BRIEFS: Wednesday, June 24

MLB
Phils say 2 more players, 2 staffers test positive; 12 total
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies say two more players and two additional staff numbers have tested positive COVID-19, spiking the number of total members in the organization who have the virus to 12.
The Phillies said Tuesday all other tests within the organization have come back negative. One of the two players tested positive outside the team’s spring complex in Clearwater, Florida. The Phillies did not identify anyone affected by COVID-19.
The Phillies shut their spring complex after five players tested positive on Friday for COVID-19. Philadelphia became the first big league team known to be struck by the outbreak. Three staff members at the camp also tested positive, and the Phillies didn’t identify any of those affected.
MLB responded Friday night by shutting down all 30 spring-training sites in Florida and Arizona, states that have seen a recent spike in coronavirus cases, and ordering that they undergo thorough cleansing and sanitizing.
The cases come as Major League Baseball moves closer to implementing a 60-game schedule for its shortest season since 1878 after the players’ association rejected a negotiated deal of the same length.
NFL
Brady continues group workouts despite NFLPA recommendation
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady continues to prepare for his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, working out with teammates at a private school despite a union recommendation that players not conduct any more group practices before training camp.
The six-time Super Bowl champion was joined on the field Tuesday by a group of teammates that included tight end Rob Gronkowski, quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin, center Ryan Jensen, cornerback Jamel Dean and safety Mike Edwards.
With NFL training facilities still closed to players because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brady has been leading small voluntary workouts near downtown Tampa for much of the past month.
The latest session came just three days after the Bucs confirmed an unspecified number of “individuals” tested positive for COVID-19 at the team’s training center.
The same day, NFL Players Association medial director Dr. Thom Mayer, recommended all NFL players refrain from working out in group settings until training camp begins next month.
Ford stepping down as Lions owner, daughter taking over
DETROIT — Martha Firestone Ford is stepping down as principal owner of the Detroit Lions.
The Lions announced Tuesday that Ford’s daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, is taking over as the team’s principal owner and chairman.
“It has been a great honor for our family to be associated with the Lions and with the National Football League,” the 94-year-old Ford said in a statement. “I am gratified that this family tradition, which my husband and I began almost six decades ago, will continue under Sheila’s guiding hand. It is clear to me that Sheila will provide superb leadership and is fully committed to competitive excellence and community involvement.”
Ford had been in charge of the Lions since 2014, when her husband, William Clay Ford, died.
Hamp, 68, has been one of the team’s vice chairmen during her mother’s ownership.
“Martha Ford has led the Lions with skill and grace for the past six seasons,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “I have appreciated her business insights, her love of the game, her deep commitment to the NFL, and her personal kindness. We are pleased that the Ford family will continue to own and operate this historic franchise. Sheila Hamp has become increasingly involved in team and league affairs over the past several years and we look forward to working with her and the rest of the club’s executive team.”
Ford, a granddaughter of tire magnate Harvey Firestone, seldom spoke to reporters or commented publicly on the direction of the franchise, but her influence was felt. In 2015, the team fired its president and general manager in a midseason shakeup, and when she announced the changes, Ford told fans that the franchise intended to “identify and hire the very best leadership in order to produce a consistently, winning football team.”
NBA
Cavs’ Drummond picking up $28 million option for next season
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers center Andre Drummond plans to exercise his $28.7 million player option for the 2020-21 season and stay with Cleveland.
Drummond, who was acquired in a trade from the Detroit Pistons in February, said on an ESPN podcast Tuesday that he intends to pick up the option. Drummond’s decision had been expected, but it’s the first time he had publicly stated his intentions.
“Yeah, that’s going to be pretty hard to give up, so you can count on me being in Cleveland still,” Drummond said with a laugh during the interview in which he discussed beer, his love of music and that he had started taking acting lessons. “I definitely will be in Cleveland.”
Drummond must notify the Cavs in writing about the option by Oct. 17. The NBA’s offseason calendar has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cavs surprised many around the league when they obtained Drummond, a two-time All-Star in Detroit. His arrival seemed to create a logjam in the front court since Cleveland already had Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, Larry Nance Jr. and Ante Zizic.
Drummond joined the Cavs just after first-year coach John Beilein stepped down and was replaced by J.B. Bickerstaff. In eight games with Cleveland, Drummond averaged 17.1 points and 11.1 rebounds as the Cavs went 4-4 and showed some promise.
“Going to Cleveland was like going down the street,” said Drummond, drafted by the Pistons with the ninth overall pick in 2012. “I enjoy being in Cleveland. I think the people there are outstanding. The fan base is super dope. I love playing there.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!