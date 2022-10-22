BRIEFS: Sunday, October 23

MSHSL FOOTBALL

Winhawks earn No. 3 seed

The Winona football team was awarded a No. 3 seed for the upcoming MSHSL Section 1AAAA playoffs.

The Winhawks (6-2) will hosts sixth-seeded Albert Lea (0-8) in a 7 p.m. kickoff Tuesday at Paul Giel Field. The teams played during the regular season with Winona winning 38-21.

Lewiston-Altura (0-8) received a seventh seed in Section 1AA and opens at second-seeded Caledonia (6-2) on Tuesday, while Rushford-Peterson (6-2) is seeded third in Section 1A and will host sixth-seeded Hayfield (3-5) on Tuesday.

NFL

Packers activate Watkins

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have placed wide receiver Randall Cobb and offensive lineman Jake Hanson on injured reserve while activating Sammy Watkins.

Watkins is questionable for Sunday's game at Washington (2-4). Watkins has missed four games with a hamstring issue that had put the veteran receiver on injured reserve.

The injured reserve designation means Cobb and Hanson must miss at least four games. Cobb suffered a high ankle sprain and Hanson hurt his biceps Sunday when the Packers lost 27-10 to the New York Jets.

In other injury news, the Packers announced Saturday that left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (illness) are questionable for the Commanders game.

The Packers have elevated linebacker La’Darius Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

Wilson will miss Jets game

DENVER — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets because of a pulled hamstring, and backup Brett Rypien will get the start.

Wilson was ruled out Saturday, less than 24 hours after coach Nathaniel Hackett said he figured Wilson's playing status would be a game-day decision.

This will mark Rypien's second career start. His other one also was against the Jets, a 37-28 Denver win at the Meadowlands on Oct. 1, 2020, when he threw for two touchdowns and was intercepted three times.

Veteran Josh Johnson will be elevated from the practice squad to serve as Rypien's backup when the Broncos (2-4) try to snap a three-game skid and end a three-game win streak for the Jets (4-2), who have already matched last year's win total.

Rypien is a third-year pro who went undrafted after starring at Boise State, where he went 37-12 as the starting QB. He edged out Johnson in a training camp competition to serve as Wilson's backup.

Rypien took the bulk of the snaps at practice this week although Wilson also got some work in with the starters.

Commanders' QB Wentz to IR

WASHINGTON — Carson Wentz went on injured reserve Saturday, meaning the Washington Commanders will be without their starting quarterback for at least the next four games.

Wentz, who had surgery to repair a broken finger, won’t get the chance to return to his first two NFL cities and face his former teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts. Taylor Heinicke is set to start for Washington against Green Bay on Sunday with rookie Sam Howell backing up.

The Commanders have not said how much time Wentz is expected to miss. Initial reports pegged it at four to six weeks, but the team would not confirm that estimate.

Wentz broke the ring finger on his right, throwing hand during the second quarter of Washington’s game at Chicago on Thursday, Oct. 13. He finished the game and helped the Commanders beat the Bears 12-7 to snap their losing streak at four.

The 29-year-old has completed 62.1% of his passes for 1,489 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in his first action with his third team in as many years. Washington traded draft picks to Indianapolis for Wentz in March, convinced he could stabilize the position after problems in recent years.

Coach Ron Rivera has been steadfast in defending Wentz, no more so than after the Bears game when he ripped a report indicating owner Dan Snyder was the one who wanted to make the move to acquire the 2016 No. 2 pick. Given Rivera banking his team’s success this season on Wentz, the QB’s leash was effectively infinite except in the case of injury.

But Wentz has had a string of unfortunate injuries over the years. He tore an ACL in 2017, putting Nick Foles in position to lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl title. He also had a back injury and concussion that cut into his playing time.