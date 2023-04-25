College Football

UW kicker Calvaruso enters transfer portal

A player who University of Wisconsin football coaches hoped would improve the program's special teams has entered the transfer portal.

Junior kicker Vito Calvaruso is not with the Badgers, according to a UW spokesperson. Calvaruso is expected to be in the transfer portal as early as Tuesday, according to a BadgerExtra source.

Calvaruso was brought to Madison via the transfer portal by prior coach Paul Chryst and his staff in December 2021 after Calvaruso was the kickoff specialist at Arkansas for two years. He was given a scholarship, which was a rarity for specialists under Chryst. He played just two games last season before a right leg injury kept him sidelined. He went 1 of 3 on field goals, missing attempts of 51 and 43 yards in the Badgers' 17-14 loss to Washington State.

Badgers coach Luke Fickell brought in a scholarship kicker in Nathanial Vakos this winter, and Vakos and Nate Van Zelst have received the most placekicking chances during spring practices. Calvaruso had arguably the strongest leg among UW's kickers, but he was not seen at Saturday's open practice or Tuesday's practice.

Calvaruso's departure opens up a scholarship slot that helps the Badgers get closer to the limit of 85 after adding incoming freshmen this summer. BadgerExtra's count has the Badgers at 88 scholarships heading into the summer. The program has been actively looking to bolster its cornerback group via the portal, so more departures could be forthcoming. Spring practice wrap up Thursday.

MLB

Pirates, OF Reynolds agree to 8-year deal

PITTSBURGH — Bryan Reynolds is sticking with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The veteran outfielder has agreed to an eight-year deal worth $106.75 million, three people with knowledge of the agreement told the Associated Press. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official pending a physical.

The contract is the richest in the history of the Pittsburgh Pirates and gives the club another cornerstone to build around as it tries to emerge from four straight last-place finishes in the NL Central.

The 28-year-old was an All-Star in 2021 and is hitting .294 with five home runs and 18 RBIs this season. The team is off to a surprising 16-7 start heading into a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers beginning Tuesday night.

The deal comes less than five months after Reynolds requested a trade.

Pittsburgh general manager Ben Cherington insisted the team was willing to do what it takes to keep Reynolds in the fold, and both sides made progress toward an agreement in recent weeks.

The new deal includes a $2 million signing bonus, a club option for 2031 and a limited six-team no-trade clause.

The soft-spoken switch-hitter arrived in January 2018 as part of the trade that sent 2013 NL MVP Andrew McCutchen to San Francisco.

Five years later, McCutchen is back with the Pirates and Reynolds is now the anchor of a lineup that's helped Pittsburgh get off to its best start since 1992 despite losing young shortstop Oneil Cruz to a fractured left ankle earlier this month.

Pittsburgh believes it is starting to emerge from a bottom-up overhaul. The club signed third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to an 8-year, $70-million extension in April 2022 and has followed up by locking down Reynolds.

The Reynolds move also gives the team some future stability after recent years of massive roster churn. Cherington has stockpiled a significant number of high-profile prospects since taking over in 2019 and has found in Reynolds and Hayes two youngish building blocks that will give the club an identity as it tries to return to contention for the first time since reaching the playoffs three straight years from 2013-15.

Rangers release Frazier from contract

ARLINGTON, Texas — Clint Frazier has been released from his minor league contract with the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers said Tuesday it was a mutual agreement.

The 28-year-old hit .250 (13 for 52) with one homer and four RBIs in 15 games for Triple-A Round Rock.

Frazier, a first-round draft pick by Cleveland in 2013, batted .216 in 19 games for the Chicago Cubs last season before being designated for assignment on June 10. He spent the rest of the season with Triple-A Iowa, batting .190 in 66 games.

He played for the New York Yankees from 2017-21.

NHL

Colorado's Makar suspended for Game 5

Colorado Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar was suspended one game by the NHL on Tuesday for his hit on Seattle’s Jared McCann early in a Game 4 loss to the Kraken.

Makar, last year’s Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP, will be a spectator for Game 5 on Wednesday night with the series tied 2-2. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the suspension after a hearing with Makar.

Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said after the Kraken's 3-2 overtime win Monday night that McCann would miss Game 5 and likely be out longer. He did not specify McCann’s injury.

In a video announcing the suspension, the league called it an improper “body check to a vulnerable player.”

“Makar finishes this hit well outside the allowable window to finish a check,” the league said. “In addition, it is clear that Makar knows McCann is not in possession of the puck when he decides to deliver this hit.”

The suspension is another blow for the Avalanche, who played the past two games without forward Valeri Nichushkin for personal reasons and have been beset by key injuries for much of the season.

Makar has led Colorado in ice time in the series, averaging 25 minutes, 15 seconds per game and he played nearly 27 minutes Monday night. He has one goal and two assists through the first four games.

Makar has no history of being fined or suspended since making his NHL debut in 2019.