BRIEFS: Wednesday, December 7

NFL

Injury-plagued Rams claim QB Mayfield

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers.

The Rams made the move Tuesday to add Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft by Cleveland. Mayfield was released by the Panthers on Monday at his request after seven disappointing games with Carolina.

After league-wide speculation about Mayfield joining the contending San Francisco 49ers or Baltimore Ravens, Mayfield instead will join the injury-plagued Rams (3-9). Los Angeles has lost six straight games during what's shaping up as the worst season in NFL history for a defending Super Bowl champion.

The Rams also need help at quarterback: Matthew Stafford is almost certainly out for the season with a bruised spinal cord, and backups John Wolford and Bryce Perkins have been fairly ineffective while playing three of the past four games. Wolford passed for 178 yards with no touchdowns in last Sunday's loss to Seattle.

The Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, and it's unclear whether Mayfield could be ready to participate.

Titans owner fires GM Robinson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has very high standards for her Titans.

Combined with the millions she's investing, she also isn't afraid of making big moves chasing the Lombardi Trophy that eluded her late father.

Strunk fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday in the midst of his seventh season with the Titans off to a 7-5 start and Tennessee second only to the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL's longest active streak of consecutive winning seasons in his tenure.

The Titans announced Strunk's decision in a statement. Ryan Cowden, the vice president of player personnel, will handle player personnel for the rest of this season. The Titans plan to start searching for a new general manager soon with a full search at the end of the season.

Strunk said her goal since replacing her brother-in-law as controlling owner in March 2015 has been to raise the standard for every part of the NFL franchise founded by her late father, Bud.

Strunk said she believes the Titans have made “significant progress” on and off the field.

NBA

League adds Podoloff Trophy for team with best record

There’s now another trophy for NBA teams to chase.

The league announced Tuesday that the team with the best regular season record will now receive The Maurice Podoloff Trophy, named for the first commissioner of the NBA.

And that name strongly suggests that another trophy tweak is coming — since until last season, the league’s MVP trophy was named for Podoloff. Denver’s Nikola Jokic received the Podoloff Trophy when he won his first MVP award in 2021; when he won MVP again last season, he also received a crystal ball amid a leaguewide redesign of many trophies.

The new Podoloff Trophy has a crystal ball cut into 82 panels — a nod to the 82-game regular season — and sits atop a pedestal that combines the structures of the Eastern Conference posts and Western Conference rings.

The league also unveiled several more redesigned trophies Tuesday. The Joe Dumars Trophy for sportsmanship, The Red Auerbach Trophy for coach of the year, The Twyman-Stokes Trophy for the league’s best teammate and the NBA Executive of the Year Trophy all have new looks. Each features an embedment inside a 15-inch crystal net structure.

“Winning the first NBA Sportsmanship Award and being the trophy’s namesake are among the greatest honors of my career,” said Dumars, who is now an NBA Executive Vice President and the league’s head of basketball operations. “The reimagined trophies represent the enduring legacy of past recipients and are a fitting way to honor those who will continue to raise the standard of excellence in our game.”

Last season, the league changed the look of the NBA’s championship trophy, The Larry O’Brien, with the golden ball atop it now tilting in a different direction than the previous version and with a rounded base instead of the square one that the trophy had for decades.

College Football

TCU's Riley is Broyles Award winner as top assistant

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — TCU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley is the winner of the Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in the nation, the Frank and Barbara Broyles Foundation announced Tuesday.

Riley coached Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan and coordinated the top offense in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs, who are 12-1 and in the College Football Playoff for the first time, lead the nation with 19 plays of 50 yards or longer, with 10 going for at least 60 yards.

The younger brother of Southern California coach Lincoln Riley was offensive coordinator at SMU for two seasons before moving with Sonny Dykes to TCU this year. Garrett Riley also has been an assistant at Appalachian State, Kansas and East Carolina.

Riley, 33, was selected as Broyles winner by a committee made up of College Football Hall of Fame coaches, members of the Football Writers Association of America and broadcasters.

Other finalists were Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh.