BRIEFS: Tuesday, August 23

NFL

QB Mayfield starting for Panthers in Week 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Baker Mayfield will start the Carolina Panthers’ Sept. 11 regular-season opener against his former team, the Cleveland Browns.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule made the announcement on the team’s website Monday.

Mayfield, acquired in a trade with the Browns earlier this offseason, beat out incumbent starter Sam Darnold for the job. The news was expected as Mayfield had outperformed Darnold during most of training camp.

“When we started this process, we were looking at three things,” Rhule said. “Number one, mastery of the offense, number two, situational football excellence, and number three, moving the ball and getting guys involved. That’s been our focus all along. Baker has made a lot of improvement, a lot of growth in all three areas in a short amount of time.”

Both Mayfield and Darnold are expected to play in the team's preseason finale on Friday night against the Buffalo Bills. Neither Mayfield nor Darnold has seen much action in the preseason and both were held out of last week's game against the New England Patriots.

Rhule originally said the Panthers would keep three quarterbacks on the roster, but that was before rookie third-round draft pick Matt Corral suffered a Lisfranc ligament tear in his foot.

“All along, we’ve felt like we need to have a really strong quarterback room, and have every quarterback ready to play,” Rhule said. “The reality of this league is most teams will play multiple quarterbacks. Sam has worked incredibly hard, played really well for us during training camp, and will be ready to go if and when it’s needed.”

Giants first-round pick Thibodeaux sprains MCL

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux sprained the MCL in his right knee in the preseason victory over the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

Coach Brian Daboll said Monday that No. 5 overall pick in the draft was being listed as day to day and he hopes to have him back on the field as soon as possible.

It's too early to say whether Thibodeaux will be ready for the season opener on Sept. 11 in Tennessee against the Titans.

Daboll also got bad news on fellow rookie linebacker Darrian Beavers, the team's sixth-round pick. The Cincinnati product tore the ACL in his left knee in the third quarter of the 25-22 win Sunday night at MetLife Stadium and he will not play this season.

Veteran placekicker Graham Gano sustained a concussion attempting to make a tackle on a 73-yard kickoff return by Chris Evans in the second quarter. Daboll said the Giants may have to bring in a placekicker to handle the workload this week rather than rely on punter Jamie Gillan.

Gillan handled all the kicking duties in the second half. He made a 31-yard field goal out of the hold of safety Julian Love and had three of his four kickoffs go for touchbacks.

Thibodeaux is a freakish talent with size, speed and strength. He has quickly moved into the starting line in coordinator Wink Martindale's defense as a bookend edge rusher with Azeez Ojulari.

College Football

Maye gets the call as UNC QB starter

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina is going with redshirt freshman Drake Maye as the starting quarterback for Saturday’s opener against Florida A&M.

Coach Mack Brown announced Maye as the winner Monday of the preseason competition to become the opening night starter. He had been competing with third-year sophomore Jacolby Criswell to get the first shot at replacing star quarterback Sam Howell, who is now in the NFL.

“We just felt like Drake should walk out there first,” Brown said.

The Tar Heels coach said there was little separation between Maye and Criswell, who Brown said will get his chance.

“If one quarterback is not moving the ball, we’ll put the other one in. We’re going to give each one a chance,” Brown said.

Maye is the son of former UNC quarterback Mark Maye, while his brother Luke was a star for the Tar Heels basketball team and helped them win the 2017 NCAA championship. Maye, an in-state recruit, originally committed to Alabama.

Maye has appeared in only two games and thrown 10 passes in his college career. But both players are inexperienced, considering Criswell has appeared in seven games with 25 pass attempts.

Brown had said in preseason the plan was to push both quarterbacks through camp in an attempt to have one separate from the other since both have been with the program for at least a year.

Maye had at least one star talent to target in receiver Josh Downs, who ranked among the Bowl Subdivision leaders with 1,335 yards last season to go with eight touchdowns.

NHL

Islanders sign defensemen Dobson and Romanov

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — The New York Islanders have signed defensemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts.

The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents.

Contract terms were not immediately available.

Dobson led Islanders' defensemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the team with 22 power-play points and with an average time on ice of 21 minutes, 28 seconds.

In 160 career NHL games, Dobson has 17 goals and 55 assists. He’s added seven assists in 20 career playoff games.

Romanov had three goals and 10 assists in 79 games last season with the Montreal Canadiens. The Moscow native averaged more than 20 minutes of ice time during his second NHL campaign.

The Islanders acquired Romanov and a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft from Montreal on July 7, in exchange for the Islanders’ first- round pick in the draft.

The 22-year-old Romanov was a second-round pick in the 2018 draft. As a rookie in 2020-21, he had one goal and five assists in 54 regular- season games, and added a goal in four playoff games.

Bellows has played in 67 games for the Islanders over the course of three seasons, scoring 11 goals and 14 assists. He also has played in 125 career AHL games, registering 34 goals and 16 assists with the Islanders' affiliate in Bridgeport, Connecticut.