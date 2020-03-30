BRIEFS: Tuesday, March 31

Soccer
Messi and his Barcelona teammates taking 70% pay cut
MADRID — In a letter critical of Barcelona club officials, Lionel Messi and his teammates said on Monday they are taking a 70% cut in salaries because of the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Barcelona players wrote in a social media post that they will also make donations so other club employees are not badly affected by the upheaval.
“A lot has been said about Barcelona’s first team and the players’ salaries during the country’s state of alarm,” they wrote in the letter. “Before anything, we would like to make it clear that we have always wanted to reduce our salaries as we perfectly understand that this is an exceptional situation and we ALWAYS were the first ones to help the club when it asked. Actually, we have done that on our own in moments when we felt it was necessary or important.
“Therefore, it surprises us that within the club there were those who wanted to put us under scrutiny and tried to put us under pressure to do something that we always knew we would be doing.”
They said it took a few days to announce the deal because “we were looking for a formula to help the club and also its workers in this very difficult moment.”
The donations the players will make are expected to help cover 100% of the salaries of club employees.
This year, Messi publicly complained about club officials after some criticized the players’ efforts amid a controversial coaching change and a run of poor results.
Barcelona said all members of its professional sports teams and most of the basketball team have agreed to a pay cut.
It added the club would also be contributing to the salaries of the other workers.
NFL
Steelers sign 3 former XFL players to 1-year deals
PITTSBURGH — A stint in the XFL has landed three players jobs with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The team signed defensive end Dewayne Hendrix, safety Tyree Kinnel and linebacker/long snapper Christian Kuntz to one-year deals on Monday. All three played in the XFL under the startup league that suspended operations earlier this month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hendrix had four tackles and a sack for the St. Louis BattleHawks. Kinney finished with 17 tackles for the DC Defenders while Kuntz served as the long snapper for the Dallas Renegades.
The signing is a homecoming for both Hendrix and Kuntz. Hendrix played for the University of Pittsburgh from 2015-18 while Kuntz is from the Pittsburgh suburbs and played at Duquesne University.
Kuntz, who won the Northeast Conference Defensive Player of the Year Award twice, spent some time with the Steelers during training camp last year but did not make the 53-man roster.
The signing also reunites Kinnel with former Michigan teammates Devin Bush and Zach Gentry. Kinnel played four years at Michigan, finishing with 154 tackles, a sack and two interceptions.
Chargers sign kick returner/wide receiver Jennings
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Darius Jennings has signed a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team said Monday.
Jennings spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, and has been utilized more as a returner than wide receiver.
He led the league in kick return average in 2018 (31.7 yards) and had a 94-yard return for a touchdown against Miami. Jennings entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns in 2015.
He appeared in eight games for the Titans last season and was a restricted free agent, but was not offered a contract.
Kick returns is one area where the Chargers are looking to improve. They were 26th in the league last season, averaging only 20.7 yards per return.
Men’s College Basketball
Michigan forward Livers applies for early entry to NBA draft
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan forward Isaiah Livers is applying for early entry into the NBA draft.
The school said Livers is not hiring an agent and would work with the Michigan coaching staff during the evaluation and pre-draft processes. Even if a player does use an agent during the evaluation process, he can return to school without losing eligibility if he ends the relationship with the agent.
Livers has started 46 games in three seasons at Michigan.
He led the Wolverines in scoring this season at 12.9 points per game, although he was limited to 21 games because of injury problems.
“We know Isaiah has had the desire to reach the next level of playing professional basketball, and going through the NBA draft process will give him the information he is looking for to make the proper decision,” coach Juwan Howard said in a statement. “Even with everything going on with COVID-19, myself and our staff will continue to work closely with Isaiah and his family to gain as much information as possible in the weeks ahead before he reaches his final decision.”
Mississippi State forward Reggie Perry enters NBA draft
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State forward Reggie Perry has entered the NBA draft.
Perry announced his decision Sunday on social media and was congratulated by the school in a tweet. He said “we are navigating charted waters” with coronavirus in the tweet but added “this too shall pass.” Perry also said after talking with family and MSU coach Ben Howland that it was time to continue on the next level of basketball as a professional.
The 6-foot-10, 250-pound sophomore was selected as The Associated Press Co-Southeastern Conference player of the year after ranking in the top 10 of several conference categories.
Perry led the SEC in rebounds last season with 10.1 per game, ranked sixth in scoring at 17.4 points and ninth in blocks with 1.2. He also shot 50% to rank fourth in the SEC while leading the Bulldogs (20-11, 11-7) to a fourth-place finish.
NBA
ESPN to air memorable NBA Finals games on Wednesday nights
BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN will air NBA doubleheaders on Wednesday nights during April showcasing key NBA Finals games.
The doubleheaders begin this Wednesday with two games from the 2016 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, where the Cavaliers became the first team in league history to rally from a 3-1 deficit to win the title.
The final two games from Miami’s 2013 title run will air April 8. The rest of the month will feature the clinching games from the Lakers’ titles in 2009 and ‘10, Boston’s 2008 championship run and the final games for Shaquille O’Neal with the Lakers and LeBron James with the Miami Heat.
