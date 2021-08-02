BRIEFS: Tuesday, August 3

“This is not just a financial decision; this is about what’s best for my football career,” Ewers said. “At 18, and with one final class about to be complete to earn my high-school degree, I feel it’s time to get the jump on my college career that is available to me.”

At Ohio State, Ewers would step in late to an ongoing competition to replace first-round draft pick Justin Fields this year in Columbus.

NBA

Vandeweghe to assume new role as special adviser

NEW YORK — Kiki VanDeWeghe is taking on a new role with the NBA’s operations department.

The league announced Monday that Vandeweghe, who has served as executive vice president of basketball operations since replacing Rod Thorn six years ago, will become a special adviser to Byron Spruell, president of league operations. VanDeWeghe also was general manager of the New Jersey Nets and Denver Nuggets. He played in the league for 13 years.

“I am proud of our staff and what we accomplished together, including the fundamental improvements to the game and unprecedented business success of our league,” he said in a statement.