Men’s College Basketball
Badgers forward Reuvers named Big Ten player of the week
Nate Reuvers has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week for the first time in his career.
Reuvers, a junior forward for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and 6.5 blocks in two games last week.
He matched a career high with 22 points to go along with six rebounds and four blocks in a 65-63 overtime loss to then-No. 20 Saint Mary’s last Tuesday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Three days later, Reuvers had 14 points, a career-high 14 rebounds and nine blocks in a 65-52 win over Eastern Illinois at the Kohl Center. The nine blocks matched a single-game program record he already shared with Brad Sellers.
UW (1-1) returns to action Wednesday night with a game against visiting McNeese State, which is 0-2 heading into its game against Southern on Monday night. The Badgers end the week with a game against Marquette (1-0) on Sunday at the Kohl Center.
NFL
Former Lions receiver Rogers dies at age 38
DETROIT — Former Michigan State star and Detroit Lions receiver Charles Rogers has died at the age of 38.
A woman who identified herself as Cathy Rogers, his mother, confirmed the death Monday in a phone call from The Associated Press. Other details were not immediately known. Marshall Thomas, Rogers’ former basketball coach at Saginaw High School in Michigan, told MLive.com that Rogers died Monday of liver failure and also had cancer.
At Michigan State, Rogers had 135 receptions for 2,821 yards and 21 touchdowns in two seasons. He was college football’s top receiver in 2002 and the second overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft. He scored twice in his NFL debut, but suffered a broken collarbone that ended his rookie season and suffered the same injury a year later. Rogers failed a drug test in 2005 and was cut entering the next season. He had 36 career receptions for 440 yards receiving and four touchdowns in 15 NFL games.
Redskins name Haskins starting QB for rest of season
ASHBURN, Va. — Dwayne Haskins’ time has finally come.
The Washington Redskins on Monday named Haskins their starting quarterback for the rest of the season. The 15th overall draft pick takes over with Washington 1-8 and the New York Jets up next Sunday.
Haskins is 27 of 44 for 284 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions in three appearances — two in relief and a start Nov. 3 at Buffalo. The Jets game will be his second NFL start.
“It helps to have a full week of preparation where you’re the starter,” second-year receiver Trey Quinn said. “I’m looking forward to seeing him grow because he’s a talent. He’s definitely a talent, so sky’s the limit right now for him. It’s just up to him to take the extra time and learn on his own.” Previous coach Jay Gruden and Callahan had been reluctant to hand the reins over to Haskins because he looked much more like a long-term project than a ready-made professional quarterback. Veteran Case Keenum started seven of the first eight games and longtime backup Colt McCoy the other.
But Haskins showed enough in his audition against the Bills to earn the full-time role. Callahan liked Haskins’ consistency and decisiveness in completing 15 of 22 passes with a limited playbook.
There’s also the mere fact that this is becoming a lost season for the Redskins, who are likely to have a top five draft pick and would be wise to see what they have in Haskins.
NBA
Greece coach Pitino makes plans without Giannis
ATHENS, Greece — Greece coach Rick Pitino is planning on trying to qualify for the 2020 Olympics without Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Pitino officially took over as coach of the Greek national basketball team on Monday. He said he would leave a roster place open for Antetokounmpo in qualifying games but is not sure if he will be able to rely on his best player.
Greece will try to reach the Tokyo Olympics by winning a qualifying tournament. But the dates could clash with the NBA schedule, probably ruling out Antetokounmpo.
“It is a possibility he will not be playing with us in the qualifying round if he goes far (in the playoffs). I understood that coming into this situation, and that’s why it’s such a high mountain to climb,” Pitino said. “But Giannis is something, it’s a bridge we have to cross later on. But we are going to leave a roster spot even if he has to take my place.” Pitino said he hoped to meet Antetokounmpo and his brother, Milwaukee teammate Thanasis Antetokounmpo, in March when the Bucks travel to Miami.
Celtics F Hayward needs surgery on broken left hand
BOSTON — Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward needs surgery on his broken left hand, a move that is expected to keep him out for about six weeks.
Hayward’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, confirmed on Monday that Hayward needed surgery. Celtics coach Brad Stevens said after the team’s morning shootaround that the surgery would take place as soon as the doctor’s schedule allowed it. Hayward broke his hand in a collision with Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge in the second quarter of Saturday night’s game in San Antonio. He left the game and did not return.
“He was frustrated. He was down,” coach Brad Stevens said. “But this isn’t like last time.”
Hayward, 29, missed all but five minutes of the 2017-18 season after breaking his leg in the first quarter of the opener against Cleveland
- Chippewa Herald, Associated Press
