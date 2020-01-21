BRIEFS: Wednesday, January 22

MLB
Derek Jeter, Larry Walker elected to baseball Hall of Fame
NEW YORK — Derek Jeter came within one vote of being a unanimous pick for the Hall of Fame while Larry Walker also earned baseball’s highest honor on Tuesday.
The longtime New York Yankees captain appeared on 396 of 397 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, falling just shy of the standard set when longtime Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera became the first unanimous selection last year.
It was not immediately known which voter didn’t choose Jeter.
Walker made it by six votes in his 10th and final appearance on the BBWAA ballot, up from 54.6% last year.
Red Sox’s Pedroia has setback during knee rehabilitation
BOSTON — Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia had what the team called a “significant setback” while rehabbing his left knee, the latest blow to the four-time All-Star’s attempt to return to the field.
Boston spokesman Kevin Gregg confirmed the development Tuesday, which was first reported by The Boston Globe.
It has left Pedroia’s status for spring training uncertain.
The Globe reported that he was meeting with his family, team and agents to decide his future.
The 2008 American League MVP, the 36-year-old has been struggling since Baltimore’s Manny Machado slid into the surgically repaired knee at second base on April 21, 2017.
Pedroia had surgery that Oct. 25, followed by a procedure to remove scar tissue the following July 20. He had another operation last Aug. 6 to remove bone spurs and preserve the knee joint.
A four-time All-Star, Pedroia has been limited to nine games over the past two seasons, three in May 2018 and six last April.
Pedroia’s contract includes salaries of $13 million this season and $12 million in 2021, and he counts $13,281,250 toward Boston’s luxury tax payroll.
LA City Council says Dodgers should be awarded Series titles
LOS ANGELES — With Los Angeles fans reeling from news that two of the Dodgers’ recent World Series opponents were linked to a cheating scandal that tipped off batters to what pitch was about to be thrown, the City Council voted Tuesday to ask Major League Baseball to strip the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox of their World Series titles.
The resolution was introduced after MLB revealed in a report Jan. 13 how the Astros used a sign-stealing system instituted by then-coach Alex Cora during the 2017 season, when Houston beat Los Angeles in the World Series.
The Red Sox are under investigation for possibly stealing signs in Cora’s first season as manager in 2018, when Boston beat the Dodgers.
Council members acknowledged that the vote was purely symbolic.
The goal was to send a message that cheating shouldn’t be tolerated, said Councilman Gil Cedillo, who introduced the motion along with Councilman Paul Koretz.
“It’s important for us to raise our voice and to say that this is not the new normal, that this is not acceptable and that the Houston Astros were not the champions nor the best team that year,” Cedillo said.
The resolution requests “that in addition to the penalties already imposed, the Commissioner of Major League Baseball remove the 2017 and 2018 World Series titles from the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox.”
It requested the commissioner to recall the World Series trophies and award them to the Dodgers.
NFL
Another big show in Las Vegas: NFL details draft plans
Here comes another big show to Las Vegas.
The NFL on Tuesday detailed its draft plans for April 23-25 on the city’s glittering Strip, complete with a red carpet stage on the lake in front of the Bellagio hotel with boats ferrying players and VIPs to the action.
The league knows it has a long ways to go to match the previous road shows, particularly in Philadelphia and Nashville.
It believes it has found the right place in the Nevada desert.
Those efforts will center around a prime area of the Strip across from Caesars Palace and in front of the Bellagio hotel. The main stage for the draft will be constructed beginning April 3 next to Caesars Forum.
It will include a viewing zone in front of the High Roller observation wheel to watch the first-round selections on Thursday night, the second and third rounds on Friday night and the remaining four rounds on Saturday.
That stage also will host daily performances by a variety of entertainers throughout the three days.
Teams will make their selections at the Caesars Forum conference center in what the league and city are dubbing Selection Square.
NBA
Magic at Stern memorial: I’m going to miss my angel
NEW YORK — David Stern was remembered Tuesday as a mentor and a leader, a Little League parent and a loyal friend.
To Magic Johnson, he was an angel.
Johnson tearfully recalled Stern’s firm support after the Hall of Fame player learned he had HIV, and how it was the former NBA commissioner allowing him to play in the 1992 All-Star Game despite some players’ fears that kept his spirits up during the darkest time of his life.
“That game saved my life,” Johnson said.
Johnson was one of the speakers at a memorial service for Stern, who died Jan. 1 at age 77 after suffering a brain hemorrhage a few weeks earlier.
Radio City Music Hall was filled with what Commissioner Adam Silver called one of the greatest collections of basketball talent in one location, from mighty big men Bill Russell and Yao Ming to dazzling distributors such as Johnson and Isiah Thomas.
They listened to stories hailing Stern not only for his brilliance as a businessman, but for his commitment to social responsibility and his love of his family. Speakers, ranging from colleagues in the league to friends from before he arrived there, talked of how Stern would help people arrange doctor’s appointments and score All-Star tickets, and how he loved to offer his assistance — especially, Silver noted, when it hadn’t been asked.
Stern spent 30 years as commissioner, the league’s longest-serving leader, and Silver noted that few people in the room would have had the opportunities they did in life without Stern, whose longtime office at NBA headquarters was just a block away.
Blazers make Ariza trade with Sacramento official
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired veteran forward Trevor Ariza from the Sacramento Kings.
Portland also gets Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan from the Kings in exchange for Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and two second-round draft picks.
Ariza, a 15-year NBA veteran who was on the Lakers’ 2009 NBA championship team, has averaged 6.0 points and 4.6 rebounds with the Kings this season. He has also played with New York, Orlando, Houston, New Orleans and Phoenix over his career, averaging 10.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 1,043 games.
Gabriel has played in 11 games this season with an average of 1.7 points, while also playing for the Stockton Kings of the NBA G League. Swanigan was originally selected by the Blazers with the 26th overall pick in the 2017 draft.
Bazemore, acquired by the Blazers in the offseason, made 21 starts this season and averaged 7.9 points and four rebounds. Tolliver, who also signed with the Blazers in the offseason, played in 33 games with nine starts and averaged 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds.