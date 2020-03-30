BRIEFS: Tuesday, March 31

Soccer

Messi and his Barcelona teammates taking 70% pay cut

MADRID — In a letter critical of Barcelona club officials, Lionel Messi and his teammates said on Monday they are taking a 70% cut in salaries because of the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Barcelona players wrote in a social media post that they will also make donations so other club employees are not badly affected by the upheaval.

“A lot has been said about Barcelona’s first team and the players’ salaries during the country’s state of alarm,” they wrote in the letter. “Before anything, we would like to make it clear that we have always wanted to reduce our salaries as we perfectly understand that this is an exceptional situation and we ALWAYS were the first ones to help the club when it asked. Actually, we have done that on our own in moments when we felt it was necessary or important.

“Therefore, it surprises us that within the club there were those who wanted to put us under scrutiny and tried to put us under pressure to do something that we always knew we would be doing.”