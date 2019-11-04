MLB
World Series champ Nationals take celebration to White House
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump honored the World Series champion Nationals at the White House on Monday, though more than a half-dozen players skipped the ceremony on the South Lawn.
Reliever Sean Doolittle, who along with his wife has worked with Syrian refugees and military veterans and supports gay rights, did not the event. Also among those not listed as being in attendance Monday are National League MVP candidate Anthony Rendon, outfielders Victor Robles and Michael A. Taylor, and pitchers Joe Ross, Javy Guerra and Wander Suero.
Of the 25 players on Washington’s World Series roster, 18 were in attendance. Principal owner Mark Lerner was the only member of the ownership group listed as attending.
Trump applauded the team’s first title in franchise history, calling it a “comeback story for the ages” and predicting it will be the first victory of many. He singled out World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg, NLCS MVP Howie Kendrick and others.
Catcher Kurt Suzuki donned a “Make America Great Again” hat during the half-hour ceremony, and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman thanked Trump for keeping the country safe and making it the greatest on earth before presenting Trump with a No. 45 Nationals jersey.
NFL
Browns’ Whitehead released after ‘unacceptable’ Twitter rant
CLEVELAND — Jermaine Whitehead’s disturbing social media rant cost him his job.
The Browns cut the safety Monday, hours after the team reprimanded Whitehead for “totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate” posts following a 24-19 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Whitehead made several threatening and expletive-laden posts on Twitter while still in uniform following Cleveland’s fourth straight loss. One of Whitehead’s tweets was directed at Dustin Fox, a former NFL player who works for the team’s radio network. Fox had sent an earlier tweet criticizing Whitehead’s tackling.
Twitter suspended Whitehead’s account and the team released a statement after it became aware of his postings.
NHL
Icing (on cake): Maple Leafs respond to young fan’s birthday
CORNER BROOK, Newfoundland and Labrador — The Toronto Maple Leafs weren’t about to let this birthday go unnoticed. Nor was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The father of an 11-year-old Maple Leafs fan tweeted that his son had a disappointing birthday, with none of his friends showing up for a Saturday night party.
Jason Foster asked those on Twitter to remember young Kade and “show him some love.” A photo linked to the tweet shows Kade in a Maple Leafs T-shirt, a Maple Leafs cake in front of him.
The team got to work. Forward Mitch Marner tweeted that Kade’s “friends from the Maple Leafs have a surprise gift coming your way!” Forward John Tavares added he was “looking forward to celebrating” with Kade.
By Sunday night, the father’s post had been shared more than 10,000 times, drawing at least 25,000 responses. Apart from the prime minister, Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. jumped in. He offered to meet Kade in Toronto when the team plays there in May. Even actor Ben Stiller got on board, stressing he doesn’t play hockey.
Auto Racing
Penske buys Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IndyCar Series
Roger Penske was a car-loving, 14-year-old who regularly listened to the Indianapolis 500 on the radio when his father landed tickets to the 1951 race. They made the trek from Cleveland, and when Penske saw the cars zipping around Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 200 mph he fell instantly in love.
Now he owns the iconic speedway, its hallowed grounds, “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” the IndyCar Series and all its properties in a stunning deal announced Monday. By early next year, Penske Entertainment Corp. will take over all those entities owned by the Hulman family for 74 years in one of the biggest transactions in the history of motorsports.
“The bug of motor racing got in my blood,” Penske recalled about that day with his father, Jay. “I hope my dad is looking down at me and this group and saying ‘Son, you did a good job.’”
The sprawling, 110-year-old speedway and its famed, 2 1/2 -mile oval track is one of the most famous venues in sports and crowds for its showcase race every May, the first one dating to 1911, used to swell to more than 400,000 people. The speedway with its famous pagoda tower, Gasoline Alley garage area and massive grandstands was a dilapidated mess in 1945 when Tony Hulman bought it and brought racing back to the corner of 16th Street and Georgetown Avenue after a four-year absence following World War II.
College Football
LSU coach Orgeron: Linebacker Divinity has left the team
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says pass-rushing outside linebacker Michael Divinity has left the team for personal reasons.
The announcement on Monday of Divinity’s departure comes just six days before the No. 1 Tigers travel to second-ranked Alabama on Saturday in a clash of unbeaten teams with College Football Playoff implications.
While Divinity tied for the team lead in sacks in 2018, he has played a reduced role this season because of the return of top edge pass rusher K’Lavon Chaisson and the emergence of Jacob Phillips and Patrick Queen at inside linebacker spots. Divinity also has missed three games.
Divinity had three sacks and a forced fumble in the five games he has played this season.
