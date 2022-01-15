BRIEFS: Sunday, January 16

NFL

Source: Vikings invite Hackett, others for interviews

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have begun the search for a new coach by seeking interviews with an initial slate of seven candidates, including Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

According to a person with knowledge of the process, speaking Saturday on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the organization was not publicizing the requests, the Vikings also asked to interview Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

With the rival Packers on a first-round bye for the playoffs, Hackett was allowed to talk to teams this weekend. He completed an interview Saturday with the Denver Broncos for their opening. In his third season with the Packers, Hackett is in his eighth year as an offensive coordinator in the NFL.

The Buccaneers, Eagles, Cowboys, Rams and 49ers were all playing postseason games Sunday or Monday. Win or lose, all candidates would be allowed to interview after their first-round game.

Bowles and Quinn have been head coaches before. Bowles spent four seasons with the New York Jets, going 24-40 from 2015-18. He received strong consideration from the Vikings for their vacancy in 2014, when they hired Mike Zimmer. Quinn had five-plus seasons running the Atlanta Falcons, posting a 43-42 record with a Super Bowl appearance after the 2016 season.

Bowles and Ryans are Black, satisfying the NFL’s Rooney Rule requirement of interviewing at least two external minority candidates for any head coach opening in light of the league’s lagging progress on diversifying the pool of people in the top jobs. After the Miami Dolphins fired Brian Flores and the Houston Texans fired David Culley, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin became the only Black head coach for the time being among the 32 clubs.

The Vikings fired Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman earlier this week, after a second straight year missing the playoffs.

Men’s College Basketball

Late free throw helps Marquette top No. 20 Seton Hall

MILWAUKEE — Greg Elliott made a tiebreaking free throw with 1.7 seconds left and Marquette withstood a long second-half drought to beat No. 20 Seton Hall 73-72 on Saturday for its fourth straight victory.

The game was tied at 72-all when Elliott leaned forward around the 3-point arc and drew a foul on Seton Hall’s Bryce Aiken with 1.7 seconds remaining. After looking at replays, officials determined Elliott was fouled while attempting a two-point shot.

Elliott made the first free throw to put Marquette ahead. His second attempt bounced off the rim, and Jared Rhoden grabbed the rebound and called timeout with 1.5 seconds left.

The ensuing inbounds pass from Seton Hall’s Alexis Yetna only went about 20 feet and slipped through the grasp of Tyrese Samuel before Marquette’s Justin Lewis grabbed the ball as time expired.

The frantic finish helped Marquette (12-6, 4-3 Big East) win the first of six straight matchups against teams currently ranked in the Top 25. The Golden Eagles visit No. 14 Villanova, host No. 17 Xavier, travel to Seton Hall and No. 23 Providence and host Villanova in their next five games.

Seton Hall (11-5, 2-4) lost its second straight and ended a six-game winning streak in this series. The Pirates were coming off a 96-92 loss at DePaul, which had entered that game winless in Big East competition.

Darryl Morsell scored 26 points and Justin Lewis added 18 for Marquette, which won despite making just one basket in the first 8 ½ minutes of the second half. Aiken had 28, Yetna 15 and Rhoden 12 for Seton Hall.

Hall, who led Kentucky to 1978 NCAA title, dies at 93LEXINGTON, Ky. — Joe B. Hall took on the steep challenge of following a legend and created his own successful legacy.

Hall, who succeeded Adolph Rupp and guided Kentucky to a national championship in 1978, has died. He was 93.

The program announced Hall’s death in a social media post Saturday morning after the coach’s family notified current Wildcats coach John Calipari. Hall and Calipari were close, and Hall was a a frequent presence at Kentucky practices and games. The retired coach would sometimes provide the “Y” when cheerleaders spelled out the state name during timeouts.

Calipari, who led Kentucky to the program’s eighth national title in 2012, called Hall “my friend, my mentor and an icon in our state and in our profession” in a series of tweets. He said he visited Hall this week and added that the coach squeezed his hand tightly as Calipari prayed for him.

A moment of silence was held for Hall in Rupp Arena before No. 18 Kentucky faced 22nd-ranked rival Tennessee on Saturday. Spectators applauded during a video tribute that included interviews with the coach before fading to black with the words “Joe B. Hall Forever a Wildcat.”

From staff and wire reports

Hall went 297-100 in 13 years with Kentucky. Born 20 miles north of the Lexington campus in Cynthiana, the former UK player and longtime assistant to Rupp assumed the monumental task of succeeding his boss in 1972 after Rupp was forced to retire because he turned 70.

The Wildcats were 20-8 in Hall’s first season but followed that with a 13-13 campaign, their worst record in 50 years. He eventually guided them back to national prominence and college basketball’s pinnacle six years later.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0