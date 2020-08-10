BRIEFS: Tuesday, August 11

The team said Francona will be in the dugout when the Indians open a two-game home series against the Chicago Cubs. Francona has missed Cleveland’s past eight games with the gastrointestinal issue, which has bothered him since spring training in Arizona.

The 61-year-old skipped the weekend trip to Chicago to get extra rest. After playing the Cubs, the Indians will go back on the road, to Detroit and Pittsburgh.

Francona is in his eighth season with Cleveland. The Indians have made the playoffs four times under Francona, who guided the club to the 2016 World Series.

First base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. filled in while Francona was out, and the team was forced to shuffle its coaching staff after hitting coach Ty Van Burkleo opted out of the remainder of the season due to coronavirus concerns.

RAYS’ MORTON ON IL WITH INFLAMED SHOULDER: The Tampa Bay Rays have placed right-hander Charlie Morton on the 10-day injured list due to inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

The move Monday came one day after Morton (1-1, 5.40 ERA) was removed from a start against the New York Yankees in the third inning. The 36-year-old Morton, an All-Star in 2018 and 2019, went 16-6 last year in his first season with Tampa Bay.