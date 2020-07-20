BRIEFS: Tuesday, July 21

Two more linebackers with scholarship offers from UW were named to the Butkus watch list, with Yanni Karlaftis (West Lafayette, Ind.) and Jake Ratzlaff (Rosemount, Minn.) earning the nods.

MLB

Blue Jays talking to teams about playing at their parks

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are talking to several teams about sharing a major league ballpark this season after Canada’s government barred them from playing in their home stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic, general manager Ross Atkins said Monday.

“We are focused on getting into a major league facility,” Atkins said.

He declined to identify the teams but said the Blue Jays have more than five contingency plans.

Canada denied the Blue Jays’ request to play at Rogers Centre because the regular-season schedule would require frequent travel back and forth from the United States, where COVID-19 cases are surging.

Atkins said if the Blue Jays can’t find a major league park, their Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, New York, would be their most likely site for home games.