MLB
Rookie Grisham’s late homer lifts Brewers past Twins
MILWAUKEE – Sergio Romo had been nearly perfect since joining the Twins, earning saves in two of his appearances, and recording holds in the other four.
That changed Wednesday.
Romo surrendered a 400-foot, three-run, eighth-inning home run to Milwaukee (63-58) rookie Trent Grisham, turning a two-run Twins lead into a painful 6-5 loss to the Brewers at Miller Park. Grisham’s second career homer landed in the second deck of the right-field stands, and prevented the Twins from extending their lead over Cleveland in the AL Central.
The Twins (72-48) remain in first place by a half-game as they travel to Texas for a four-game series with the Rangers, but this loss — just the latest in a remarkable series of games decided with late-inning comebacks and dramatic home runs — will likely sting. Kyle Gibson soldiered through five difficult innings, Mitch Garver, Eddie Rosario and Miguel Sano all homered, and Jorge Polanco provided a couple of insurance runs with a two-out, bases-loaded hit.
But a lead built gradually over three hours disappeared in just a matter of minutes. Romo, acquired from the Giants at the trade deadline, took over in the eighth inning and got Ryan Braun to hit a ground ball to Polanco. But the shortstop’s throw to first base was low, and the ball skidded past C.J. Cron. Braun took third base, just ahead of Max Kepler’s throw, when Hernan Perez followed with a single to center. And both runners raised their arms in celebration when Romo left an 87-mph, 2-2 fastball over the heart of the plate to Grisham, whose blast ignited the matinee crowd of 41,077.
It’s the second straight night that a Twins reliever allowed a late home run to surrender a lead, and that’s becoming epidemic for this team; only Baltimore’s awful staff has allowed more home runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings than the Twins’ 55. Ryne Harper gave up a three-run shot to Yasmani Grandal on Tuesday, though the Twins rallied to win.
There was no rally this time, though Brewers reliever Matt Albers did his best to spark one. With two outs, Albers walked Polanco, Sano and Rosario, throwing 11 consecutive balls at one point to load the bases. Cron then hammered a 1-2 fastball to the warning track in center field, but Lorenzo Cain caught it to end the game.
Devers extends hit streak to 8, Red Sox beat Indians 5-1
CLEVELAND — The Red Sox have survived their most demanding stretch of the season with their modest playoff hopes intact.
Rafael Devers homered and singled, extending his robust hit streak to eight straight at-bats, and Xander Bogaerts went deep twice to lead Boston to a 5-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.
The Red Sox, playing their 34th game in a 34-day span, started the day 8 1/2 games behind Tampa Bay for the second AL wild-card spot. The defending World Series champions went 15-18 with a suspended game against Kansas City to be completed on August 22.
Devers went 6 for 6 with four doubles Tuesday in the Red Sox’s 7-6, 10-inning win. Less than 15 hours later, he singled in the first inning and hit a solo homer in the third before being retired on a comebacker in the fifth by right-hander Shane Bieber (12-5).
The MLB record for consecutive hits is 12, last accomplished by Detroit’s Walt Dropo in 1952. Pinky Higgins had 12 straight for the Red Sox in 1938.
Nationals ace Scherzer declares himself ready to return
WASHINGTON — Max Scherzer says he’s all set to pitch. Not in the minors. In the majors. For the Washington Nationals. As soon as possible.
On the injured list for all but one game over the past five weeks because of trouble with a back muscle, the three-time Cy Young Award winner played catch at Nationals Park on Wednesday, a day after pitching the equivalent of about two innings in a simulated game, and declared himself rarin’ to go.
Asked if he has a particular day in mind, the right-hander replied: “I’m itching to get out there. So whenever they’ll let me.”
Manager Dave Martinez said later he still needed to speak to Scherzer and the team’s head trainer to “map out his next steps” before making a decision on his ace’s status. But Martinez did not rule out the possibility that Scherzer could pitch this weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Nationals have not announced who will start Saturday or Sunday.
Giants put Sandoval on IL with inflamed right elbow
SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants have placed infielder Pablo Sandoval on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.
Manager Bruce Bochy says the injury has bothered Sandoval to varying degrees for several years, but it flared up Sunday when the 33-year-old switch-hitter was batting right-handed.
Bochy says Sandoval recently underwent an MRI, but the severity of his injury isn’t known. He had a cortisone shot on Sunday.
“He is in pain,” Bochy said. “This has flared up before, but not quite like this. Sometimes it goes away in two or three days and other times it’s lingered. This time we can’t get it to go away.”
A member of the Giants’ three World Series championship teams from 2010 to 2014, Sandoval has been a revelation since returning to San Francisco in 2017 after being released by the Boston Red Sox. He is batting .269 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs.
Sandoval has appeared in 107 games, playing 45 times at third base, 23 at first and 49 as a pinch hitter. He has pitched once.
Sandoval is in the last year of a five-year, $95 million contract he signed with Boston in 2014, the bulk of which is being paid by the Red Sox.
In a corresponding move Wednesday, the Giants activated outfielder Alex Dickerson (right oblique strain).
NFL
Giants WR Tate: Doctor told him fertility drug not banned
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate III is considering taking legal action against the doctor who prescribed a fertility drug that led to his four-game suspension at the start of the season.
The suspension will cost Tate $1.2 million in salary. He did not identify the doctor.
Tate said he never hesitated to take a prescribed fertility drug, which he identified as clomifene, because the doctor told him he had given it to other NFL players and it was not banned. He said he found out less than a month later it was.
Speaking to reporters a day after an independent arbiter upheld his suspension, Tate said Wednesday after practice that he was frustrated. He accepted both the blame and the punishment and added he was having a tough time for letting down his teammates and the organization.
