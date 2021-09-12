BRIEFS: Monday, September 13

NFL
McPherson’s 33-yard kick in OT lifts Bengals over Vikings
CINCINNATI — Evan McPherson kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired in overtime to push the Cincinnati Bengals to a 27-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
The game-winning kick was set up by a gutsy call. On fourth-and-inches for the Bengals from their 48, Burrow rolled out and hit tight end C.J. Uzomah in stride for a 32-yard gain and get McPherson well within his range. McPherson added a 53-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.
Cincinnati’s Germaine Pratt recovered Dalvin Cook’s fumble to set up the winning drive for Cincinnati. Minnesota challenged the ruling that Cook had fumbled, but it was upheld after a replay review.
Greg Joseph kicked a career-long 53-yard field goal as time ran out in the fourth quarter to tie the game for Minnesota, which had battled back from a 21-7 second-half deficit.
Burrow threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns in his return after major knee surgery nine months ago, and rookie Ja’Marr Chase had 101 yards on five receptions, including a 50-yard scoring pass from his former LSU teammate.
Burrow, who flashed his considerable potential last season before tearing up his left knee in Week 11, completed 20 passes on 27 attempts and didn’t show any residual effects from being sacked five times by the Vikings. The 24-year-old played only one series in the preseason, in the final game, as he continued to rehab.
Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon, making a return from a foot injury that sidelined him much of last season, rushed for 127 yards and had a 2-yard touchdown plunge in the third quarter.
Kirk Cousins passed for 351 yards and two touchdowns to Adam Thielen for the Vikings.
MLB
Isbel has go-ahead single in 8th, Royals beat Twins 5-3
MINNEAPOLIS — Kyle Isbel drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the eighth inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 5-3 on Sunday.
Adalberto Mondesi homered for the Royals and Whit Merrifield had three hits, including a pair of doubles.
A quartet of relievers combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings. Jake Brentz (4-2) struck out two in the seventh, Josh Staumont worked out of a jam in the eighth and Scott Barlow finished for his 12th save.
Byron Buxton had two of Minnesota’s six hits.
Isbel’s single off Jorge Alcala (3-6) got just past diving second baseman Luis Arraez and rolled into right field to score pinch-runner Hunter Dozier.
Isbel was called up Sunday morning from Triple-A Omaha — playing this weekend a few miles away in St. Paul — when outfielder Michael A. Taylor was placed on the family medical emergency list. Isbel had been in the minors since April 21.
Minnesota had two runners on in the eighth, but Miguel Sanó hit into an inning-ending double play. He also struck out three times.
Brent Rooker delivered a two-out, two-run double for the Twins to tie it 3-3 in the sixth.
Minnesota starter Bailey Ober allowed three earned runs in 4 1/3 innings while striking out six. It was his 10th straight start allowing three earned runs or fewer, but he has completed six innings in just two of those outings.
Ober, who has tossed a career-high 99 innings between the Twins and Triple-A this season, retired nine straight Royals before a pair of fifth-inning singles ended his day.
He was replaced by Jovani Moran, who made his major league debut. Merrifield blooped the left-hander’s first pitch down the right-field line for an RBI double and a 3-1 lead.
Mondesi snapped an 0-for-17 stretch with a second-inning homer to put the Royals up 2-1.
Kansas City starter Kris Bubic allowed three runs, two earned, in 5 1/3 innings.
College Football
Oregon, Iowa enter top 5; Arkansas has 1st ranking since ’16
Oregon and Iowa were the big movers in The Associated Press college football poll after road wins over top-10 opponents.
The Ducks’ victory over Ohio State earned them a promotion from No. 12 to No. 4.
Another impressive defensive performance by Iowa in the Cy-Hawk Trophy game pushed the Hawkeyes from No. 10 to No. 5.
Arkansas, coming off a home win over old Southwest Conference rival Texas, was rewarded with its first appearance in the AP Top 25 in five years, coming in at No. 20.
Alabama remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25, which is presented by Regions Bank. The Crimson Tide received 60 of the 63 first-place votes. Georgia, which picked up the other three first-place votes, stayed at No. 2.
Oklahoma was No. 3 and followed by Oregon, Iowa, Clemson, Texas A&M, Cincinnati, Ohio State and Penn State.
Oregon’s eight-rung leap came after its 35-28 win in the Horseshoe. It marks the biggest jump for a team entering the top five since LSU went from No. 13 to No. 5 after it knocked off second-ranked Georgia in October 2018.
The Ducks have their highest ranking since they finished the 2014 season No. 2 as the national runner-up to Ohio State.
Iowa, a 27-17 winner at Iowa State, allowed a total of 23 points while beating two ranked teams in succession for the first time since 1960. The Hawkeyes’ defense is always stout. The question about this team is whether it can elevate its offensive play with quarterback Spencer Petras.