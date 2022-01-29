BRIEFS: Sunday, January 30

Women’s College Basketball

Ryan, Donarski lead No. 13 Iowa State women past Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emily Ryan scored 20 points with seven assists, Aquinas grad Lexi Donarski added 19 points and No. 13 Iowa State cruised to an 88-65 win over Texas Tech on Saturday.

Ashley Joens had 16 points for the Cyclones (18-3, 7-2 Big 12 Conference) and Beatriz Jordao and Nyamer Diew combined for 21 off the bench with Jordao grabbing eight rebounds.

Iowa State was 10 of 18 from 3-point range, led by Ryan’s 4 for 4 performance, and shot 55% (32 of 58) overall.

Taylah Thomas scored 22 points for the Red Raiders (9-11, 2-7), who have lost four straight — the last two against ranked opponents, since beating No. 25 Kansas State. Vivian Gray added 17 points.

Iowa State took a 24-22 lead after a fast-paced first quarter that saw both teams shoot better than 60% and combined to make all five of their 3-point attempts.

The game was tied at 26 when Diew scored the first five points and Donarski the next four in an 11-0 run. Ryan scored seven-straight Iowa State points and Donarski’s basket at the buzzer was good for a 44-34 halftime lead.

A 17-2 run in the third quarter broke the game open. Donarski had 10 points in the quarter as the Cyclones again shot better than 60%.

Tennis

Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women’s title

MELBOURNE, Australia — Ash Barty really didn’t know how to react to this drought-breaking triumph.

The usually so reserved and understated champion just let it all out, yelling “yes ... yes.”

A quick walk to the net to congratulate the Australian Open runner-up, 28-year-old American Danielle Collins. Yes, that restored some sense of order. Acknowledge the umpire with a handshake. Yes, that’s another important task for the women’s top-ranked tennis player.

Then back onto Rod Laver Arena to scream out again: “yes ... yes.”

Yes, it had been 44 years since an Australian won a singles title at the Australian Open. So no need to keep a lid on the celebrations. An almost full house at Rod Laver Arena, despite ticket restrictions imposed for the COVID-19 pandemic, was rocking.

Barty knew what to do when she saw who was presenting the trophy. Her mentor, the Indigenous and Australian tennis icon Evonne Goolagong Cawley, had flown in secretly from Queensland state to hand it over to the next generation star with Indigenous heritage.

Instinct kicked in for Barty. It was a big, loving hug.

Barty will no longer be weighed down by the 1970s.

She recovered from 5-1 down in the second set to beat Collins 6-3, 7-6 (2) in the final on Saturday night, becoming the first Australian to win the Australian Open women’s singles championship since Chris O’Neil in 1978.

The pressure is off the 25-year-old Aussie, who has made a remarkable career comeback after taking time off — missing every Grand Slam tournament in 2015 and ‘16 — and briefly flirting with a professional cricket career.

Barty now has Grand Slam singles titles on three surfaces, adding the hard courts of Melbourne Park to her titles on grass at Wimbledon last year and on clay at the 2019 French Open. Serena Williams is the only other active player on the women’s tour with majors on all three surfaces.

Men’s College Basketball

Auburn gives Pearl 8-year contract, starting at $5.4 million

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn coach Bruce Pearl stands to make more than $50 million under a new eight-year contract.

Athletic director Allen Greene announced terms of the deal Saturday, hours before the top-ranked Tigers faced Oklahoma at Auburn Arena. Greene and Pearl had announced an agreement on social media Friday without releasing terms.

Pearl’s pay will start at $5.4 million with a $250,000 annual increase that would allow him to make $7.15 million in the final year. He led Auburn to the Final Four in 2019, and the Tigers received their first-ever No. 1 ranking this week.

“By leading Auburn’s men’s basketball program to unprecedented heights, coach Bruce Pearl has earned this contract extension that’s commensurate with his level of achievement within the Southeastern Conference,” Greene said in a statement. “We are thrilled to agree on terms that will keep BP on the Plains for many years to come while investing in his assistant coaches and support staff.”

Auburn has the best overall record in the SEC over the last five years.

NFL

Chiefs release Arnette after Vegas arrest

LAS VEGAS — NFL cornerback Damon Arnette was arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of weapons and drug offenses, prompting him to be released by his latest team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Arnette, 25, was booked Saturday on suspicion of crimes that included assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, according to jail records.

Police Lt. Justin Byers said the arrests of Arnette and another man stemmed from a report of a person with a gun Friday at 5:45 p.m. at a Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Arnette was jailed pending a Sunday court appearance, and it wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The Chiefs had signed Arnette to a reserve/future contract on Jan. 20.

Arnette was released by the Las Vegas Raiders in November after a social media video appeared to show the 2020 first-round pick threatening someone’s life while brandishing multiple guns.

