BRIEFS: Tuesday, November 15

College Football

Former Badgers player among those killed in Virginia campus shooting

Former University of Wisconsin wide receiver Devin Chandler was one of three people killed by a gunman at the University of Virginia, UVa President Jim Ryan said Monday morning.

Chandler was a junior who transferred to UVa after spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons at UW.

Former UVa football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was arrested, officials said, and charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony.

Chandler was one of three UVa football players killed in the shooting; linebacker D'Sean Perry and receiver Lavel Davis Jr. also died, Ryan announced.

"This is a sad, tragic and shocking day for our community," he said.

The shooting occurred on a charter bus that had returned from Washington D.C. for a field trip, officials said.

Ryan said two other victims were wounded. One was in critical condition and the other was in good condition.

The Badgers canceled media availability scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday with interim coach Jim Leonhard and players, citing the news of Chandler's death.

Leonhard released a statement Monday afternoon praising the energy Chandler brought to the program.

"I was shocked and saddened to hear of Devin's passing," Leonhard wrote. "He had a lasting impact on his teammates, even after he left UW, which is a testament to the type of person he was. His personality was infectious and he was a joy to be around. Our team is hurting for him and his family. I want to personally extend my condolences to his family and the Virginia football family."

At 10:42 p.m. Sunday, the UVa's emergency management Twitter account reported "ACTIVE ATTACKER firearm reported in area of Culbreth Road. RUN HIDE FIGHT."

Culbreth Road is on the north end of campus near the school's theater.

"This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia," Ryan wrote in an email Monday morning. "This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community and we have cancelled classes for today (Monday, Nov. 14.).

Chandler was a three-star recruit out of Huntersville, North Carolina, and appeared in 10 games as a receiver and kick returner for the Badgers. He announced his decision to transfer after six games in 2021. He did not appear in a game for the Cavaliers this season.

MLB

Marlins promote O'Connor to president

MIAMI — Caroline O’Connor didn’t know what her ceiling was when she entered the sports business world, simply because there were so few examples of women who traveled her path.

Turns out, she had no limit.

The Miami Marlins promoted O’Connor to president of business operations on Monday, making them the first U.S. major sports franchise to have women serving simultaneously as president and general manager. The Marlins made history by hiring Kim Ng as GM in November 2020; two years later, they’ve made another significant move.

“When I talk to young girls, I really like them to see me in my role because I didn’t feel like I had that role model,” O’Connor said. “And I want people to see themselves when they see me and know that it is a possibility.”

O’Connor is just the second woman to serve as president of a Major League Baseball team; Seattle’s Catie Griggs is the other. She was brought to the Marlins by then-CEO Derek Jeter in 2017 as a senior vice president and chief of staff, then became the team’s chief operating officer in 2019.

Ng handles the on-field business, O’Connor runs the off-field business.

“We are fortunate to have someone with Caroline’s business acumen and vision leading our day-to-day business operations,” Marlins chairman and principal owner Bruce Sherman said. “Her passion and drive for success is unmatched in our game and the South Florida market. Her leadership will continue to guide the Marlins organization toward our goal of sustained success while strategizing additional new ventures to grow our business and enhance our brand recognition.”

O’Connor’s path to this spot was, in some ways, unintentional. She was a high school athlete in New Jersey — playing basketball, tennis, soccer and softball — and went to college at Rutgers and New York University, first studying computers, then finance.

Royals hire Rays' Hoover as bench coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals hired Tampa Bay Rays field coordinator Paul Hoover to serve as the bench coach for Matt Quatraro on Monday, giving the new Kansas City manager a familiar sounding board on his initial staff.

Hoover and Quatraro have known each other for more than 20 years, dating to their days as teammates with Triple-A Durham in the early 2000s. They spent the past four years together on the staff of Rays manager Kevin Cash, helping the club make the postseason each season and reach the World Series in 2020.

Hoover, who played parts of seven big league seasons as a catcher, was responsible for working with the Tampa Bay defense and catchers. He also provided input for Cash and Quatraro when it came to making in-game decisions.

The 46-year-old Hoover began his coaching career in 2012 as the manager of the Gulf Coast League Rays. He also spent six seasons as minor league catching coordinator for the organization.