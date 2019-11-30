BRIEFS: Sunday, December 1

But Allegheny County District Attorney spokesman Mike Manko confirmed Saturday that Pryor was the victim of a stabbing, although he had no other information, including where and when the stabbing occurred.

Family members are with Pryor at the hospital, according to Gregory Diulus of Vantage Management Group, which represents Pryor. They have been told he’s expected to make a full recovery. Diulus said he expects to see Pryor on Sunday.

Pryor, a former Ohio State quarterback, has played for teams including the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns. He most recently signed with Jacksonville but was waived in September after a hamstring injury.

JAGUARS ACTIVATE LB RYAN: The Jacksonville Jaguars have activated linebacker Jake Ryan, a former Green Bay Packer, from the reserve/non-football injury list and waived running back Tyler Ervin.

Ryan missed the first 11 games of the season after going on the non-football injury list in late August. He could be needed Sunday against Tampa Bay since the Jaguars placed backup linebacker Najee Goode (knee) on injured reserve and could be without starter Myles Jack (knee). Jack is listed as questionable.