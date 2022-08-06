BRIEFS: Sunday, August 7

NFL

Murray back on field after bout with COVID-19

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has returned to practice after missing nearly a week with COVID-19.

Murray was in full pads for Saturday's scrimmage in front of fans at State Farm Stadium. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray had experienced some mild symptoms but was able to attend meetings virtually during the quarterback's time away.

Kingsbury said Murray would be limited at Saturday's practice but wanted to be on the field with his teammates.

It's been an eventful camp for Murray, who signed a $230.5 million, five-year deal just before practices started. He then dealt with the fallout after a strange addendum was discovered in the deal, which called for four hours of “independent study” during game weeks.

Murray passionately defended his work ethic a few days later and the Cardinals eventually removed the addendum from the contract.

MLB

Guardians designate slumping Reyes for assignment

CLEVELAND — Franmil Reyes, who began the season as the cleanup hitter for the Cleveland Guardians, was designated for assignment Saturday.

The 27-year-old outfielder/designated hitter had been optioned to Triple-A Columbus earlier in the week after batting .213 with nine home runs and 104 strikeouts in 263 at-bats.

Reyes belted 37 homers in 2019 -- splitting the season between Cleveland and San Diego -- and had 30 homers and a career-high 85 RBIs in 2021. He is earning $4.55 million on a one-year contract and was arbitration eligible.

“Franmil wasn’t getting to the fastballs, and the breaking balls he hit were going for singles,” manager Terry Francona said. “There weren’t many home runs. It was tough. It was difficult.

"We want to see our young guys play, and this gives the opportunity for somebody to claim him.”

The Guardians have seven days to trade, release or send Reyes outright to the minors if he clears waivers. Reyes has the service time to reject an outright assignment by Cleveland.

Cubs DFA 4-time Gold-Glove winner Simmons

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs reinstated 11-year veteran shortstop Andrelton Simmons from the injured list on Saturday, then designated the four-time Gold Glove winner for assignment before their game with the Miami Marlins.

Simmons signed a $4 million deal with the Cubs in March and appeared to be slotted for a regular role with Chicago. But the 32-year-old from Curacao appeared in just 34 games with the Cubs because of two right shoulder injuries.

Simmons hit .173 with seven RBIs for the Cubs. He hadn’t appeared in a game with Chicago since July 10 against the Dodgers but had just completed a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa.

“There’s no room for him, to be honest,” manager David Ross said. “Look, he’s nothing but a pro, but this year hasn’t gone the way any of us expected, starting off hurt with the shoulder.

“He’s never had a shoulder issue in his career and just dealing with that and trying to come back. Phenomenal person, great professional. I’m going to miss him personally.”

Ross said David Bote would be recalled if the Cubs needed a utility infielder.

Drafted in the second round by the Atlanta Braves in 2010, Simmons had his best overall season in 2017 with the Los Angeles Angels, for whom he batted .278 with 14 home runs, 69 RBIs, 38 doubles and 19 stolen bases. He entered 2022 with a .981 career fielding percentage that ranked third best in baseball among active shortstops.

Simmons won the most recent of his four Gold Gloves in 2018. He batted just .223 with three homers for Minnesota last year and is a career .263 hitter over 11 seasons with Atlanta, the Angels, the Twins and the Cubs.

Golf

Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

MUIRFIELD, Scotland — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday.

Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory.

The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major.

Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, giving her a 14-under total of 199.

Five of those birdies came on the first seven holes but perhaps the most impressive was on the par-5 17th, when she chipped in from off the green after hitting her tee shot into the rough.

It was the best round of the week despite the wind picking up to blow stronger gusts than during the first two days.

“To be able to shoot that score in those conditions, you have to be able to pat yourself on the back, so much so that I thought I was 6 under, not 7," Buhai said. "So, I was 8 under playing the last, which I think I have to look back, is probably one of the best rounds of golf I’ve ever played.”

Hinako Shibuno of Japan (66) and second-round leader In Gee Chun of South Korea (70) were tied for second. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park and Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden were another two shots back.

Buhai has three victories on the European Tour but has never won an LPGA Tour event. But she's never had a five-shot lead going into the final round, either.

She's doing her best not to look too far ahead, though.

“I’m most proud of the way I just stayed focused and calm (today). That’s all I try to control. I wasn’t thinking of the outcome,” Buhai said. “I only saw a leaderboard for the first time I think when I was on 12, no, 13. And then I just said to myself, ‘OK, that’s fine, you’re in a good spot. Check back in with yourself now and concentrate on what you’re trying to do.’”

NHL

Preds sign forward Trenin to 2 year, $3.4 million deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators signed forward Yakov Trenin to a two-year, $3.4 million contract Friday after going through arbitration.

Trenin, 25, is coming off his best season yet setting career-highs with 80 games played, 17 goals scored, 24 points, 33 blocked shots and 191 hits. With teammate Tanner Jeannot, Trenin was among just six NHL players with at least 191 hits and 17 goals last season.

The The 6-foot-2, 201-pound Russian forward scored 13 more points than his rookie season in 2020-21, and he scored three goals in four playoff games as the Predators were swept by Colorado. That tied Matt Duchene for most goals in the playoff series. Trenin has five goals in 10 career playoff games.

Nashville drafted Trenin with the 55th pick overall in the second round of the 2015 draft. He has played 146 career games since making his debut with the Predators during the 2019-20 season. He also played for Russia at the 2017 World Junior Championship.