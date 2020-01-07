BRIEFS: Wednesday, January 8

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
PdC’s Hannah tops state ranking
Prairie du Chien High School senior Tyler Hannah is the only Coulee Region wrestler at the top of his weight in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online released this week, but he has plenty of company in the top five.
Hannah is first at 195 pounds in Division 2, and he is closely trailed by Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T senior Bryce Burns in the No. 2 spot. Also in Division 2, Viroqua’s Josh Frye is second at 113 and followed by Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T’s Tanner Andersen at No. 3.
Ranked second are: Prairie du Chien’s Rhett Koenig (Division 2, 113) and Traeton Saint (160), and Westby’s Conor Vatland (Division 3, 170). Ranked third are: Holmen’s Drake Schams (Division 1, 195), Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Jacob Summers (Division 2, 182) and Aquinas’ Joe Penchi (Division 3, 132).
Holmen’s Alex Pellowski (Division 1, 120), Prairie dui Chien’s Bradyn Saint (Division 2, 171), Blair-Taylor’s Logan Shramek (Division 3, 182) and Westby’s Dylan Nottestad (Division 2, 220) are all fourth, and Holmen’s Parker Kratochvill (Division 1, 106), Viroqua’s Cale Anderson (Division 2, 132), Aquinas’ Tate Flege (Division 3, 106) and Cashton’s Tristan Grant (Division 3, 152) are fifth.
NFL
Cowboys to introduce McCarthy as coach
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys will introduce Mike McCarthy as the ninth coach in franchise history Wednesday.
The club made the announcement Tuesday, a day after McCarthy reached agreement on a deal to replace Jason Garrett.
It’s the second coaching stop for the 56-year-old McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl and went to the playoffs nine times in 12-plus seasons with Green Bay.
The Packers won the title at the home of the Cowboys nine years ago. They went to the NFC championship game four times under McCarthy, who is 125-77-2 in the regular season and 10-8 in the playoffs.
Garrett led an underachieving 8-8 team in a make-or-break season, missing the playoffs in the final year of his contract. Owner Jerry Jones said Sunday the club wasn’t offering Garrett another contract after McCarthy had already interviewed.
Giants nearing deal with Judge
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants and New England Patriots assistant Joe Judge are working on a deal for him to become the team’s head coach, a surprising move for the four-time Super Bowl-winning franchise that tumbled to the bottom of the NFL in recent years, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal is not done.
Mentored by Bill Belichick and Nick Saban in a 15-year career, Judge would become a head coach for the first time. At 38, he would be one of the youngest NFL coaches. Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams currently is the youngest at 33.
Judge has won three Super Bowls with New England in eight years as an assistant on Belichick’s staff. He was the fifth candidate the Giants interviewed since firing Pat Shurmur on Dec. 30. Among those, Mike McCarthy agreed Monday to become the Dallas Cowboys’ new coach. Another candidate, Matt Rhule, who was supposed to interview with New York on Tuesday, is instead headed to the Carolina Panthers, according to people familiar with those situations.
Panthers complete deal with Rhule
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are completing a contract to hire Baylor’s Matt Rhule as their coach, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the deal is not done. The Panthers have not spoken publicly about the coaching search.
The person says Panthers owner David Tepper visited Rhule at his home in Waco, Texas, and decided he wanted the Baylor coach to succeed Ron Rivera, who was fired with four games remaining in the season. Rivera was the winningest coach in franchise history and was twice named AP NFL Coach of the Year.
The 44-year-old Rhule was scheduled to visit with the New York Giants this week and was believed to be a strong candidate there.
Rhule was named Baylor’s coach on Dec. 6, 2016 after a scandal hit the program. He went 1-11 his first season there in 2017, then improved to 7-6 in 2018. The Bears went 11-1 in the regular season this past season, although they lost to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship and Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
NBA
Griffin out indefinitely after surgery
DETROIT — Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin is out indefinitely after having surgery on his left knee.
The Pistons announced Tuesday that Griffin will have an extended rehabilitation period with no timetable for his return.
The 30-year-old Griffin was an All-Star last season for the sixth time. He has played in just 18 games this season and is averaging a career-low 15.5 points and a career-low 4.7 rebounds per game.
Nearly two years ago, despite Griffin’s injury history, Detroit dealt a first-round pick and players to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a trade that hasn’t worked out well for the Pistons.
The Pistons won’t want to rush Griffin back in part because they are mired in another rebuilding season and making the playoffs seems unlikely.