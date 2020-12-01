BRIEFS: Wednesday, Dec. 2

NBA
Celtics' Walker gets knee injection, out until early January
BOSTON — Celtics point guard Kemba Walker will be sidelined until at least the first week of January after receiving a stem cell injection in his left knee.
Boston president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said Tuesday the decision was made after Walker consulted with multiple specialists in early October. Walker was then put on a 12-week strengthening program for the upcoming season. He is expected to resume on-court activities in early December.
Walker nearly had his first playoff run with Boston derailed in July when he tweaked the knee during workouts leading up to the resumption of the season in the Florida bubble. It left him limited during the seeding games portion of the schedule.
But he was a big part of Boston’s run to the Eastern Conference finals, averaging 19.6 points and 5.1 assists during the postseason. The Celtics lost the series in six games to Miami.
Ainge said his concerns about the health of Walker’s knee going forward are low.
“I think this year will tell us a lot more,” Ainge said. “He saw some specialists over the last six or eight weeks. And they all came to the same conclusion. And I think that gave Kemba great peace of mind as he went to different doctors around country, (and) got the same opinions. He’s on a program and seems to be in a very good happy spot.”
Celtics coach Brad Stevens said the timing of this season was also a factor in Walker requiring maintenance on his knee. Teams began holding individual workouts Tuesday. Preseason games are less than two weeks away, starting Dec. 11. The regular season is set to begin on Dec. 22.
MLB
Big leaguers giving $500,000 to support minor leaguers
NEW YORK — Major league baseball players are giving $500,000 to support minor leaguers whose season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Major League Baseball Players Association said Tuesday that money will be donated through the Major League Baseball Players Trust to More Than Baseball, a not-for-profit that benefits minor leaguers.
The big league season was cut from 162 games to 60 because of the pandemic, causing a prorated reduction in pay. Minor league schedules were wiped out, and big league teams gave players with minor league contracts $400 weekly stipends through May 31; many teams extended the stipends through the summer.
“Without a season, many minor league players have experienced increased financial hardship," Leonor Colon, the union's senior director of international and domestic player operations, said in a statement.
The donation Tuesday was part of a $1 million commitment to minor leaguers announced by the Players Trust on June 17. More Than Baseball was founded in March 2018 and funds affordable housing, food, financial guidance and mental health support for minor leaguers. The money will go to the minor league grant program over two years for players with minor league contracts as of July 1, 2020.
College Football
Oklahoma coach Riley taps Stoops to help with depleted staff
Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is helping coach the Sooners again — at least for now — because of coronavirus issues.
The Sooners had to postpone last Saturday’s game against West Virginia and temporarily paused organized team activities due to recent positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing throughout the program. The situation affected the assistant coaches, leading Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley ask Stoops for help. Riley said Stoops was on the field helping coach on Tuesday.
“It was great,” Riley said. “It's nice. It's been kind of in our hip pocket this whole time. If we had any staff member that fell off, we've got a Hall of Famer sitting on the bench. So that's a pretty good bench when you can call that guy up.”
Stoops, 60, led the Sooners to 10 conference championships and a national title in 18 seasons and had a career record of 190-48 at Oklahoma.
Stoops was able to jump in immediately because he has remained an institutional staff member since 2017, when he retired as head coach and Riley moved up from offensive coordinator to replace him.
Riley said the two still talk regularly.
“I always want to lean on him for any observations he has or experience going through different situations," Riley said.
Stoops came out of retirement to coach the Dallas Renegades of the XFL in 2019 before the league shut down. His son, Drake, is a receiver for the Sooners.
NFL
Browns' Garrett back from COVID list after 2-game absence
CLEVELAND — The Browns got back their most valuable defensive player and lost another vital one.
Myles Garrett is ready. Ronnie Harrison won't be for some time.
Cleveland's defensive star was activated from the COVID-19 list on Tuesday after missing two games with the virus. Garrett, who was leading the NFL in sacks when he got sick, has been cleared to return to practice this week as the Browns (8-3) get ready to play at Tennessee.
Garrett has been out since testing positive for the virus on Nov. 20 after he was isolated for two days while having symptoms. The Browns won both games without their best player — and one of the league's top defenders — and are relieved to have him back for their playoff push.
“I am excited to have Myles back,” right guard Wyatt Teller said. “Myles is a good guy, and he is my locker mate so I love seeing him. He is a great player and a great addition to our defense. There is a reason Myles is who Myles is. He going to bring a boost of morale to the defense.”
While they welcome back Garrett, the Browns said they'll be without Harrison, a hard-hitting safety who had been playing well.
Harrison was placed on injured reserve after tests showed he suffered a severe shoulder injury on Sunday against Jacksonville. Harrison will miss at least three games — and probably more. The Browns have five games left in the regular season.
Harrison got hurt while making a tackle on the Jaguars' first offensive play. The 23-year-old had been looking forward to facing his former team, which drafted him in 2018 and then traded him to Cleveland before the season. He returned an interception for a touchdown in his first start for the Browns.
Expecting Harrison would be out for some time, the Browns on Monday claimed safety Tedric Thompson off waivers from Kansas City. He has made 16 career starts with Seattle before joining the Chiefs.
Harrison's loss is the latest for a Cleveland secondary ravaged by injuries since training camp. Rookie safety Grant Delpit suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in August, and starting cornerback Greedy Williams hasn't played because of a nerve injury in his shoulder.
Also, the Browns are expected to be without cornerback Denzel Ward for the second week in a row as he recovers from a calf strain. Ward was leading the league with 15 passes defensed when he got hurt against Philadelphia on Nov. 22.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!