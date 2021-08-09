BRIEFS: Tuesday, August 10

When asked if the Ravens have talked to him about getting vaccinated, he sounded noncommittal.

“I just got off the COVID list, so I’ve got to talk to my team doctors and try to see how they feel about it,” he said. “Keep learning as much as I can about it, and we’ll go from there.”

Saints kicker Lutz having surgery

METAIRIE, La. — Saints kicker Wil Lutz has scheduled surgery to a repair a core muscle injury and it is unclear if he’ll return in time for the regular season.

Lutz announced the procedure with a post on social media and Saints coach Sean Payton said the Saints would have to work out kickers and sign a new one “at least” for the preseason.

“My training camp will be cut short due to an injury that had progressively worsened,” Lutz wrote in his social media post. “We’ve decided it’s in our best interest to get this fixed now in order to miss the least amount of time possible.”

Lutz, who has played in every game for New Orleans since making the team as an undrafted rookie out of Georgia State in 2016, was the only kicker on the roster heading into Monday’s practice.