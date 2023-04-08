NFL

Titans reach 4-year deal with Pro Bowler Simmons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — New Titans general manager Ran Carthon has made his biggest move yet by agreeing Friday to a four-year contract extension with two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The Titans picked up the two-time defensive captain's fifth-year option for 2023 for $10.76 million last April. The person confirmed the extension on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the Titans had not announced the deal.

ESPN.com first reported the deal was worth up to $94 million with $66 million guaranteed, including a $24 million signing bonus.

Agent Paul DeRousselle did not return messages from the AP. He shared a photo of himself and Simmons on social media along with Simmons' own social media post that he wasn't done in Tennessee

The four-year extension gives some much-needed space under the salary cap for Tennessee, ranked 23rd in the NFL with $7.4 million according to Spotrac.com.

The extension includes Simmons' fifth-year option, keeping him under contract through 2027 for an annual average of $23.5 million per year. Among NFL defensive tackles, that trails only the $31.6 million per year averaged by three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams.

Simmons was the 19th pick overall in the 2019 draft, dropping to Tennessee after tearing his left ACL in February preparing for the draft. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman wound up starting seven of nine games played as a rookie in 2019, and he has started 54 of 56 games played.

NBA

League opens Dallas investigation

The NBA wants to know why the Dallas Mavericks held out several key players in their next-to-last game of the season, even while the team still had a mathematical chance of making the play-in tournament.

NBA officials opened an investigation Saturday into the Mavericks' decision-making surrounding Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls, in which Dallas sat Kyrie Irving for the entire game and Luka Doncic for most of the contest. The Mavericks blew an 11-point fourth-quarter lead and lost, getting eliminated from postseason consideration.

That outcome also could help ensure that Dallas has a top-10 draft pick this summer — and with it, potentially a 4.5% chance of winning the lottery and getting the opportunity to select French phenom Victor Wembanyama.

“The NBA commenced an investigation today into the facts and circumstances surrounding the Dallas Mavericks’ roster decisions and game conduct with respect to last night’s Chicago Bulls-Mavericks game, including the motivations behind those actions,” league spokesman Mike Bass said.

Potential penalties are unclear, though Commissioner Adam Silver made clear before the season began that the league wouldn't tolerate any obvious attempts at tanking.

Dallas coach Jason Kidd said before the game that the decision to sit players was made by “the organization,” and referenced it being made by his bosses — owner Mark Cuban and general manager Nico Harrison — after the game as well.

Dallas had Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, Josh Green and Christian Wood all out for Friday’s win-or-else game, and it limited Doncic to about one quarter of play before pulling him for the remainder of the contest. Doncic played briefly on a night that paid tribute to his native Slovenia, with the Mavericks handing out souvenir Slovenia-themed scarves to the first 3,500 fans in attendance. He came out less than a minute into the second quarter.

MLB

Tigers' Meadows sidelined by mental health issues

DETROIT — Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows has been placed on the 10-day injured list to focus on mental health issues, the team said Saturday.

Meadows missed most of last season due to anxiety-related issues, appearing in 36 games after being acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay. Meadows had played in six games this season, batting .238 with two runs batted in.

Tigers general manager Scott Harris issued a statement prior to the team's home game against Boston, indicating that Meadows would be given as much time as needed to deal with his issues. Meadows had been the Tigers' lineup before being scratched approximately a half-hour before game time.

“The Tigers fully support Austin's decision to step away from the team and prioritize his mental health,” Harris said. “As an organization, we have taken many steps to provide and destigmatize mental health resources, and we will do more to help our players tackle the mental and physical challenges they face on a daily basis.

"We commend Austin for confronting these challenges head-on and ask our fans to join in supporting him through every step of his journey back to the field,” Harris said.

Detroit recalled outfielder Akil Baddoo from Triple-A Toledo to take Meadows' spot on the roster.

Rays CF Siri goes on 10-day IL

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Jose Siri was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring and infielder-outfielder Vidal Bruján was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Saturday.

Siri was hurt making a leaping catch in deep center on a drive by Oakland's Seth Brown in the eighth inning of the Rays' 9-5 win on Friday night. He stayed in the game.

“His hamstring is a little cranky,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “On the play by the wall, he grabbed it. I don’t think he thought it was that bad. He said that he felt a tug, but he was kind of, you know, he’s hot, heated up in the moment. Then this morning he woke up and it was a little more sore than what we were hoping for.”

Siri is hitting .318 with two homers and eight RBIs in six games this season. He also has played strong defense in the outfield.

Bruján has 62 games of major league experience, including 52 with the Rays in 2022. Two of his four minor league games this season came in center.