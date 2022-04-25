BRIEFS: Tuesday, April 26

NBA

Bulls’ Caruso in concussion protocol ahead of Bucks’ Game 5

CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is in the NBA’s concussion protocol and is questionable for Game 5 of the first-round playoff series at Milwaukee, coach Billy Donovan said Monday.

The Bucks lead 3-1 and will try to wrap up the series at home on Wednesday. Milwaukee won the past two games in Chicago by a combined 54 points.

Caruso took an inadvertent hit to the face from the Bucks’ Jevon Carter while trying to get around a pick by Giannis Antetokounmpo late in the second quarter on Sunday. He exited with a bloody nose.

Arguably Chicago’s best defender, Caruso was limited to 41 games in the regular season after spending his first four years with the Los Angeles Lakers. He missed seven weeks with a broken wrist following a hard foul by the Bucks’ Grayson Allen during a game in Milwaukee in January.

76ers center Embiid fined $15K for criticizing refs

NEW YORK — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid has been fined $15,000 for criticizing the officiating in Game 4 of the 76ers’ first-round playoff series against Toronto, the NBA announced Monday.

Embiid made his remarks to reporters after a 110-102 loss on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.

For the first time in the series, the Raptors shot more free throws than the 76ers. Toronto went 28 for 35 at the line, while Philadelphia was 21 for 25 as the Raptors avoided a four-game sweep.

“I’m going to take my own advice and not complain about it,” Embiid said. “If they want to give fouls or want to call really no fouls, we’ve got to really make them earn it and really be physical.”

Embiid, suffering from an injured thumb on his right (shooting) hand, wore a brace and finished 7 for 16 for 21 points in 39 minutes.

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins also was fined $15,000 on Monday for criticizing the officiating in Saturday’s Game 4 of the Grizzlies’ series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

NFL

Steelers re-sign safety Edmunds to 1-year deal

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back safety Terrell Edmunds on a one-year deal.

The deal, announced on Monday, will pay Edmunds $2.5 million.

Pittsbrugh drafted Edmunds in the first round in 2018, but declined to exercise his fifth-year option last spring. He put together a solid 2021, picking off two passes and finishing with 89 tackles in 17 games.

The signing actually saved the Steelers more than $4 million based on what the value of Edmunds’ fifth-year option would have been had they picked it up.

While Edmunds has not developed into a star in four seasons, he’s been dependable and durable. He’s missed just one game in his career.

Bringing Edmunds back also gives the Steelers a little bit of flexibility in the draft. Pittsburgh has the 20th overall pick in the first round on Thursday and signing Edmunds takes away a position of need.

Hearing postponed for 2 players, 2 others in Vegas case

LAS VEGAS — A judge postponed a hearing Monday in a felony assault case involving two NFL players and two other men accused of severely beating a man at a Las Vegas nightclub the weekend of the Pro Bowl.

Attorneys for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other defendants, Darrin Young and Percy Harris, asked for more time to review evidence recently turned over by prosecutors.

The four men did not have to appear in court in person while Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia set a new date Aug. 1. Each man remains free on bond.

Police have said video evidence shows Kamara put his hand on the alleged victim’s chest to stop him stepping toward the elevator early Feb. 5 at the rooftop Drai’s nightclub. The man pushed Kamara’s hand away and Lammons punched the man.

The man fell unconscious on the floor and the defendants allegedly stomped on his face, chest and legs, leaving him with facial fractures and injuries to his head, knees and arms.

Kamara played in the Feb. 6 Pro Bowl before he was arrested. Lammons turned himself in several days later. Young and Harris were arrested Feb. 14.

MLB

Bosox put RHPs Houck, Crawford on restricted list at Toronto

TORONTO — The Boston Red Sox put right-handers Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford on the restricted list before Monday night’s game in Toronto, the opener of a four-game series north of the border.

To enter Canada, the Canadian government requires a person must have received a second vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry.

Houck had previously acknowledged being unvaccinated.

Players who go on the restricted list because they are unvaccinated against COVID-19 do not get paid and do not accrue major league service time.

Catcher Kevin Plawecki rejoined the team Monday after missing seven games while on the COVID-19 injured list, but has not yet been added to the roster.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has missed the past four games after being infected with COVID-19. Boston infielder Jonathan Araúz has been on the COVID-19 IL since April 19.

The Red Sox recalled right-hander Tyler Danish from Triple-A Providence and selected righty John Schreiber from Triple-A.

