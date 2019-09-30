NFL
League suspends Raiders’ Burfict for rest of season
Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was suspended Monday for the rest of the season for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle that is the most severe punishment in NFL history for an on-field infraction.
Burfict will miss the final 12 games of the season and any playoff games for “repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules.” He has been suspended three times in his career for hits violating the league’s player safety rules.
Burfict has the right under the collective bargaining agreement to appeal the punishment in the next three days. He had one of his previous suspensions reduced from five games to three games on an appeal in 2017.
It’s that history that led to the most severe punishment the NFL has handed out when it comes to player safety, topping the five games Tennessee’s Albert Haynesworth got in 2006 for kicking and stomping on Cowboys center Andre Gurode’s face, leading to 30 stitches.
Broncos’ Chubb out for season with torn ACL
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The winless Denver Broncos suffered the worst loss of their anguished season Monday when rising star Bradley Chubb was diagnosed with a torn left ACL that requires surgery and ends his season.
The fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft, Chubb was injured in the Broncos’ 26-24 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday although he finished the game and forced a fumble on the last series. The ball bounced right back to quarterback Gardner Minshew, who then drove the Jags for the game-winning field goal as time expired two weeks after the Bears had a walk-off field goal in Denver.
“He felt good enough to come back in and actually he played that last series pretty damn well, had some really good pass rushes, caused that fumble that we weren’t able to get,” coach Vic Fangio said. “So, he was as surprised, I think, as anybody this morning when he woke up feeling the way he did.”
In the postgame locker room, Chubb blamed cramps for his being on and off the field in the fourth quarter, although he was seen limping around the sideline and going into the medical tent.
MLB
Angels fire manager Ausmus after 1 poor season; Maddon next?ANAHEIM, Calif. — Manager Brad Ausmus has been fired by the Los Angeles Angels after just one difficult season in charge. Angels general manager Billy Eppler announced the decision to move on swiftly from Ausmus on Monday, a day after they finished 72-90 for the franchise’s worst record since 1999.
The dismissal of Ausmus immediately sparked speculation that former Angels bench coach Joe Maddon, who parted ways with the Chicago Cubs one day earlier, will return to the franchise where he spent three decades of his career. A candidate of Maddon’s magnitude would be an obvious reason for such an abrupt change of plan by the Angels, who have had four consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 1993-96. Maddon was with the Angels when Arte Moreno bought the ballclub in 2003, and the two have a cordial relationship.
Ausmus got a three-year contract last October as the Angels’ hand-picked replacement for Mike Scioscia, who spent 19 years on the Angels’ bench and won their only World Series title in 2002.
College Football
Williams’ 1998 Heisman Trophy up for sale at auction
Brian Hobbs remembers getting a call in 2014 to let him know Ricky Williams was interested in selling his Heisman Trophy.
An avid sports memorabilia collector, Hobbs drove from his home in Tallahassee, Florida, to meet Williams in Austin, Texas, where the former Longhorns star was finishing the undergraduate degree he had not completed when he left school for the NFL in 1999.
“He took me on a tour of the Texas football stadium and the different areas around there,” Hobbs told The Associated Press by telephone.
And then he returned home with the Heisman Trophy that Williams won in 1998.
Hobbs is now selling the trophy as part of the Heritage Auctions’ Fall Sports Memorabilia Collectibles offerings.
Hobbs would not disclose how much he paid for the trophy. Heritage has estimated its value could reach $500,000, topping the auction record set last December when Tim Brown’s 1987 version was sold $435,763. Williams’ Heisman is the last one awarded before trophy winners were required to sign an agreement forfeiting the right to sell it.
