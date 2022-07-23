BRIEFS: Sunday, July 24

MLB

Brewers extend Ashby through 2027

MILWAUKEE — Left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee agreed Saturday to a five-year contract through 2027, and the NL Central leaders made a short-term addition in former San Francisco reliever Jake McGee.

Ashby's deal includes club options for 2028 and 2029. The 23-year-old is 2-7 with a 4.56 ERA and one save in 12 starts and six relief appearances, striking out 83 in 69 innings.

He would not have been eligible for arbitration until after the 2024 season, and the options could cover two seasons in which he potentially would be eligible for free agency.

Ashby made his big league debut in June 2021, and he went 3-2 with a 4.55 ERA in four starts and nine relief appearances. He is the nephew of Andy Ashby, who pitched for five major league teams from 1991-2004.

McGee, who turns 36 on Aug. 6, was 1-2 with a 7.17 ERA and three saves in 24 games for the Giants this year. That followed a 2021 season in which he had 31 saves and a 2.72 ERA.

He has a career record of 32-27 with a 3.64 ERA and 79 saves.

McGee was cut by the Giants on July 14 with the team responsible for $1,653,846 owed the left-hander as part of a $5 million, two-year contract — $1,153,846 of this year’s $2.5 million salary plus a $500,000 buyout of a $4.5 million team option for 2023.

Milwaukee is responsible for $288,462 — a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum.

McGee could help a bullpen that has been taxed this season because of injuries to Milwaukee’s starters. The Brewers’ rotation is missing 2020 All-Star Freddy Peralta and Adrian Houser, both on the injured list. Brandon Woodruff, another 2020 All-Star spent time on the injured list this year.

Red Sox put 3B Devers on IL

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox put All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of right hamstring inflammation, making the move after his early exit in a blowout loss.

Devers was pulled in the fifth inning of a 28-5 blowout loss to Toronto on Friday night.

The Red Sox began the day trailing the Blue Jays by 2 1/2 games for the third and final wild-card spot in the American League.

Devers experienced tightness in his hamstring on a swing during his final at-bat Friday night. Manager Alex Cora said he noticed something when Devers doubled in the first inning.

“He didn’t look too good running to first. Guess he kept grinding,” Cora said Saturday. “After the swing (in the fifth inning) we asked him if he was OK. He said no.”

Devers was the lone Boston starter during this past Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Los Angeles. He ranks second in the American League in batting average (.324) and also is among the league leaders in home runs (22) and RBIs (55).

Outfielder Jaylin Davis had his contract selected from Triple-A Worcester, where he was hitting .236 with five home runs in 56 games.

Yankees reliever King out for season

BALTIMORE — New York Yankees reliever Michael King is out for the season after he fractured his right elbow in a game against Baltimore this weekend.

The right-hander walked off the mound in the eighth inning Friday night after a pitch to Ramón Urías.

The 27-year-old King has been a valuable member of the bullpen on the team with the best record in the majors. He is 6-3 with one save and a 2.29 ERA in 34 games. He struck out 66 in 51 innings.

King has pitched in parts of four seasons for the Yankees, going 9-9 with a 3.84 ERA in 66 games.

Mets get catcher Perez from Pirates

NEW YORK — The New York Mets acquired catcher Michael Perez from Pittsburgh for cash on Saturday, the second day in a row the NL East leaders made a trade with the Pirates.

The 29-year-old Perez was designated for assignment on Friday. A lefty hitter, he batted .150 with six home runs and 11 RBIs in 39 games and 107 at-bats this season.

In parts of five seasons with the Pirates and Tampa Bay, he is hitting .175 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs.

On Friday, the Mets got designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach from the Pirates for rookie reliever Colin Holderman.

Mets infielder Travis Blankenhorn was designated for assignment to make room for Perez. Blankenhorn was selected from Triple-A Syracuse and started at DH on Friday night in a 4-1 loss to San Diego.

Men's College Basketball

Top basketball recruit Jackson commits to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five-star basketball recruit G.G. Jackson has committed to play for the University of South Carolina.

Jackson, a local star at Ridge View High School, announced Saturday via social media that he will play college basketball for the hometown Gamecocks.

Ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class by On3, Jackson will reclassify to be part of the 2022 class, enroll at South Carolina this summer and play for the Gamecocks right away in the 2022-23 season.

“I will like to thank the man above, God himself for blessing me to give me the talent and gift to play the game of basketball,” Jackson wrote in an Instagram post. “I want to thank my entire family for always staying by my side no matter how hard things got and always helping me. I will like to announce that I will be reclassifying to the class of 2022 and committing to the University of South Carolina to further my basketball career and education. NOW LETS GO HAVE FUN FAMS! #HometownHero”

Jackson initially committed to play for North Carolina as a Class of 2023 recruit on April 27. But he re-opened his recruitment on July 14 with the hopes of graduating early from Ridge View to be part of the 2022 recruiting class. Before committing to the Gamecocks, Jackson also reportedly explored signing a professional contract with the likes of the NBA G League or Overtime Elite.

UNC’s roster for this season was full — but South Carolina had room to add another scholarship player, giving the Gamecocks the edge in the recruiting battle.

Landing with South Carolina marks a monumental recruiting victory for first-year head coach Lamont Paris, who came to the Gamecocks after five years coaching Chattanooga. Jackson, a 6-foot-9 forward, would be the program’s highest-rated high school signee in the era of player rankings. P.J. Dozier was considered the 25th-best player in the country by 247Sports when he signed with South Carolina in 2014.

The Gamecocks have not yet made Jackson’s addition official, but a signing could be announced in the coming days. South Carolina begins classes for the fall semester on Aug. 18. Though Jackson has not said so publicly, all indications point to him playing just one season for the Gamecocks before making the jump to professional basketball.

Jackson is 17 years old. He turns 18 in December.

The Gamecocks were hot on the trail for Jackson’s services well before Paris arrived. Former head coach Frank Martin was one of the first coaches to offer Jackson a scholarship in 2020, and Jackson said South Carolina's dismissal of Martin affected his initial college decision.