BRIEFS: Tuesday, August 16

College Football

Wisconsin ranked 18th in first AP poll

The University of Wisconsin football was ranked No. 18 in the first AP poll of the season.

UW joins three other Big Ten teams in the top 25. Ohio State was ranked No. 2, Michigan at No. 8 and Michigan State at No. 15.

In a poll released on Aug. 9, a panel of 65 coaches ranked the Badgers 20th in the preseason USA Today AFCA Coaches' Poll.

The Badgers just missed out on placing in the final AP poll last season, finishing 27th in voting with 97 points. UW was 9-4 overall and finished second in the Big Ten West last season with a 6-3 conference record.

Other Big Ten teams receiving votes were Iowa, unofficially 28th with 163 points; Penn State, 29th with 160 points; Minnesota, 32nd with 31 points; Purdue, 34th with 17 points; Nebraska, 47th, one point.

NFL

Broncos sign free agent Schobert

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The reinforcements arrived by the bunches Monday for the Denver Broncos.

They signed veteran linebacker Joe Schobert and activated prized offseason acquisitions Randy Gregory (shoulder) and Billy Turner (knee), both of whom aim to play in the regular-season opener at Seattle on Sept. 12.

That includes inside linebacker Jonas Griffith, who dislocated his left elbow in the Broncos' 17-7 exhibition victory over the Cowboys on Saturday night.

Griffith's injury led to the signing of Schobert, a seventh-year pro from Wisconsin who's played for the Browns (2016-19), Jaguars (2020) and Steelers (2021) and is the only NFL player to amass 600 tackles, 10 interceptions and 10 forced fumbles over the last six seasons.

Schobert has started 81 NFL games, including playoffs,

Schobert lives in nearby Castle Rock, so he won’t have to worry about any altitude acclimation, either, as he lines up alongside Josey Jewell.

He worked out for the Broncos and other teams earlier this month but missed all of training camp.

NBA

Source: Grizzlies in line for 1st game on Christmas

Merry Christmas, Memphis. The Grizzlies are in line to be part of that holiday’s NBA showcase for the first time.

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies will face Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and the rest of the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Dec. 25 in San Francisco, according to a person with knowledge of the league’s scheduling plans. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the league is not planning to release the season's full schedule until later this week.

Given that the league has not announced the final 1,230-game season slate, it is still possible that the Christmas schedule could change — though such a move is unlikely.

The Grizzlies were one of two current NBA franchises yet to have a game on Dec. 25. The Charlotte Hornets are now the only club still waiting for its first Christmas schedule invite.

The rest of the Christmas schedule, the person said, will have Philadelphia facing New York, Milwaukee meeting Boston, the Los Angeles Lakers playing against Dallas and Phoenix going up against two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

If the Lakers’ LeBron James — the all-time Christmas scoring leader, who enters the season 1,325 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most in NBA history — appears in that Dec. 25 game against the Mavericks, it’ll be his 17th time playing on the holiday. That would break a tie with Lakers great Kobe Bryant for the most ever.

Golden State and Memphis met in the second round of last season’s playoffs, as did Milwaukee and Boston.

MLB

Rangers fire manager Woodward

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward on Monday, with the team on pace for its sixth consecutive losing season and fourth since he took over the team.

The move came with Woodward only two games shy of managing his 500th game with the Rangers. He finished with a 211-287 record.

Woodward, who was the third base coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers before landing his first managerial job, was under contract through next season. The team held an option for the 2024 season.

“We have had extensive discussions over the last several weeks and while the team’s current performance is certainly a big part of this decision, we are also looking at the future,” said Jon Daniels, the team's president of baseball operations. “As the Rangers continue to develop a winning culture and put the pieces together to compete for the postseason year in and year out, we felt a change in leadership was necessary at this time.”

Daniels said the 46-year-old Woodward was “dedicated and passionate in his efforts to improve the on-field performance” of the team.

Third base coach Tony Beasley was named the team’s interim manager, starting with Monday night’s game against the Oakland A’s.

Texas was 53-61 after finishing a series win at home Sunday over the Seattle Mariners, but hasn't had a winning record at any point this season. That's even after a record offseason spending spree that added a half-billion dollar infield — All-Star shortstop Corey Seager to a $325 million, 10-year contract, and Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien to a $175, seven-year deal.

The Rangers peaked at 24-24 at the end of May, but then lost their next three games and five of six.

When the Rangers signed Seager, Semien and right-hander Jon Gray (four-year, $56 million contract), they knew they still had a long way to go after 102 losses last season. But they expected to be showing more significant improvement this season.

Beasley is in his eighth season with the Rangers, and is the longest-tenured member of their big-league coaching staff. He previously was on the major league staffs with Washington (2006) and Pittsburgh (2008-10), and had a 590-472 record in eight seasons as a minor league manager in those organizations.