BRIEFS: Tuesday, July 21

College Football
Sanborn brothers represent Wisconsin on Butkus Award watch list
Preseason accolades continue to come the way of University of Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn.
Sanborn was named Monday on the watch list for the Butkus Award — given annually to the nation's top linebacker — his third national award watch list this month after being named to the Bednarik (top college defensive player) and Lott IMPACT Trophy (best college defensive player) watch lists.
Even sweeter for the Badgers junior was that his brother and UW 2021 recruit Bryan Sanborn was named to the award's high school watch list.
Jack Sanborn led the Badgers with 80 total tackles last season, which included nine tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. He also was tied with safety Eric Burrell for the team lead with three interceptions. Sanborn started all 14 games and had a team-best eight tackles in the Rose Bowl loss to Oregon.
His breakout sophomore campaign caught the eye of NFL evaluators, and he's considered one of the top inside linebacker prospects in the 2021 draft class, should he choose to forgo his senior season at UW.
Bryan Sanborn — a 6-foot-2, 210-pound inside linebacker at Lake Zurich High School (Ill.) — orally committed to the Badgers in December. The consensus three-star recruit had offers from Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska, among others.
Two more linebackers with scholarship offers from UW were named to the Butkus watch list, with Yanni Karlaftis (West Lafayette, Ind.) and Jake Ratzlaff (Rosemount, Minn.) earning the nods.
MLB
Blue Jays talking to teams about playing at their parks
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are talking to several teams about sharing a major league ballpark this season after Canada’s government barred them from playing in their home stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic, general manager Ross Atkins said Monday.
“We are focused on getting into a major league facility,” Atkins said.
He declined to identify the teams but said the Blue Jays have more than five contingency plans.
Canada denied the Blue Jays’ request to play at Rogers Centre because the regular-season schedule would require frequent travel back and forth from the United States, where COVID-19 cases are surging.
Atkins said if the Blue Jays can’t find a major league park, their Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, New York, would be their most likely site for home games.
But based on what the players want and the collaboration they are getting from other teams and Major League Baseball, Atkins said the Blue Jays are focused on major league parks, as long as they can be safe. He said health and safety is the priority, so the ability to be socially distant without comprising other teams' ability to maintain socially distance is important.
Toronto begins the season at Tampa Bay on Friday and is scheduled to play its first home game on July 29 against defending champion Washington.
Braves remove 'Chop On' sign, slogan, but no call on chant
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have removed a “Chop On” sign that sat near an entrance to Truist Park and are still considering their stance on the fans' tomahawk chop chant.
The removal of the wooden sign came as the team changed its slogan from “Chop On” to “For The A” for the 2020 season.
A new slogan is customary marketing strategy, but the team's stance on the chant has been watched closely since last year's NL Division Series.
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley, a member of the Cherokee Nation, said he found the chant insulting. The Braves did not distribute the red foam tomahawks before the decisive Game 5 of the series, won by the Cardinals, “out of respect for the concerns” expressed by Helsley.
The Braves said they would continue to examine the chant after the 2019 season, a process that continues.
Since there will be no fans at Braves' home games for at least the start of the pandemic-delayed 60-game season, the team may feel no urgency to release a new policy on the chant.
Braves fans began chopping and chanting in the early 1990s. The team has encouraged the chant by playing music and distributing the foam tomahawks.
The Braves open their season at the New York Mets on Friday. Their first home game is July 29 against Tampa.
NHL
Carlson, Hedman and Josi named Norris Trophy finalists
Washington's John Carlson, Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman and Nashville's Roman Josi have been named the finalists for the NHL’s James Norris Memorial Trophy, awarded to the league’s top defenseman.
The finalists were announced Monday, and voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
Led by Carlson’s 75 points (15 goals, 60 assists), the three were the NHL’s top point-producers among defensemen. Carlson and Josi, who had 65 points (16 goals, 49 assists), were the only two blueliners to lead their team in points this season.
Hedman, who finished third among defensemen with 55 points (11 goals, 44 assists), is a finalist for the fourth consecutive year -- the longest streak since Nicklas Lidstrom’s four-year run from 2006 to ’09. Hedman is the only finalist to have previously won the Norris, doing so in 2018.
The NHL also said Boston center Patrice Bergeron, Philadelphia center Sean Couturier and St. Louis center Ryan O’Reilly are the three finalists for the Frank J. Selke Trophy, honoring the league’s top defensive forward.
Bergeron is a four-time winner, and last won the award in 2017, to tie Montreal’s Bob Gainey for most Selke honors. Bergeron led Bruins forwards in shifts per game and ice time, helping Boston allow a league-low 174 goals.
O’Reilly, who is also a Lady Byng finalist for sportsmanship this year, is in position to become the first player to repeat as Selke winner since Bergeron in 2014 and ’15. O’Reilly led the NHL for the third straight season in face-off wins (880).
Couturier, who finished second in the Selke voting in 2018, led Flyers skaters with a plus-21 rating, and forwards in both overall ice time and shorthanded ice time.
