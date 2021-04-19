BRIEFS: Tuesday, April 20

Golf
Men’s league begins Thursday at Walsh Golf Center
Walsh Golf Center’s men’s golf league tees off this Thursday, April 22, and runs through Labor Day. Players of all abilities are welcome. Join when you can; play when you can. The $50 league fee includes weekly hole contests and prizes, as well as the end-of-the-year banquet.
Players choose their own foursomes; tee times begin at 5 p.m. every Thursday. Optional special events such as scrambles, putting contests and a match play tourney are held throughout the season.
The par-32 course is located at 4203 Hwy. B in La Crosse, near the mall. For more information, contact league president Chris Kinney at (608) 385-8989 or ck50stang@gmail.com or the golf course at 781-0838.
College Men’s Basketball
Top recruit Holmgren headed to Gonzaga
SPOKANE, Wash. — Chet Holmgren is heading to Gonzaga.
The nation’s No. 1 overall recruit announced Monday on ESPN that he will play what will likely be his only college season with the Bulldogs.
Holmgren had also been considering Ohio State, Michigan, North Carolina, Minnesota, Memphis and Georgetown.
“It was their consistent approach, how versatile they are on the court and their offensive style,” Holmgren said. “They take their talent and tweak their system based on their personnel. They know how to put it all together.”
Holmgren combines the skills of a guard with a 7-foot-1 frame and has been projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.
As a senior at Minnehaha Academy in Minnesota, Holmgren averaged 20.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.7 blocks, shooting 80% from the field.
He is following in the footsteps of Jalen Suggs, a close friend who is also from Minnesota.
Suggs had a stellar freshman season, capped off by hitting one of the most memorable shots in Final Four history, a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that sent Gonzaga into the national championship game. The Zags lost to Baylor in the title game.
Suggs is expected to leave for the NBA, but Gonzaga still should have a stacked roster next season.
NFL
Smith retires after comeback from gruesome leg injury
Alex Smith retired Monday after making an improbable comeback from a gruesome broken leg, saying he’s ready to leave the NFL but believing he’s still able to play quarterback.
Smith made the announcement on Instagram a few weeks shy of his 37th birthday, hoping to enjoy more time with his family.
“I want to say thank you for believing in me, and thank you for helping me believe in myself — and in the impossible,” Smith said. “Because even though I’ve got plenty of snaps left in me, after 16 years of giving this game everything I’ve got, I can’t wait to see what else is possible.”
Smith earned AP Comeback Player of the Year honors for getting back on the field last season, two years removed from an injury that required 17 operations. After breaking his right tibia and fibula in a game Nov. 18, 2018, against Houston, he said he wondered if he’d be able to take walks with his wife or play with his kids in the yard — let alone play in the NFL again.
He was hospitalized for almost a month and survived a life-threatening infection in addition to the operations. Smith spent the next year and a half rehabbing and was back at practice when Washington assembled for training camp last summer.
Smith’s first game action since the injury came Oct. 11 when Kyle Allen was injured, and he made his first start at Detroit on Nov. 15. He went 5-1 as the starter, including a victory at Philadelphia in Week 17 on a strained right calf that clinched the NFC East title for Washington.
“He accomplished the greatest comeback in professional sports history and was a huge part of our team’s success this past season,” owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a statement. “We witnessed every step of Alex’s comeback, and he personifies perseverance, strength and the will to never give up.”
The injury prevented Smith from playing against Tampa Bay in the wild-card round the next week, which Taylor Heinicke started and impressed enough to earn another contract.
Brady expects to be ready for minicamp after knee surgery
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady is recovering from offseason knee surgery and expects to be ready for June minicamp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Speaking at a fundraiser for Bucs coach Bruce Arians’ foundation, the 43-year-old quarterback joked that he didn’t know “if I can go this week.” He then added he is aiming to be back on the field relatively soon for the Super Bowl champions.
“I feel pretty good and I push myself pretty hard. ... We we will see how things play out,” he said. “It is a long time between now and the beginning of the season. Just be smart about all these different things we have to do and fulfill. We all take a lot of pride in being ready to go and I am sure we will be.”
ESPN first reported Brady’s comments at Sunday night’s event.
“It’s good progress,” Brady said. “It’s rehab. None of that is fun, but looking forward to getting back to real training and stuff, which is hopefully here pretty soon.
“I’m cool with it. It’s just part of what you deal with. Things come up. You deal with them the best way you can, with the best opportunity to improve. I’m definitely feeling a lot better than I did six or seven weeks ago.”
Bucs players, along with those from more than half the league’s teams, have said they will not attend voluntary offseason workouts, which could begin Monday. Minicamps are mandatory for players fit to participate.
Brady signed with Tampa Bay in free agency in March 2020 after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.
When offseason conditioning programs were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic last spring, Brady and several new teammates gathered for informal workouts in preparation for his first training camp with the Bucs.