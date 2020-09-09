BRIEFS: Thursday, September 10

NFL
Vikings’ Hunter to miss at least three games while on IR
Danielle Hunter will miss at least the first three games of the 2020 season after the Vikings placed the star defensive end on injured reserve Wednesday.
Hunter, who is reportedly dealing with a neck injury, according to ESPN, can return to practice as early as Monday, Sept. 28, and the game field as early as Oct. 4 in Houston. But there’s no guarantee Hunter will be available by then, as head coach Mike Zimmer has downplayed an injury that first sidelined Hunter on Aug. 16.
The Vikings’ trade for former Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue comes into clearer focus. Ifeadi Odenigbo, who was a starter before the Ngakoue trade, is expected to step back into the lineup for Hunter during Sunday’s opener against the Packers.
“It’s going to be hard to replace a guy like that,” linebacker Eric Kendricks said Wednesday, “but we have guys who are hungry and want to step up, too.”
New injured reserve rules for the 2020 season allow NFL teams to return an unlimited number of players from I.R., and the minimum stay is only three weeks (down from eight weeks).
Steelers LB Shazier announces retirement
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier announced his retirement on Wednesday, nearly three years after a severe spinal injury forced the two-time Pro Bowler to put his career on hold.
The 28-year-old said in a social media post that while he still loves the game, it is time to get on to the next chapter in his life.
“Football gave me everything I wanted and more,” Shazier said. “It taught me about hard work, dedication. Took me to college and the NFL, it made me money and gave me a life most people could only dream about.”
Shazier was a budding star when he hit Cincinnati wide receiver Josh Malone in a road game against the Bengals on Dec. 4, 2017. The crown of Shazier’s helmet struck Malone in the back at the end of a seemingly routine play. Shazier grabbed his lower back in pain immediately after the impact and his legs were motionless as medical personnel tended to him on the field.
Shazer spent time in the hospital and underwent spine stabilization surgery a few days after the injury that brought his career to a halt. He vowed that his career was not over, and his comeback became a point of inspiration that reached far outside the world of the NFL.
He used the phrase #Shalieve during his recovery, which included him walking on stage at the 2018 NFL draft to announce the team’s first-round selection. He continued to work out regularly at the club’s practice facility and the social media posts chronicling his comeback often went viral.
Shazier remained close to his teammates and served as a de facto scout and assistant coach each of the last two seasons, serving as a mentor of sorts to 2019 first-round pick Devin Bush — considered Shazier’s heir — and others.
The Steelers placed him on the physically unable to perform list for both the 2018 and 2019 seasons before moving him to the reserve/retired list in March. It was considered a paper move at the time as Shazier remained committed to pressing forward.
Ramsey gets 5-year, $105 million extension from Rams
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Jalen Ramsey will become the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history after agreeing to a five-year, $105 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams.
The extension announced Wednesday includes $71.2 million, the most guaranteed money ever given to a defensive back, according to Ramsey’s agent, David Mulugheta.
Ramsey will average $21 million per season, another record for a cornerback or safety, through 2025. Ramsey will make $13.7 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract.
The deal is another massive commitment by the Rams, who have handed out the largest contracts in NFL history at the time for a quarterback (Jared Goff), a running back (Todd Gurley), any defensive player (Aaron Donald) and a defensive back in a major spending spree since July 2018. The Rams made the Super Bowl for the 2018 season but lost to New England.
Los Angeles acquired Ramsey in a trade with Jacksonville midway through last season, giving up two first-round draft picks to secure one of the NFL’s elite cornerbacks. Ramsey had one interception and four pass deflections in nine games with the Rams while earning his third straight Pro Bowl selection.
NBA
Officials to meet and consider Nov. 18 date for draft
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The NBA’s board of governors and general managers will discuss a plan later this week to push the NBA draft back to Nov. 18, according to a memo sent to teams Wednesday.
In the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, the league told teams that the Nov. 18 date is based on “initial conversations with the Players Association.” The board of governors and general managers have meetings scheduled for Thursday and Friday.
If it is moved this would be the second time that the draft — originally set for June 25, then pushed back to Oct. 16 — gets delayed. An additional delay would also allow the league more time to conduct the pre-draft process, including a combine in some form, teams were told in the memo.
The league also said delaying the draft would allow it more time to continue the process of deciding when best to start next season.
Moving the draft would have a domino effect on other offseason league business, such as free agency and the process by which the league and Players Association will determine salary cap numbers for 2020-21 — something that teams obviously need to know before they can go shopping.
The most recent plan had been for free agency to start with negotiations able to begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 and the end of the annual offseason moratorium at noon on Oct. 23.
And the NBA had been hoping for a Dec. 1 start to the 2020-21 season, though Commissioner Adam Silver said on the ESPN telecast of the draft lottery last month that date was unlikely. Silver said Dec. 1 “is feeling a little bit early to me.”
