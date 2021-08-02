BRIEFS: Tuesday, August 3

NFL
Wentz out 5-12 weeks with injury
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich couldn’t wait to start working with quarterback Carson Wentz on the field.
He’ll have to wait at least five more weeks — perhaps longer.
Just minutes after running his first training camp practice, Reich announced Wentz would miss five to 12 weeks with a left foot injury. Wentz was injured during Thursday’s practice and spent several days debating recovery options before scheduling surgery for Monday afternoon in Indianapolis.
Team officials believe they’ll have a better timeline a couple weeks into Wentz’s recovery.
Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said Wentz left practice early Thursday after feeling a twinge in his foot.
What doctors found, Reich said, was an old high school injury that Wentz was likely unaware of. They told the Colts that Wentz could play through the pain but Indy decided to play it safe.
Indy’s season opener, Sept. 12 against Seattle, is almost six weeks out. A 12-week absence would keep Wentz out of seven games.
For Wentz, it’s yet another addition to an already long injury list.
He had surgery on a broken bone at the base of his right thumb in 2015; a hairline rib fracture in August 2016; a fractured vertebrae in his back during the 2018 season; and a concussion in January 2020. His best season, 2017, was derailed by a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
Chubb inks 3-year extension with Browns
BEREA, Ohio — Nick Chubb signed a three-year, $36.6 million contract extension Monday with the Cleveland Browns, an indication of the team’s regard for his skills as an elite running back and his quiet, unassuming leadership.
The Browns made sure they locked him up early in training camp as they head into what they think can be special season. He had one year left on his rookie contract.
The sides reached an agreement Saturday and completed the deal with Chubb’s signature before Monday’s practice.
Because he’s only 25, the two-time Pro Bowler could be in line for another extension when he’s 28. In three three strong seasons, Chubb has rushed for 3,557 yards and 28 touchdowns, and he gained 1,067 yards in 2020 despite missing four games with a knee injury.
The Browns took Chubb with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2018 draft and he’s part of a class that includes quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Denzel Ward. Chubb rushed for 996 yards as a rookie and finished second in the NFL to Tennessee’s Derrick Henry in 2019 with 1,494 yards.
College Football
Top QB recruit to skip senior year of high school and join Ohio State
Quinn Ewers, considered the top quarterback prospect in the class of 2022, said he is skipping his senior year of high school in Texas and plans to enroll at Ohio State for the upcoming semester.
In a Twitter post, Ewers explained he would soon be completing the course necessary to graduate from Southlake Carroll High School outside Dallas.
The five-star recruit said his decision was influenced by Texas rules which prohibit high school athletes from earning money from endorsement and sponsorship deals. Last month, the NCAA lifted its long-time ban on athletes being compensated for their names, images and likenesses.
Ewers said his preference would be to “complete my senior season at Southlake Carroll along with teammates and friends I’ve taken the field alongside the past three years.”
Ewers’ parents told Yahoo! Sports that their son has several potential deals lined up, including one that could land him equity in a company that makes kombucha, but a Texas law aimed at giving college athletes NIL rights prevents high school athletes from doing so.
Ewers is one of the most highly rated players in next year’s signing class. He initially committed to Texas last year but then flipped to Ohio State.
“This is not just a financial decision; this is about what’s best for my football career,” Ewers said. “At 18, and with one final class about to be complete to earn my high-school degree, I feel it’s time to get the jump on my college career that is available to me.”
At Ohio State, Ewers would step in late to an ongoing competition to replace first-round draft pick Justin Fields this year in Columbus.
NBA
Vandeweghe to assume new role as special adviser
NEW YORK — Kiki VanDeWeghe is taking on a new role with the NBA’s operations department.
The league announced Monday that Vandeweghe, who has served as executive vice president of basketball operations since replacing Rod Thorn six years ago, will become a special adviser to Byron Spruell, president of league operations. VanDeWeghe also was general manager of the New Jersey Nets and Denver Nuggets. He played in the league for 13 years.
“I am proud of our staff and what we accomplished together, including the fundamental improvements to the game and unprecedented business success of our league,” he said in a statement.
VanDeWeghe joined the league office in 2013 as vice president, basketball operations and was promoted to senior vice president of the department the same year. He has been involved in a range of matters, including rules, analytics and game operations.