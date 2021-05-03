BRIEFS: Tuesday, May 4

College Football
Wisconsin, Utah schedule matchups for 2028, 2033 seasons
MADISON — Wisconsin and Utah have announced a home-and-home series that includes matchups in 2028 and 2033.
The two teams are scheduled to meet at Wisconsin on Sept. 16, 2028. They play at Utah on Sept. 10, 2033. Their 2033 meeting will mark the first time Wisconsin has faced Utah in Salt Lake City.
The two teams have met three times before. They’ve split two games in Madison, with Wisconsin winning 7-0 in 1961 and Utah prevailing 31-28 in 1987. Ron Dayne ran for 246 yards to help Wisconsin beat Utah 38-10 in the 1996 Copper Bowl at Tucson, Arizona.
MLB
Dodgers claim RHP Bickford off waivers from Brewers
CHICAGO — The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed right-hander Phil Bickford off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.
Bickford made one appearance for Milwaukee this season, allowing two runs in one inning during an 8-0 loss to Miami last week. He was designated for assignment on Wednesday.
Bickford was selected by San Francisco in the first round of the 2015 amateur draft. He made his big league debut on Sept. 1, allowing four runs in one inning for the Brewers against Detroit.
The Dodgers designated lefty Mike Kickham for assignment to create room for Bickford. In his only appearance so far this season, Kickham was charged with three runs in two innings Sunday at Milwaukee.
NFL
Amazon to take over ‘Thursday Night Football’ package in 2022
Amazon Prime Video will become the exclusive home of the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” package a year earlier than originally anticipated.
Amazon and the league announced Monday that Prime Video will take over the entire package in 2022, which will make it an 11-season deal through 2032. It was originally supposed to begin in 2023 when the league’s new media rights deals kick in.
This is the first time a streaming service has had the full rights to an NFL package.
“This expedited deal is an immediate differentiator for us as a service, as it gives Prime members exclusive access to the most popular sport in the United States,” Marie Donoghue, Amazon’s vice president of global sports video, said in a statement.
Prime Video will carry 15 regular-season games on Thursday night along with one preseason game. Games will be available on stations in the markets of the participating teams, which is the same practice when they are on ESPN and NFL Network.
NBC has the opening game of the season and also Thanksgiving night, and there is no Thursday night match in the final week of the schedule.
Amazon has partnered with the league to stream 11 Thursday night games since 2017, but it will take over the entire package from Fox, which has had it since 2018. Amazon streamed a Week 16 Saturday game between the 49ers and Cardinals last year that was seen by an estimated 11.2 million total viewers and had an average minute audience of 4.8 million. That was the largest audience to stream an NFL game.
Fox and NFL Network will broadcast “Thursday Night Football” this season. The league will announce the schedule on May 12.
NFL Network, which has carried games since 2006, will still have seven regular-season games, most likely on Saturday late in the season.Amazon’s $13.2 billion agreement with the league is a part of what will be $113 billion coming to the NFL under the new rights agreements negotiated in March. That is an increase of 80% over the current deals.
Bears release left tackle Leno
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears are parting with veteran left tackle Charles Leno Jr.
Leno tweeted Monday that his “time in Chicago has officially come to an end” and called it “a bittersweet day.” He said he will “be rooting for the young guys to succeed” and thanked Bears fans.
Drafted by Chicago in the seventh round in 2014, Leno started every game the past five seasons and 93 in a row dating to 2015. He made the Pro Bowl as an alternate in 2018.
The move comes after the Bears traded up to draft Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round on Friday. The 6-foot-6, 317-pound Jenkins made 35 starts over four seasons for the Cowboys, including 26 at right tackle and seven at left tackle. And general manager Ryan Pace said the Bears believe he can play both tackle spots in the NFL.
If they go with Jenkins at left tackle, the Bears could have Sam Mustipher at center and Cody Whitehair at left guard with James Daniels at right guard and recently re-signed Germain Ifedi at right tackle.
Auto Racing
Indy 500 legend Bobby Unser dies
Bobby Unser, who began racing jalopies in New Mexico and went on to become a beloved three-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 and part of the only pair of brothers to capture “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” has died. He was 87.
He died Sunday at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, of natural causes, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said Monday.
Unser was a member of one America’s most famed racing families and one of the greatest drivers in the history of the speedway, capturing the race in 1968, 1975 and 1981.
“He is part of the Mount Rushmore of Indy,” said Dario Franchitti, another three-time Indy 500 winner.
Unser was one of six members of the Unser family to race in the Indianapolis 500; an older brother, Jerry, died in a crash preparing for the 1959 Indy 500.
Younger brother Al Unser is one of only three drivers to win the Indy 500 four times — 1970, 1971, 1978 and 1987. The Unser family tradition stretched to Al Unser’s son, Al Unser Jr., who won Indy in 1992 and 1994.
Unser won from the pole and beat Mario Andretti by 5.18 seconds, but officials ruled Unser passed cars illegally while exiting the pit lane under caution — drawing a penalty that docked him one position and moved Andretti to winner.
Penske and Unser appealed and after a lengthy process the penalty was rescinded in October of that year.
“Bobby was never exonerated of the infraction and USAC, which was the sanctioning body of only Indianapolis at the time, was a very weak organization,” Andretti said Monday. “Roger Penske’s lawyers were a lot smarter than the USAC lawyers. And this is a fact: Bobby did commit the infraction. But under the circumstances, the penalty was too severe.”
Unser in the end was fined $40,000 and declared the winner for the 35th and final victory of his career.
Andretti, who infamously won only once at Indy, told The Associated Press on Monday that to this day he wears the 1981 winner’s ring he was presented at the banquet the day after the race instead of the one from his 1969 victory.
“Every time I saw Bobby I would flash my ‘81 ring, it’s the one I wear, I never gave it back. I would just rub it on his ear,” said Andretti, who added he last spoke to Unser about three weeks ago.
