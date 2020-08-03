BRIEFS: Tuesday, August 4

The Broncos were counting on their headliner from last year’s free agent class to bounce back from a balky right knee that limited him to just three appearances in 2019 after signing what was at the time the biggest contract ever for a left tackle, $51 million over four years.

Elijah Wilkinson could be in line to fill in for James for a second straight season, although Wilkinson is still recovering from offseason foot surgery.

James tweeted that while it was a difficult decision to skip the upcoming season, it was the right one for him and his family.

James wished the NFL well as it navigates the COVID-19 crisis.

James played just 63 snaps in his first season in Denver after the Broncos signed him to a deal that included $32 million in guarantees.

XFL

Movie star acquires folded league

Former wrestling star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he has acquired the XFL.

The 48-year-old Johnson made the announcement Monday on Twitter. The price reportedly is $15 million.