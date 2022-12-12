BRIEFS: Tuesday, December 13

MLB

Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos comes with a special uniqueness possessed by few in his position. Where and when others zig, he zags. You might think you know what he may do to improve his club at a given point in time, but he always reminds you of something.

You do not. You never had any idea in the first place.

Anthopoulos’ latest move is one of the best examples of this.

The Braves’ shortstop is a free agent. They could probably use a bigger bat in left field. Perhaps they could benefit from adding another starting pitcher.

Despite having three catchers – about which he seemed genuinely excited – Anthopoulos acquired Oakland’s Sean Murphy in a three-team trade with the Athletics and Brewers, the team announced Monday. Murphy is a better player than all three of the catchers the Braves had on the roster to begin the offseason, and now he’ll work in tandem with Travis d’Arnaud.

Murphy is the only player heading to Atlanta. A group is headed out.

The extent of the Braves’ involvement in the wild trade is below:

To Milwaukee, the Braves sent catcher William Contreras and right-hander Justin Yeager, according to ESPN..

The Braves traded left-hander Kyle Muller, right-hander Royber Salinas, right-hander Freddy Tarnok and catcher Manny Piña to Oakland. Muller was Atlanta’s No. 1 prospect on MLB Pipeline, while Tarnok (No. 6) and Salinas (No. 18) were also part of the top 20. Piña, a backup along with Contreras, will make $4.5 million.

Blue Jays, RHP Chris Bassitt, agree to three-year contract

The Toronto Blue Jays strengthened their rotation on Monday, agreeing to a $63 million, three-year deal with Chris Bassitt.

A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the move to the AP on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical.

The 33-year-old Bassitt became a free agent when he declined his $19 million option with the New York Mets, following rotation mates Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker into free agency.

Bassitt went 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA in 30 starts after the Mets acquired the right-hander in a trade with Oakland at the end of the lockout. He set career highs for wins, starts, innings (181 2/3) and strikeouts (167).

Bassitt was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 16th round of the 2011 amateur draft out of the University of Akron. He made his big league debut in 2014, then was traded from Chicago to Oakland that December.

Bassitt really started to come into his own during his final three years with the Athletics, going 27-11 with a 3.26 ERA in 66 games, 63 starts.

The Toledo, Ohio, native is 46-34 with a 3.45 ERA in 136 career games over eight seasons. He earned his only All-Star selection in 2021.

College Football

Stanford taps Taylor to revive struggling football team

STANFORD, Calif. — The last time Stanford’s football program was searching for a coach to get it out of a rut, tapping the FCS ranks proved to be the right path.

Sixteen years after Jim Harbaugh arrived and helped build the Cardinal from a one-win team into a national power, Troy Taylor will try to do the same.

Stanford officially introduced Taylor as the replacement for David Shaw on Monday, hoping an innovative offensive coach with infectious energy can revive a program coming off back-to-back nine-loss seasons for the first time in school history.

“The potential here at Stanford is huge,” Taylor said. “They’ve done it. They’ve had great success here. I think you got to adapt and adjust.”

The job for Taylor is perhaps more challenging than the one Harbaugh faced when he took over for the 2007 season. After a six-year run under Harbaugh and Shaw from 2010-15 that included three Rose Bowl trips and two other major bowl bids, the Cardinal have fallen off dramatically.

Stanford went 4-8 in 2019 and then had back-to-back 3-9 records the last two years after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The recent downfall coincides with the loosening of transfer rules across major college football. The elite academic school has not been able to add to its roster through transfers as easily as most of its competition in the Pac-12 and nationally.

NFL

Cowboys sign WR Hilton

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys signed free agent receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday, adding the former longtime Indianapolis Colts player after their much-publicized courting of Odell Beckham Jr.

Hilton had gone unsigned all season after his 10-year run with the Colts ended following the 2021 season.

The 33-year-old played 10 games for the Colts last season after starting the year on injured reserve because of a neck injury that required surgery.

Beckham spent two days with the Cowboys last week, but no offer was made. He declined to discuss his visit but said after he left that he wouldn’t play in the regular season.

Beckham tore an ACL in the Super Bowl in February while winning a championship with the Los Angeles Rams.

Hilton is a four-time Pro Bowler with career highs of 91 catches of 1,448 yards with the Colts in 2016. He had four other 1,000-yard seasons and has 9,691 career yards with 53 touchdowns in 143 games.

Hilton joins a group led by CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, young receivers under contract for at least two more seasons apiece.

Lamb has taken over the No. 1 receiver role this season after the offseason trade of Amari Cooper to Cleveland in a cost-cutting move.