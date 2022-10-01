BRIEFS: Sunday, October 2

NFL

Saints confirm Winston will miss Vikings game

LONDON — Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will not play in New Orleans' game against the Minnesota Vikings in London because of a back injury, the team confirmed on Saturday.

Andy Dalton is set to start Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the NFL’s first international game of the season.

Winston's status was downgraded from doubtful to out. The team signed quarterback Jake Luton to the active roster from the practice squad.

Versatile tight end/quarterback Taysom Hill also took reps this week behind Dalton, who started for nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Friday, coach Dennis Allen said: “Our plan right now is to have Andy ready to go."

In other moves, the Saints waived fullback Adam Prentice and elevated tight end J.P. Holtz and running back Latavius Murray from the practice squad to the active roster.

Winston this week said he was preparing to play against the Vikings, though he didn't practice. He has thrown for 858 yards with four TD passes and five interceptions in three games. He has completed 63.5% of his passes.

Dalton started nine games for the Cowboys in 2020 after Dallas starter Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury. Dalton completed 64.9% of his passes that season, throwing for 2,170 yards with 14 TDs and eight interceptions.

Last season, Dalton appeared in eight games and made six starts for the Chicago Bears, completing 63.1% of his passes for 1,515 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.

MLB

Suzuki homers as Cubs top Reds

CHICAGO — Seiya Suzuki hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Saturday for their sixth straight win.

Suzuki's two-out drive to left-center against Derek Law (2-3) was Chicago's first hit since the fourth and the last of three on the day. But the Cubs also had six walks and made the most of a strong performance by their bullpen.

Cincinnati dropped its fifth straight game and 18th in its last 22 overall. It needs to win three of its last four — all against Chicago — to avoid the franchise's second 100-loss season.

Reds rookie Nick Lodolo pitched five innings of one-run ball. But the left-hander issued a career-high five walks and hit a batter.

Cubs lefty Drew Smyly allowed one run and four hits in three innings in his first start since Sept. 14. He had been sidelined by shoulder stiffness.

After Smyly departed, Adbert Alzolay, Wade Miley (2-2), Manuel Rodríguez and Brandon Hughes combined for six hitless innings.

Miley worked two innings in his first appearance since he left his Sept. 24 start at Pittsburgh because of left oblique tightness. Hughes entered after Jake Fraley walked with two outs in the ninth and struck out pinch-hitter Alejo Lopez for his eighth save.

Judge stays at 61 homers on Maris' anniversary

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge went 0 for 2 with two walks and was hit by a pitch, remaining at 61 homers on the 61st anniversary of Roger Maris setting the American League record, and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-0 Saturday.

Judge reached base leading off to spark a three-run first and a four-run seventh and also struckout twice. He leads the AL with 110 walks.

A 2-0 cutter from Austin Voth (5-4) glanced off Judge’s left arm in the first, and he walked on five pitches in the second. Judge struck out on a full-count curveball in the fourth — at 2:43 p.m., 61 years to the minute when Maris hit his 61st off Boston’s Tracy Stallard across the street at old Yankee Stadium on Oct. 1, 1961.

Judge walked on five pitches from Spenser Watkins in the seventh and struck out against him on a full count in the eighth. Both times, he fouled off a 3-0 pitch.

AL East champion New York (97-60) has five games remaining: Sunday’s home finale followed by a four-game series at Texas.

Judge is in contention to become the first Triple Crown winner in a decade. He leads in RBIs and at .313 is second in batting to Minnesota’s Luis Arraez.

Nestor Cortes (12-4) matched his career high with 12 strikeouts, pitching one-hit ball for 7 1/3 innings and walking two. Jorge Mateo singled over leaping shortstop Oswald Peraza with two outs in the fifth.

With second baseman Gleyber Torres moved to right as part of a four-man outfield — and waving to fans in the seats behind him — Cortes used his hesitation delivery to fan Ryan Mountcastle for his 10th strikeout to end the sixth inning.

Ohtani agrees to $30 million deal for 2023 with Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani has agreed to a $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels for the 2023 season in the two-way superstar's final year of arbitration eligibility before free agency.

The Angels announced the deal Saturday, avoiding a potentially complicated arbitration case with the 2021 AL MVP.

Ohtani's deal is fully guaranteed, with no other provisions. The contract is the largest ever given to an arbitration-eligible player, surpassing the $27 million given to Mookie Betts by the Boston Red Sox in January 2020, a month before he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ohtani is having another incredible season at the plate and on the mound for the Angels, regularly accomplishing feats that haven't occurred in the major leagues since Babe Ruth's heyday. He is a strong contender for the AL MVP award again alongside the Yankees' Aaron Judge, who has tied the AL home run record and is closing in on the batting Triple Crown.

Ohtani is batting .276 with 34 homers, 94 RBIs and a .888 OPS as the Halos' designated hitter. He is 15-8 with a 2.35 ERA and 213 strikeouts as their ace on the mound, and opponents are batting only .207 against him.

The 28-year-old Ohtani still will be a free agent after the 2023 season, and his future could be tied to the immediate fortunes of the Angels, who will complete their seventh consecutive losing season next week. The Angels didn’t trade Ohtani at the deadline despite being out of the playoff race again, and Ohtani is wildly popular among the club’s fans.