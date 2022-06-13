BRIEFS: Tuesday, June 14

Men's College Basketball

Wisconsin promotes Krabbenhoft to associate head coach

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard announced the promotion of alum Joe Krabbenhoft on Monday.

Krabbenhoft served as an assistant coach under Gard for the past seven seasons, but is now the associate head coach for the Badgers.

He’s helped the team to two Big Ten regular-season championships in three years. UW has gone 151-83 overall, including 84-50 in league play while Krabbenhoft was an assistant coach.

The Badgers have produced 13 All-Big Ten honorees including five first-team All-Big Ten accolades during Krabbenhoft’s seven years on staff. That includes four players who earned conference honors this season with Johnny Davis leading the group as Big Ten Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American.

"I'm really grateful to coach Gard and [the] Wisconsin athletic department," Krabbenhoft said in a news release. "Wisconsin means so much to me and it has provided me and my family with so many opportunities. It gave me the chance to play, to earn a degree, a job and a place to call home. I want to continue to pay that forward and enhance the lives of our players and give back to our program, the university and this community."

All but three years of Krabbenhoft’s coaching career has been spent at UW. He served as the video coordinator on Bo Ryan’s staff during the 2012-13 season. He was an assistant coach at South Dakota State from 2014-16 before rejoining the Badgers.

Wisconsin basketball programs to play doubleheader at Am Fam Field

The University of Wisconsin basketball programs are heading to the baseball field.

American Family Field in Milwaukee is set to host both the men’s and women’s basketball programs for a pair of games Nov. 11, according to a CBS report.

The Badgers’ men's team is scheduled to play Stanford with a return neutral site game in California in 2024. The women’s team will play Kansas State this season and then again in 2024.

The doubleheader is being referred to as the “Aurora Health Care Brew City Battle,” Matt Norlander of CBS reported. The matchups will be the first time a basketball game is held on a baseball field since San Diego and San Diego State played in 2015 at Petco Park.

The court setup will be so the hardwood is laid out across the infield which will have center court approximately where the pitcher’s mound is. Seating will be brought in and positioned around second base with more court level seats expected to be sold around the field.

UW men’s basketball has played Stanford 10 times, with the first game coming in 1940. The Cardinal hold a 6-4 edge over the Badgers. The most recent time the two teams played was during the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 21, 2018. UW defeated Stanford 62-46 with D’Mitrik Trice and Ethan Happ leading the way with 16 points apiece. No current Badgers players were on the roster, yet.

UW women’s basketball has only played Kansas State one other time when it defeated the Wildcats 56-53 on Nov. 24, 2006, at a neutral site game in Las Vegas.

Times, television providers and ticket information for the game in Milwaukee is to be determined.

NFL

Source: Poyer will report for Bills' mandatory practices

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills starting safety Jordan Poyer will report for mandatory practices this week after sitting out all of Buffalo's voluntary spring sessions because of a contract issue, a person with direct knowledge of the player’s decision told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because Poyer’s decision is private. The Bills are scheduled to hold three mandatory practices from Tuesday through Thursday in their final sessions before opening training camp next month.

By switching agents in hiring Drew Rosenhaus in April, Poyer informed the Bills he is seeking to extend his contract, which expires after this upcoming season.

The 31-year-old has nine seasons of NFL experience, including the past five with Buffalo where he has become part of one of the NFL’s top secondaries, rounded out by safety Micah Hyde and cornerback Tre’Davious White.

Poyer earned his first All-Pro selection in January after finishing second on the team in being credited with 91 tackles, had three sacks and joined Hyde in leading Buffalo with five interceptions each.

General manager Brandon Beane previously praised Poyer while acknowledging the salary cap challenges the team faces this year. The two-time defending AFC East champions are projected to be about $5 million under the NFL’s salary cap following an offseason in which they signed free-agent pass rusher Von Miller to a six-year contract and with the first season of quarterback Josh Allen’s six-year, $258 million contact kicking in.

“I’m a big fan of Jordan. I think he’s done a great job here for five years,” Beane said in April, before noting Poyer isn’t Buffalo’s only player seeking a pay raise. “I want Jordan here. I’m not looking for anything different than that. It’s just business gets in the way sometimes, and I respect that.”

MLB

Orioles CEO Angelos insists team won't leave Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Orioles CEO John Angelos said Monday the team will remain in Baltimore — and that he and his parents have never contemplated otherwise.

Angelos' comments — released by the team — came days after he was sued by his brother Lou Angelos. Lou claimed in last week's lawsuit that John has seized control of the Orioles at his expense, and in defiance of their father Peter's wishes.

“John intends to maintain absolute control over the Orioles — to manage, to sell or, if he chooses, to move to Tennessee (where he has a home and where his wife’s career is headquartered) — without having to answer to anyone," the lawsuit said.

The suit did not elaborate on how likely it was that the team might actually move, and John Angelos sought to reassure fans in his statement Monday.

“As I have said before, as long as Fort McHenry is standing watch over the Inner Harbor, the Orioles will remain in Baltimore,” he said. “My mother was born and raised in northeast Baltimore, attended city public schools at Eastern High School and has worked with my father their entire lives to help the city, including by restoring the club to local ownership and preventing its relocation. For them, as for me, the Orioles will forever play at Oriole Park, and at no time ever have we contemplated anything different.”

Peter Angelos became the Orioles’ owner in 1993, but his public role has diminished in recent years and he turns 93 next month.

NBA

Cavaliers promote Buckner to associate head coach

CLEVELAND — Cavaliers assistant Greg Buckner has been promoted to associate head coach under J.B. Bickerstaff.

The team announced the promotion Monday.

Buckner has spent the past two seasons with Cleveland, helping Bickerstaff develop one of the NBA's youngest teams. The Cavs doubled their win total this past season, making a 22-game jump and getting into the play-in game despite numerous injuries.

Cleveland's biggest improvement came on defense as the Cavs finished fifth in points allowed (105.7).

Buckner previously worked with Bickerstaff in Memphis and Houston.

Drafted by Dallas in the second round in 1998, Buckner played 10 seasons in the NBA with the Mavericks, Dallas, Philadelphia, Denver, Minnesota and Memphis.

In 2008, Buckner was part of the trade that sent Cavaliers forward Kevin Love to the Timberwolves.

Buckner played college ball at Clemson, where he led the Tigers in scoring four straight seasons and three NCAA Tournament appearances.

