation so dire in the once-proud football program that athletic director Trev Alberts made the move only three weeks before the coach's contract buyout would have been cut in half.

The Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern as a three-touchdown favorite at home Saturday night, and the student section chanted “Fire Frost” at the end of the game.

Frost was 16-31 three games into his fifth season, and his .340 winning percentage was second-worst among Nebraska coaches who lasted more than four years.

Associate head coach Mickey Joseph was named interim coach for the rest of the season. The Huskers play No. 6 Oklahoma at home this week.

Joseph, 54, is the first Black head coach at Nebraska in any sport and among four new members of the staff this season. Like Frost, he is a former Nebraska quarterback, having played from 1988-91.

Joseph returned to Nebraska as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator after coaching receivers at LSU from 2017-21. He also was LSU's assistant head coach his last two seasons there.

Alberts made a surprising move last November when he announced he would bring back Frost after what turned out to be a 3-9 season. Frost fired four offensive assistants, had his pay cut from $5 million to $4 million and agreed to having his buyout drop from $15 million to $7.5 million on Oct. 1.

There was no immediate word of a negotiated settlement. Absent that, Nebraska is sacrificing millions of dollars to cut the cord now.

Alberts apparently had seen enough. The Huskers opened the season with a 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland, struggled into the fourth quarter before putting away FCS North Dakota 38-17 and then allowed 642 yards while losing to a Sun Belt Conference team in Georgia Southern.

MLB

Cleveland completes sweep in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Andrés Giménez and Steven Kwan hit solo homers, Shane Bieber had another strong start and the Cleveland Guardians finished off a sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 4-1 win Sunday.

Bieber (10-8) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and one run while striking out seven. Bieber has allowed more than two runs just once in his last nine starts. James Karinchak walked a pair of batters in the ninth inning but struck out three to earn his second save.

Cleveland had lost nine of its previous 13 games but still held a 1 ½ game lead over Minnesota in the American League Central entering the series. The Guardians strengthened their position and the Twins have lost nine of 11 and are in third place, 4 ½ games back.

Josh Winder (4-4) gave up two runs in four innings for Minnesota after being recalled from Triple-A St. Paul before the game. Winder, who made his first major league start since July 13, had recently returned from the minor league injured list.

Minnesota trailed early for the third straight game when Giménez hit his 16th homer in the second. Kwan led off the third with his fourth homer of the year.

Gary Sánchez drove in a run in the fifth as a pinch-hitter for the Twins as his ground ball deflected off the third-base bag, allowing Nick Gordon to score from third. Gio Urshela and Gordon started the seventh with singles off Bieber to put runners on the corners with no outs.

Bieber retired Kyle Garlick on an infield popout. Sam Hentges relieved Bieber and got a popout and strike out to leave the tying run at third.

Pujols' 697th HR, moves into 4th

PITTSBURGH — Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run, moving past Alex Rodriguez into fourth place on the career list and doing it in dramatic fashion with a ninth-inning drive that rallied the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Sunday.

The NL Central-leading Cardinals trailed 2-1 when Pujols connected for a two-run drive. Pujols had tied Rodriguez with a home run Saturday night.

Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart.

The 42-year-old Pujols has 21 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues. He's hit 18 home runs this season.

The Cardinals went to the ninth inning trailing 2-0 but scored four runs off Chase DeJong (4-2)

Tommy Edman and Corey Dickerson led off with back-to-back doubles to produce the first run. Pujols followed with his homer to put the Cardinals on top.

One out after Pujols connected, Tyler O’Neil hit a solo shot to cap St. Louis’ big inning.

De Jong entered the game with a 19-inning scoreless streak.

Greg Allen’s two-out home run in the bottom of the ninth drew the Pirates within 4-3. Ryan Helsley then got Ben Gamel to fly out for his 16th save.

Chris Stratton (8-4) retired both batters he faced.

The Cardinals had been shut out on three hits through the first eight innings but rallied for their eighth win in their last 11 games. The Pirates missed a chance to win their first series since sweeping Milwaukee from Aug. 2-4.

Edman had two hits to run his hitting streak to 13 games.

Mitch Keller pitched seven scoreless innings for the Pirates, allowing just two singles. He struck out six and walked three.

Tennis

Krejcikova, Siniakova win U.S. Open women's doubles

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova won their first U.S. Open double's title and third major of the year, completing the career Grand Slam by rallying to beat Americans Caty McNally and Taylor Townsend 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

The Czech team finished an unbeaten season in the majors, winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles but not playing in the French Open after Krejcikova tested positive for COVID-19. They won it all at Roland Garros in 2021.

The third-seeded team in Flushing Meadows won its sixth Grand Slam title overall.

McNally and Townsend, playing for the first time in a major together after Townsend returned to action after giving birth last year, led 4-1 in the second set.

It was the second loss in the U.S. Open final for McNally, who partnered with Coco Gauff last year.