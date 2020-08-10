BRIEFS: Tuesday, August 11

FISHING
Laufenberg wins FLW event
Onalaska’s Cade Laufenberg caught five bass that weighed in at 11 pounds, 8 ounces to win the first day of a FLW doubleheader on Paducah, Kentucky over the weekend.
Laufenberg won Saturday’s Phoenix Bass Fishing League event convincingly over second-place Jay Peterson of Clinton, Illinois, who checked in with a catch of 10-1. Jeremy Mull of Pawnee, Illinois, was third at 9-9.
“This is my first win away from home, so it feels so good to finally have a ‘signature’ win,” Laufenberg, who earned his third career FLW victory, said in a release. “I’ve been fishing these Illini division events to qualify for the regional championship in La Crosse, so to now have the automatic qualification feels unbelievable.
“I caught them early, and had my weight by 8:30 (a.m.),” he continued. “The river is stabilizing now, but it had been dropping and the fish were seeking the strongest current. I targeted sandbars and rock points with a drop-shot rig to catch a couple, then I threw a white Big Bite Baits tube on a jig head, just dragging it off the drops.”
NASCAR
Bell returning to Joe Gibbs Racing
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Christopher Bell is returning to Joe Gibbs Racing and will drive the No. 20 Toyota in the Cup Series in 2021.
Bell will replace Erik Jones, whose contract with JGR expires at the end of this season. Jones has two wins in 133 Cup Series starts.
Bell is finishing his rookie season with Leavine Family Racing, a JGR satellite team that announced last week it had sold its NASCAR charter and will close its doors in November. That left Bell without a ride in 2021, and Gibbs moved quickly to bring back the budding star.
The 25-year-old Bell claimed the 2017 Truck Series title and won 15 races during two years (2018-19) in the second-tier Xfinity Series. He drove both Xfinity seasons for Gibbs. He has five top-10 finishes this year in the Cup Series.
“It’s an organization I’m very comfortable with and have had a lot of success with,” Bell said.
PRO WRESTLING
James ‘Kamala’ Harris dies at 70
James Harris, a Mississippi-born sharecropper who gained international fame as “Kamala the Ugandan Giant,” a massive professional wrestler who terrorized opponents with his trademark “splash,” has died.
World Wrestling Entertainment confirmed his death in a statement Sunday.
Kenny Casanova, who co-wrote Harris’ autobiography, wrote on social media that Harris died from COVID-19. He was 70.
In recent years, Harris had suffered from many health ailments, including having both legs amputated because of diabetes.
Born in Senatobia, Mississippi, the nearly 400-pound (181-kilogram) Harris began his wrestling career as Sugar Bear Harris and under other names but wasn’t considered successful in the ring. It wasn’t until a promoter suggested the Kamala gimmick loosely based on Ugandan dictator Idi Amin that his career took a turn.
Walking into the ring with body and face paint and a spear, Kamala would headline cards against babyface wrestlers like the Junkyard Dog, Andre the Giant, and Hacksaw Butch Reed in Mid-South Wrestling’s territory of Louisiana and Texas. He was managed by Skandor Akbar and a masked man named Friday, who tried to control the wrestler’s behavior.
Kamala would battle the popular Junkyard Dog, a former college football player named Sylvester Ritter, to packed crowds.
Harris would later join the WWE and face Hulk Hogan, Jake “The Snake” Robert and the Undertaker.
MLB
Francona returns to Indians
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will return to the team Tuesday after missing more than a week so he could rest while dealing with a gastrointestinal condition.
The team said Francona will be in the dugout when the Indians open a two-game home series against the Chicago Cubs. Francona has missed Cleveland’s past eight games with the gastrointestinal issue, which has bothered him since spring training in Arizona.
The 61-year-old skipped the weekend trip to Chicago to get extra rest. After playing the Cubs, the Indians will go back on the road, to Detroit and Pittsburgh.
Francona is in his eighth season with Cleveland. The Indians have made the playoffs four times under Francona, who guided the club to the 2016 World Series.
First base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. filled in while Francona was out, and the team was forced to shuffle its coaching staff after hitting coach Ty Van Burkleo opted out of the remainder of the season due to coronavirus concerns.
RAYS’ MORTON ON IL WITH INFLAMED SHOULDER: The Tampa Bay Rays have placed right-hander Charlie Morton on the 10-day injured list due to inflammation in his pitching shoulder.
The move Monday came one day after Morton (1-1, 5.40 ERA) was removed from a start against the New York Yankees in the third inning. The 36-year-old Morton, an All-Star in 2018 and 2019, went 16-6 last year in his first season with Tampa Bay.
The Rays filled the roster opening by reinstating lefty reliever José Alvarado from the paternity list.
NHL
Tallon out as Panthers’ GM
The Florida Panthers will have a new general manager next season, making the announcement early Monday that Dale Tallon is leaving the franchise after 10 years.
Tallon’s contract as president of hockey operations and general manager expired July 1, and was extended by Panthers owner Vincent Viola to get through the remainder of a season that was stretched out by the coronavirus pandemic. The Panthers were eliminated from the playoffs on Friday, falling to the New York Islanders in four games.
That ouster, the end of yet another season of high expectations that didn’t deliver as planned, sealed Tallon’s fate. The team said it was a mutual decision for Tallon to leave.
The Panthers’ decision to seek a new GM came one day after the NHL first-round playoff matchups were set, and hours before the league was holding the second phase of its draft lottery — with Florida being one of the eight teams with an equal shot at the No. 1 overall pick and chance to draft prized winger Alexis Lafreniere.
It’s believed that the Panthers will look outside the organization for a new GM. Senior vice president of hockey operations and assistant general manager Eric Joyce will likely continue to oversee the team’s AHL club.
And Roberto Luongo, the longtime Panthers goalie whose jersey was retired by the club earlier this year, is expected to remain with Florida. Luongo was brought on this season as a special advisor to Tallon, but is not believed to be a GM candidate.
Tallon had been with Florida since May 17, 2010, coming in at a time when the Panthers were 10 years removed from what had been their most recent playoff appearance. They went to the postseason three times in the decade that Tallon spent with the club, though still haven’t won a playoff series since the franchise’s lone run to the Stanley Cup Final in 1996.
Tallon had successes, such as drafting Jonathan Huberdeau, Aleksander Barkov and Aaron Ekblad — now cornerstones of the team. He brought Luongo back to Florida in a trade, swung a deal in 2015 that added Jaromir Jagr to the club, assembled the 2015-16 that set team records for wins (47) and points (103), and last year was instrumental in the talks that lured his close friend Joel Quenneville to take over as coach of the Panthers.
