BRIEFS: Tuesday, March 23

“He’s excited to get out of the basement,” joked league executive Peter O’Reilly.

A year after a three-day stop in Las Vegas was scrapped and one of its signature events had to go virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the league announced Monday initial plans for this year’s draft in Cleveland, where thousands of fans will be safely welcomed in a step toward normalcy.

Goodell hosted last year’s draft from home, but he’ll be on hand for this year’s event, which will incorporate all the health and safety protocols learned by the league over the past year as well as the city’s best known locations along Lake Erie — FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Browns, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Before announcing picks, one of Goodell’s duties on the first night is to open the draft, a moment followed by a chorus of loud, playful boos.

This year, they’ll be music to his ears.

The NFL feels confident it can hold a large-scale event after a successful run at this year’s Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida. And, given the events of the past year, the league feels this draft can have an even deeper meaning than just teams picking new players.

