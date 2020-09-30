BRIEFS: Thursday, Oct. 1

NFL

Virus outbreak pushes Steelers-Titans to Monday or Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have at least one more day to see if the team’s coronavirus outbreak is under control before their game with the Steelers is rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday.

Only one new positive test result came back Wednesday, a day after the Titans had three players and five team personnel test positive for COVID-19. More daily test results are upcoming.

The league announced the postponement from Sunday afternoon on Wednesday.

The Titans hope to be allowed back inside their facility Saturday, though coach Mike Vrabel said that could happen before then or later. The Titans now are preparing to play as early as Monday. Vrabel said he’s confident the NFL will allow them some time to practice before the game.

Outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen was the first to test positive, with the Titans learning Saturday of his results. He didn't make the trip to Minnesota, where Tennessee won 31-30. On Tuesday, the Titans placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including key players defensive captain and lineman DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley.