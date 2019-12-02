BRIEFS: Tuesday, December 3

Petersen’s decision was shocking coming off a season where the Huskies went 7-5 in the regular season and are bound for a sixth straight bowl game under his leadership.

The school said Petersen, 55, will transition into a “leadership advisory role” within the athletic department. Petersen was 146-38 combined during his time as the head coach at Boise State and Washington. In a statement, Petersen says he’ll be a “Husky for life, but now is the right time for me to step away from my head coaching duties, and recharge.”

Lake, 42, has turned down several other coaching opportunities in recent years and has seemed to be the successor to Petersen whenever he did decide to step away from coaching.

Northwestern parts ways with OC/QBs coach McCall

EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern has parted ways with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mick McCall after a miserable season.

Coach Pat Fitzgerald noted that McCall helped the Wildcats through nine postseason appearances and four bowl wins in 12 seasons, a tenure that included six all-Big Ten quarterbacks, including three who went to the NFL.