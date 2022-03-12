BRIEFS: Sunday, March 13

Men’s College Basketball

LSU fires Wade, citing NCAA probe and ‘shroud of negativity’

LSU has fired men’s basketball coach Will Wade for cause amid “serious” allegations of NCAA violations, the university announced Saturday in a joint statement from its president and athletic director.

The firing comes the day after LSU was bounced from the Southeastern Conference Tournament by Arkansas, 79-67, in a quarterfinal game on Friday night.

The Complex Case Unit this past week issued LSU a formal notice of allegations, which “contains serious allegations, including multiple charges alleging Coach Wade’s personal involvement in — or awareness of — Level I misconduct,” the LSU statement said. “We can no longer subject our University, Department of Athletics, and — most importantly — our student-athletes, to this taxing and already-lengthy process without taking action. Our responsibility to protect and promote the integrity and well-being of our entire institution and our student-athletes will always be paramount.”

Level I violations can include a head coach’s lack of oversight on compliance matters; failure to cooperate in an NCAA investigation; unethical or dishonest conduct; or disallowed cash or similar benefits provided to recruits.

LSU’s statement, however, stressed that Wade’s firing was “not an acknowledgement of agreement with any of the allegations. The University will determine its positions on the allegations after an exhaustive and objective examination of the relevant facts.”

The university also fired associate head coach Bill Armstrong and named assistant coach Kevin Nickelberry as interim head coach. LSU went 22-11 this season (9-9 in the SEC) and could receive a bid to a national postseason tournament.

Vitale returns to court, gets recognized at SEC tourney

TAMPA, Fla. — That was awesome, baby!

College basketball icon Dick Vitale made an appearance at the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Saturday, getting recognized for his contributions to the sport, the league and his fight against cancer.

Vitale, who lives about an hour south of Tampa in Sarasota, was presented a basketball signed by the SEC’s 14 coaches before the first of two semifinal games at Amalie Arena. Vitale walked into the venue amid a standing ovation — and shouts of “Dickie V!” — and accepted the autographed ball from league Commissioner Greg Sankey at midcourt. He made a brief stop at ESPN’s broadcast seats, the spot he held for decades before stepping back for health reasons.

Vitale, 82, has been public about his treatment for assorted medical issues, including at least two forms of cancer.

He hadn’t made an in-person appearance at a college basketball game since calling reigning national champion Baylor’s 57-36 victory against Villanova in mid-December. Shortly thereafter, doctors put him on voice rest upon discovering precancerous dysplasia on his vocal cords that required surgery.

Vitale said in the fall he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, months after multiple surgeries to remove melanoma. He has chronicled his treatments and recovery on social media, posting photos of doctor visits and hospital stays while issuing motivational tips recorded before he was put on voice rest.

Vitale has been with ESPN since 1979, the year the network launched. He called ESPN’s first college basketball broadcast.

For nearly as long as Vitale has been a part of college basketball, he has been fighting against cancer. He helped Jim Valvano to the ESPYs stage where Valvano delivered his iconic “Don’t give up” speech.

A prominent fundraiser for children’s cancer research, Vitale is planning his 17th annual Dick Vitale Gala in early May in Sarasota. The event has raised more than $50 million for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

NFL

Source: Browns landing WR Cooper from Cowboys

CLEVELAND — The Browns weren’t willing to wait for free agency or the NFL draft to get their No. 1 wide receiver.

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry filled his club’s biggest need on Saturday by agreeing to acquire Amari Cooper in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The Browns would send a fifth- and sixth-round draft pick in 2022 to Dallas for Cooper, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams cannot complete the deal until the new league year begins Wednesday. ESPN was first to report the proposed trade.

Cooper would give the Browns a deep threat, filling the void left when Odell Beckham Jr. forced his release last season. He’d be a prime target for quarterback Baker Mayfield, assuming he returns as Cleveland’s starter following an injury-altered season.

The Cowboys were intent on dealing Cooper, who signed a five-year, $100 million contract extension in 2019 and hasn’t produced the way Dallas had hoped. He was likely to be released if the Cowboys couldn’t strike a deal, and the Browns jumped at the chance to get the 27-year-old before he hit the market.

Cooper spent the past four seasons with Dallas. He had 68 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. A three-time Pro Bowler, he has had five 1,000-yard seasons as a pro — two with Dallas, two with the Raiders and in the season he split with both teams after being traded in 2018.

NHL

Stars sign Pavelski to extension

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Stars have signed forward Joe Pavelski to a $5.5 million, one-year contract extension for the 2022-23 season.

The 37-year-old Pavelski leads the Stars in assists (37) and points (59) and is third with 22 goals in the final year of a $21 million, three-year deal he signed after spending his first 13 seasons in San Jose. The extension announced Friday includes $500,000 in incentives.

Pavelski’s production was down during the regular season in his Dallas debut, the pandemic-interrupted 2019-20 season. But he led the team with 13 goals in the playoff bubble in Canada. The Stars reached the Stanley Cup Final, losing to Tampa Bay in six games.

Sparked by that playoff showing, Pavelski has been Dallas’ most consistent scorer since then. He leads the club in points, goals and power-play goals in his two-plus seasons. Pavelski, who just made his fourth All-Star appearance, is 11th in the NHL this season with 10 power-play goals.

“We have a great dressing room, and it was important to me and my family to show that we are all in,” the Wisconsin native said.

Pavelski has 902 points (416 goals, 486 assists) in 1,142 regular-season games. He has qualified for the playoffs 14 times in 16 seasons, and the Stars are battling for one of the wild-card spots in the Western Conference.

In 161 playoff games, Pavelski has 119 points. His 61 postseason goals are the most for a U.S.-born player.

