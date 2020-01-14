BRIEFS: Wednesday, January 15

NFL
Gates announces retirement following 16-year career
Antonio Gates, who became one of the most prolific tight ends in the NFL without playing a down of college football, announced his retirement Tuesday.
Gates spent his entire 16-year career with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers. His 116 touchdown catches are the most by a tight end in league history.
Gates, who did not play this season, will join the Chargers front office as a legends ambassador. He is the franchise leader in receptions (955), receiving yards (11,841) and touchdowns. His 220 regular-season games are second. He had eight seasons when he had eight or more touchdowns and 21 multi-TD games.
Among tight ends, Gates’ receptions and yards are third, and his games rank fourth. He was a three-time selection to the All-Pro team as well being picked for the Pro Bowl eight times. He will be eligible for consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame beginning with the Class of 2024.
Delay in new NFL stadium roof in Las Vegas causes concern
LAS VEGAS — Installation of a translucent roof for the $2 billion football stadium being built in Las Vegas for the NFL’s Raiders is months behind schedule, but officials say it should be ready by the start of next season.
An independent monitor working for the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, however, says the target date for occupancy could be in jeopardy.
Team and construction officials are expected to provide an update Thursday to the stadium oversight panel about the 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday.
The roof had been scheduled for completion last fall. Installation is now expected in May.
Officials say the stadium is still on track to open July 31, in time to host its first event Aug. 16.
College Football
Greg Schiano hires Smith as Rutgers D coordinator
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Robb Smith has been hired as Rutgers’ defensive coordinator.
Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano announced the hiring Tuesday, the latest move that brings back a former member of his Rutgers coaching staff.
Smith spent four seasons on the Scarlet Knights’ staff. He also worked with Schiano at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Smith was Rutgers’ defensive coordinator and secondary coach in 2012. He was special teams coordinator and linebackers coach in 2011, special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach in 2010 and special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach in 2009.
Smith spent the 2019 season as a defensive analyst with Texas A&M. Before that, he served as the defensive coordinator at Minnesota in 2017 -18 and three seasons at Arkansas as the defensive coordinator and secondary coach.
MLB
Twins finalize 3-year, $30M contract with Sanó
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins on Tuesday finalized a three-year, $30 million contract with third baseman Miguel Sanó, a deal agreed to last week to avoid salary arbitration.
The 26-year-old Sanó, who made $2.65 million last season in his first year of arbitration eligibility, bounced back from a rough 2018 with a career-high 34 homers in just 105 games in 2019. All of his home runs came after May 1, which ranked as the sixth most in the American League from that date on. He also had a career-best .923 OPS.
The contract, which comes with a $14 million club option for 2023, buys out for the Twins his first two years of free agency eligibility.
The Twins first signed Sanó out of the Dominican Republic in 2009.
Phillies cut former All-Star Odubel Herrera
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies have cut outfielder Odubel Herrera and claimed outfielder Nick Martini off waivers.
Herrera was designated for assignment on Tuesday to make room on the roster for Martini. Herrera was suspended last season under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy following his arrest at a casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on domestic assault charges.
The charges against Herrera were dismissed, but the 2016 All-Star remained on the suspended list.
The Phillies owe Herrera $19.5 million. The 28-year-old Herrera has a .276 career average, .333 on-base percentage and .423 slugging percentage.
Herrera hit .222 with one home run and 16 RBIs in 39 games and lost his starting job last year before his suspension.
Martini hit .226 with a .330 on-base percentage in 32 games last season for Oakland and San Diego. He’s slashing .269/.372/.380 in 288 career plate appearances.
Truist Park new name for Atlanta Braves’ ballpark
ATLANTA — Truist Park is the new name of the Atlanta Braves’ stadium, replacing SunTrust Park.
Atlanta announced the change Tuesday following SunTrust bank’s merger with BB&T to form Truist Financial Corp. The stadium in Cobb County, north of downtown Atlanta, opened in 2017.
Most new purple signs at the stadium are expected to be in place in time for the Braves’ home opener against Miami on April 3. SunTrust Park signs already have been removed.
Braves president Derek Schiller says he expects the new branding to endure for the “next 20-plus years.”