BRIEFS: Wednesday, January 22

The league knows it has a long ways to go to match the previous road shows, particularly in Philadelphia and Nashville.

It believes it has found the right place in the Nevada desert.

Those efforts will center around a prime area of the Strip across from Caesars Palace and in front of the Bellagio hotel. The main stage for the draft will be constructed beginning April 3 next to Caesars Forum.

It will include a viewing zone in front of the High Roller observation wheel to watch the first-round selections on Thursday night, the second and third rounds on Friday night and the remaining four rounds on Saturday.

That stage also will host daily performances by a variety of entertainers throughout the three days.

Teams will make their selections at the Caesars Forum conference center in what the league and city are dubbing Selection Square.

