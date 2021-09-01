BRIEFS: Thursday, September 2

NFL
Packers opener vs Saints moved to Jacksonville after Ida
As if adjusting to life without Drew Brees wasn’t enough, the New Orleans Saints will now have to travel from their temporary practice home in Texas to Florida to play their regular-season opener that was originally scheduled for New Orleans.
Now displaced by Hurricane Ida, they’ll play their home opener against Green Bay in Jacksonville on Sept. 12 after practicing in Dallas for the better part of two weeks — a scenario reminiscent of their 2005 season of displacement after Hurricane Katrina struck.
The NFL announced the Saints announced the venue change three days after Ida battered the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 hurricane and left the entirety of New Orleans in darkness until small pockets of the city began to get power back on Wednesday.
“Knowing what’s going on back there (in New Orleans) and us not being able to be there to help, it’s kind of unsettling,” Saints running back Alvin Kamara said. “But we’re doing what we can.”
While the Superdome appears to have come through the storm in decent shape, there are logistical challenges with staffing an NFL game there in the near future because of widespread wind damage in the metro area and mass evacuations both before and since the powerful storm struck.
“I am proud of the collective communications that occurred between many entities in a short amount of time that led to us making this decision,” said Saints owner Gayle Benson. “It is never easy to make a decision that involves not playing a Saints home game in the Caesars Superdome, but I am confident that this is the right decision for our city at this juncture.”
General manager Mickey Loomis said the Saints expect to play a lot of home games at the Superdome this season.
After the opener, the Saints have road games at Carolina and New England before their next scheduled home game Oct. 3 against the New York Giants. Two more road games and their bye week follow before they host defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay on Oct. 31.
Vikings TE Smith likely done for season
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings are bracing for a season-long absence for on-the-rise tight end Irv Smith Jr., after knee surgery Wednesday for a torn meniscus.
Smith had the procedure done by team physician Dr. Christopher Larson after being injured in the team’s last exhibition game Friday at Kansas City. He was in line for a breakout, his third in the NFL, on the heels of the departure of 10-year veteran Kyle Rudolph. Smith had 365 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games last season.
“He’s just a great football player, and there’s no reason to think he wasn’t going to have a great year,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “But he’s got a lot of good football ahead of him. I would expect whenever he’s back the same great player that he was.”
The Vikings acquired tight end Chris Herndon in a trade Tuesday with the New York Jets to help reinforce the position. He’ll need some time to adjust to a new playbook, so Tyler Conklin is likely to take the lead when the Vikings start the season Sept. 12 at Cincinnati. Both Herndon and Conklin are in their fourth years in the NFL.
Smith had a full repair of the meniscus, coach Mike Zimmer said. That usually means a minimum four-month recovery, so the best-case scenario would be the Vikings making the playoffs and Smith being a fast healer.
The 2019 second-round draft pick from Alabama just turned 23, though, so there’s not going to be a rush to bring him back at the risk of future trouble. In fact, Smith opted for the full repair to guard against future arthritis in the joint that could have shortened his career. The meniscus is cartilage that acts as a shock absorber between the femur and tibia, the thigh and shin bones.
MLB
Mariners keeping Dipoto, Servais in the fold with new deals
SEATTLE — Jerry Dipoto and Scott Servais will get a chance to see whether the Seattle Mariners’ years-long rebuilding will come to fruition.
The Mariners promoted Dipoto to president of baseball operations and signed Servais to a multiyear contract extension Wednesday, keeping the pair locked together to oversee the completion of the overhaul that began three years ago.
“We certainly haven’t accomplished our goals, but we’re making great progress,” Dipoto said. “And when we laid that out with a vision, we did lay out a timeline again and hopefully we’ve done our jobs delivering on that timeline.”
Both deals had been expected and come with the Mariners chasing a playoff spot in the American League. Seattle has the longest postseason drought of any team in the four major North American sports leagues, last reaching the postseason in 2001.
Dipoto, who also received a multiyear extension as part of his promotion, has rebuilt the Mariners’ farm system with a bevy of top prospects, some of whom have become contributors this season. He’s also made some deft moves in free agency and in trades to build one of the most reliable pitching staffs in the AL and unearthed a few key additions to the everyday lineup.
Servais has helped make the mixture of prospects and established veterans work on the field. Seattle entered play on Wednesday 7 ½ games behind Houston in the AL West, but only 3 ½ behind Boston in the wild-card race.
Dipoto and Servais have worked in tandem in Seattle since they were hired by the Mariners after the 2015 season. But they have been together even longer. Dipoto hired Servais as his assistant in 2011 when Dipoto was the GM of the Los Angeles Angels.
The Mariners have gone 419-422 under their leadership. This season, Seattle is on pace for its third winning season with the pair in charge.
The duo also mark a level of continuity that’s been rare in Seattle’s history. Dipoto is the longest-serving Mariners general manager since Woody Woodward from 1988-1999. Servais is Seattle’s longest-tenured manager since Lou Piniella’s run from 1993-2002 and is already second in franchise history in victories.
Seattle went through eight managers or interim managers between 2003 and 2015.