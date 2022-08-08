BRIEFS: Tuesday, August 9

College Football

Alabama No. 1 in preseason coaches' poll

Alabama was voted No. 1 in the preseason USA Today coaches' poll released Monday, with Ohio State second and defending national champion Georgia third.

The Associated Press preseason Top 25 will be released Aug. 15.

The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes from a panel of 66 major college football coaches. Alabama is coming off a loss in the College Football Playoff title game to Georgia.

The Buckeyes received five first-place votes and the Bulldogs got six. No. 18 Texas also received a first-place vote.

Clemson was No. 4 and Notre Dame was No. 5. Michigan, coming off its first CFP appearance, was sixth, followed by Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor. Wisconsin was ranked No. 20 with Minnesota also receiving votes.

NFL

Saints QB Winston leaves practice with foot 'tweak'

METAIRIE, La. — Saints quarterback Jameis Winston left practice on Monday with what coach Dennis Allen described as an apparent foot injury.

Winston did not receive treatment on the field and continued to practice for a period after he'd first felt discomfort before deciding to walk to the training room.

Allen said Winston was rolling out during a seven-on-seven drill when the quarterback "kind of felt it tweaked a little bit, so he wanted to go in and get it evaluated.”

Winston is New Orleans' projected starter despite tearing ligaments in his left knee in a game against Tampa Bay last Oct. 31.

He spent the second half of last season and much of this past offseason rehabilitating from reconstructive surgery and in March signed a two-year extension worth up to $28 million. Winston was limited during on-field work during the offseason, but has participated more fully in full-team drills since training camp practices began on July 27. His highlights have included long, accurate touchdown passes to Deonte Harty and rookie Chris Olave when the speedy receivers got behind the secondary.

Winston, a 2013 Heisman Trophy winner and 2015 top overall draft choice by Tampa Bay, arrived in New Orleans as a free agent in 2020 with a mercurial reputation.

In 2019, Winston passed for more than 5,000 yards and a league-high 33 touchdowns, but also led the NFL with 30 interceptions.

Ravens reach 4-year extension K Tucker

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a four-year contract extension with star kicker Justin Tucker.

The team announced the move Monday. Tucker's previous deal was through 2023.

A five-time All-Pro, Tucker has been a game changer for the Ravens in his 10 years with the team. He's made a record 91.1% of his field goal attempts, and his 1,360 points are the most ever by a player through his first 10 seasons.

He set another record last year with a 66-yard kick at Detroit that won the game. He is 16 of 16 on field goal attempts in the final minute of regulation and has converted 58 straight in the fourth quarter and overtime, the longest active streak in the league.

MLB

Eckersley to leave Red Sox booth after season

BOSTON — Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley said Monday that he will be leaving the Boston Red Sox broadcasts at the end of the season, his 50th in Major League Baseball.

Eckersley, who was drafted by Cleveland as a California high schooler in 1972, went on to pitch 24 seasons as both a 20-win starter and a 50-save reliever for Cleveland, Boston, the Cubs, Oakland and the Cardinals. He won the AL Cy Young and MVP awards in 1992 while playing for the Athletics.

He joined NESN in 2003 and stood out for his outspoken and colorful analysis on the Red Sox broadcasts.

“After 50 years in Major League Baseball, I am excited about this next chapter of my life,” Eckersley said. “I will continue to be an ambassador for the club and a proud member of Red Sox Nation, while transitioning to life after baseball alongside my wife Jennifer, my children and my grandchildren."

Eckersley, 67, was a six-time All-Star who went 197-171 with a 3.50 ERA in a career in which he pitched 100 complete games as a starter before pioneering the role of the one-inning closer and earning 390 saves.

NHL

Bruins bring back captain Bergeron and Krejci

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and center David Krejci — both members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday.

Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back for the 2022-23 season.

Bergeron got a $2.5 million deal with $2.5 million in incentives, and Krejci gets $1 million with the potential for $2 million more. Bergeron is fourth on the Original Six franchise's all-time scoring list with 982 points, and Krejci is ninth with 730.

Bergeron, 37, and Krejci, 36, led the Bruins to the 2011 NHL championship and two other trips to the Stanley Cup Final. Boston was eliminated in the first round of this year's playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes on May 14 and fired coach Bruce Cassidy three weeks later.

Jim Montgomery was hired to replace Cassidy, and the new coach said at his introductory news conference that Bergeron, a five-time Selke Trophy winner, was his first call. Team CEO Charlie Jacobs said Bergeron, who was unsigned and contemplating retirement, was expected to return.