NFL

Jackson says he has requested trade from Ravens

Lamar Jackson said Monday he has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens, saying the team “has not been interested in meeting my value."

In a series of tweets, the star quarterback said he requested a trade as of March 2. On March 7, the Ravens put the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson and said they were still hopeful they could reach a long-term deal with him.

“As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value,” Jackson said on Twitter. “Any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl.”

Jackson may not need a trade to join a new team. The nonexclusive franchise tag allows him to negotiate with other clubs. However, it also gives Baltimore a chance to match any agreement he makes. The decision to make the trade request public may be an attempt to deter the Ravens from matching another team's offer — or an attempt to spur more interest among other teams by declaring that he wants out of Baltimore.

If Jackson makes a deal with another team and the Ravens don't match, that team would owe Baltimore two first-round draft picks.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh spoke extensively about Jackson on Monday at the league's owners meetings in Phoenix.

“I haven't seen the tweet. That's an ongoing process,” Harbaugh said. “I'm following it very closely, just like everybody else is here, and looking forward to a resolution. I'm excited, thinking about Lamar all the time, thinking about him as our quarterback. We're building our offense around that idea.”

Jackson was the 2019 NFL MVP. His passing and running ability make him one of the game’s biggest stars. At age 25, he already is one of six quarterbacks in NFL history with 10,000 yards passing and 4,000 rushing.

Jackson has been hurt at the end of the past two seasons, and the Ravens haven’t reached the AFC championship game with him. If he remains with Baltimore, he’ll have a new coordinator. The Ravens hired Georgia’s Todd Monken for that position after the end of last season.

49ers sign OL Pryor to 1-year deal

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers signed offensive lineman Matt Pryor to a one-year deal on Monday.

The addition of Pryor adds depth at right tackle after starter Mike McGlinchey left in free agency to sign with Denver.

San Francisco brought back restricted free agent Colton McKivitz with a two-year deal. Jaylon Moore also could be in the mix after being drafted in the fifth round in 2021.

Pryor was drafted by Philadelphia in the sixth round in 2018. He spent his first three seasons with the Eagles and the past two in Indianapolis. He has appeared in 60 regular-season games with 24 starts.

He started nine games last season, playing both tackle spots and right guard.

Men's College Basketball

Texas reaches deal with Terry as full-time coach

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has reached an agreement with Rodney Terry to be the Longhorns' full-time head basketball coach, taking the interim tag off his title after he led the program to the Elite Eight following the midseason firing of Chris Beard, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Texas was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by Miami on Sunday, ending its longest postseason run since 2008. Terry and Texas officials reached the agreement Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Terry took over the Longhorns as acting head coach when Beard was first suspended on Dec. 12 after a felony domestic violence arrest. Terry was giving the title of interim head coach when Beard was fired Jan. 5.

Texas won the Big 12 Tournament championship and questions about Terry’s future with the program were amplified as the Longhorns kept winning in the postseason. Texas fans wondered what more he needed to prove and Longhorns players publicly advocated for him to get the job.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte had praised Terry’s job handling the team in crisis and gave him a raise, though only through April. He’d also noted Terry inherited a veteran roster and strong staff of assistants built by Beard.

MLB

Tigers acquire INF McKinstry in trade with Cubs

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers acquired veteran infielder Zach McKinstry in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

The Tigers sent minor league right-hander Carlos Guzman to the Cubs for McKinstry, a .208 hitter with 12 homers and 43 RBIs in parts of three big league seasons.

The 24-year-old Guzman went 9-6 with a 4.11 ERA in 27 games last year, finishing the season with two appearances for Double-A Erie.

McKinstry, who turns 28 on April 29, broke into the majors with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. He was traded to the Cubs for reliever Chris Martin in July.

McKinstry batted .199 with five homers and 14 RBIs in 57 games with the Dodgers and Cubs last year.

Orioles send top pitching prospect Rodriguez to minors

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Baltimore Orioles optioned right-hander Grayson Rodriguez to Triple-A Norfolk, sending one of the game's top pitching prospects to the minors as opening day approaches.

The Orioles also released utilityman Franchy Cordero and outfielder Nomar Mazara.

Rodriguez went 6-1 with a 2.20 ERA at Triple-A last season, and he's ranked as the game's No. 7 prospect by MLB Pipeline. However, he posted a 7.04 ERA in five starts this spring.

Baltimore also reassigned right-hander Eduard Bazardo, outfielder Daz Cameron, right-hander Reed Garrett, catcher Maverick Handley, infielder Josh Lester, infielder Ryan O’Hearn and infielder Jordan Westburg to Norfolk.