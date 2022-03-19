BRIEFS: Sunday, March 20

NFL

Douglas re-signs with Packers

GREEN BAY — Rasul Douglas said the moment the season ended that he wanted to stay with the Green Bay Packers. On Saturday, that hope became a reality — just days after it appeared that his nomadic NFL existence was going to take him elsewhere yet again.

One of the best feel-good stories not just for the Packers but in the entire NFL last season, Douglas signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Packers on Saturday, as first reported by ESPN and NFL Network. ESPN reported that Douglas will make $7 million in 2022, a significant payday for a player whom the Packers plucked from the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad in early October after losing All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander to a serious shoulder injury that nearly ended Alexander’s season.

Douglas, who led the Packers with five interceptions (including two that he returned for touchdowns) after bouncing around to five other teams in a two-year span before joining the Packers, had said following the season that he wanted to return and didn’t need to break the bank to do so.

The Packers wanted to bring Douglas back, too, but until trading two-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the team didn’t have sufficient salary-cap space to re-sign Douglas. That changed after the trade though, and contract talks resumed — leading to Saturday’s deal.

With Alexander returning to full health, 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes coming off an impressive rookie season and now Douglas back in the fold, the Packers have the makings of one of the NFL’s top cornerback corps.

Yes, all Douglas, who entered the league as a 2017 third-round pick with the Philadelphia Eagles and had been with five teams before joining the Packers, did with his unexpected opportunity with the Packers was emerge as the team’s biggest playmaker in the secondary

Stafford gets contract extension through 2026 with Rams

LOS ANGELES — Quarterback Matthew Stafford has agreed to a four-year contract extension through 2026 with the Los Angeles Rams after winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the team.

The deal signed by Stafford on Saturday is worth $160 million, with $135 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.

Stafford is cashing in on his spectacular debut season with the Rams after 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, who traded the 2009 No. 1 overall pick to Los Angeles a year ago. Stafford would be 38 years old in the final season of the extension.

Stafford is headed into the final year of his previous five-year, $135 million deal signed in Detroit, but he repeatedly said he had no interest in going anywhere.

His new deal also is clearly calculated to allow the Rams to retain more of their championship core while adding new pieces, since Stafford almost certainly could have received more money at the top of the quarterback market. Aaron Rodgers’ new deal with the Packers is essentially a three-year, $150 million contract.

Stafford never won a playoff game in 12 seasons with the Lions, but he realized his enormous potential immediately after joining coach Sean McVay and a talented offense including Cooper Kupp, who became the NFL’s receiving leader in the first year of their partnership.

Stafford set a franchise record with 4,886 yards passing in the 17-game regular season, and he tied Kurt Warner’s team record with 41 touchdown passes while leading the Rams to the NFC West title.

He then excelled in the first four playoff victories of his career, passing for 1,188 yards and nine touchdowns with just three interceptions. He led game-winning drives in the fourth quarter of the Rams’ final three postseason games, including their Super Bowl victory over Cincinnati at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams also are working on a contract extension for All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Stafford’s deal will alter the amount of room under the salary cap for the Rams, who have already lost several free agents this month. But Los Angeles signed talented veteran receiver Allen Robinson this week, and the team is hoping to retain Odell Beckham Jr. as well.

NHL

Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival.

Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts.

Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves,

On the game-winner, Kirill Kaprizov outmuscled a Chicago defenseman for the puck in the right corner and fed Mats Zuccarello near the slot. His touch pass found Hartman alone at the left side for a redirect that Lankinen had no chance on. Greenway scored into an empty net.

Improving to 4-1-1 in its last six, Minnesota began the day tied with Nashville for third place in the Central Division, three points back of second-place St. Louis.

Gaudreau converted a feed from Fiala for a 1-0 lead late in the opening frame. With the helper, Fiala established a career-high with 55 points.

Nursing a one-goal lead, Talbot stopped Boris Katchouk on a breakaway with 11:32 left. His other biggest saves came in the second period: robbing Kirby Dach near the right post on a feed from Patrick Kane and a sprawled arm save on Dominik Kubalik off a Dach feed.

Jones tied the game for Chicago midway through the third period with a wrist shot from the left dot that beat Talbot high on the glove side.

Lankinen started in goal instead of Marc-Andre Fleury, who could be moved to a contender by Monday’s trade deadline. Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson said Friday the team is in rebuilding mode — the same day Chicago traded Brandon Hagel, the team’s second-leading goal scorer with 21.

