BRIEFS: Wednesday, April 20

MLB

Padres 1st MLB team to reach uniform ad deal, with Motorola

NEW YORK — There will be a new pitch on Major League Baseball fields next season.

The San Diego Padres became the first team to announce a deal for ads on their uniforms, saying Tuesday that patches with a Motorola logo will be worn on the right sleeves of their jerseys.

The March 10 memorandum of understanding for a new collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players’ association gave the 30 teams the right to sell patch ads on uniforms and sticker ads on helmets. The sides adopted an Aug. 6, 2021, proposal by MLB to amend a section of the Official Baseball Rules which states: “No part of the uniform shall include patches or designs relating to commercial advertisement.”

MLB’s proposal read: “Notwithstanding the foregoing or anything else in these rules, a club may license to third-party commercial sponsors the right to place their name, logos and/or marks on the uniform, provided that the patch or design is approved in advance by the Office of the Commissioner after consultation with the players’ association.”

MLB decided to launch the uniform ads with the 2023 season and says it may start the helmet ads with this year’s postseason.

“Motorola’s iconic logo on our jersey is a perfect alignment with our Padres brand,” Padres CEO Erik Greupner said in a statement Tuesday.

MLB and the union agreed that player commercial deals in place as of the start of the 2022 season cannot be challenged by the league or its teams.

Baseball has had ads in the past for special events. For the opening series in Tokyo, the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs wore sleeve patches in 2000 for the insurance company AIU and helmet decals for the am/pm convenience store chain, according to uni-watch.com. The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays had sleeve ads and helmet decals for the Japanese electronics company Ricoh in 2004; the Oakland Athletics had Pepsi ads on their sleeves and the Boston Red Sox EMC in 2008, when Ricoh was on both teams helmets; the Seattle Mariners had Boeing on sleeves and Oakland Athletics had the social app company Gloops in 2012, when Gloops was on both sleeves; and Oakland had MGM Resorts on sleeves and Seattle had the petroleum company Eneos in 2019, when there were no helmet ads.

NBA

Nets’ Simmons plays 4-on-4 with contact; Game 3 return possible

BOSTON — Nets star forward Ben Simmons participated in four-on-four drills on Monday and five-on-zero “scripting, running through the plays” on Tuesday with no setback to the lower back injury that has restricted him from making his Nets debut, head coach Steve Nash said after Tuesday’s practice at Harvard.

“Yesterday was his first day of contact,” Nash said at the Lavietes Pavilion. “He played with some teammates yesterday and he’s making progress, but there’s no real update. We’ll just see how he responds and see if he’s able to do more contact tomorrow.”

Asked how Simmons’ back responded to the contact, Nash said: “So far, so good. He managed yesterday’s activity well. … He felt fine today.”

Nets star Kevin Durant categorized Simmons’ work on Tuesday as “just a walkthrough.”

“I didn’t really see him explode or play against anybody,” Durant said after practice. “I’ve been hearing good reports.”

Durant also said he didn’t hear about any setbacks regarding Simmons’ back on Tuesday.

“That’s pretty much what I’m looking for when somebody on our team goes through anything or they’re playing in the stay-ready group, pre-practice groups if anybody’s got injured,” he said. “So I haven’t heard anything, so he’s probably progressing pretty well. So we’ll see.”

Nash said Simmons will likely do another four-on-four during Friday’s upcoming practice back in Brooklyn at the HSS Training Facility in Sunset Park, but the Nets coach said “he’s probably not” going to do five-on-five on Friday because the Nets “don’t have 10 guys” for him to practice with in the stay-ready group.

“It’s really trying to put him in an environment where he can start to build up, see if he can take contact, see if he can run the floor, make cuts, rebound, defend,” Nash said. “All those things he’s gotta have time on the floor to do to see if he can physically adapt and that process is just beginning.”

Simmons remains out for Game 2, but when asked about the possibility the 25-year-old Australian forward plays in Game 3, Nash did not rule him out completely.

Sixers’ Joel Embiid responds to Raptors coach Nick Nurse about his officiating complaints

PHILADELPHIA — In the closing seconds of Game 2, Joel Embiid had a message for Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

“I told him, respectfully, I told him to stop b———- about calls,” Embiid said, “because I saw what he said last game.”

Embiid was referring to Nurse saying after Game 1 of the teams’ first-round series that the MVP finalist should have been called for more fouls. The Raptors coach doubled down on that before the Sixers’ 112-97 Game 2 victory on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center. He said he hoped the refs would have “enough guts” to stop the game and review physical plays on Monday night.

Nurse wanted the refs to call the the series both ways after his squad attempted 23 free throws compared to 34 by the Sixers in Game 1. Embiid went to the foul line 11 times, making nine.

On Monday, Embiid made 12 of 14 foul shots en route to finishing with game highs of 31 points and 11 rebounds. The Sixers attempted 30 free throws compared to 12 by Toronto.

“I mean, if you are going to triple-team somebody all game, they’re bound to get to the free-throw line,” Embiid said. “If you are going to push them off and [are] trying to hold them off and all that stuff, they’re bound to get to the free throw line.

“I feel like every foul was legit and [there] probably should have been more, honestly.”

Nurse also shared some of his exchange with Embiid. At that point, the Sixers had the game locked up and were running out the clock.

“He was saying to me that ‘I’m going to keep making all the free throws if you keep fouling me,’ and I said, ‘Well, you might have to,’ Nurse said. “A good player, man. I have a lot of respect for him.

“He’s certainly playing great here, and there’s nothing there. But I was trying to compete against him and him trying to compete against us.”

This wasn’t the first time an opposing coach had something to say about Embiid’s frequent trips to the foul line.

Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff called out the officiating in 112-108 loss on April 3 to the Sixers. In that game, Embiid and James Harden combined to attempt more free throws (32) than the entire Cavaliers team (31). Bickerstaff was fined $15,000 by the league for public criticism of an official.

Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, before facing the Sixers on March 25, said the duo get calls because of who they are. Lue then entered a war of words with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.

