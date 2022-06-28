BRIEFS: Wednesday, June 29

MLB

Guardians end skid

CLEVELAND — Amed Rosario’s clutch two-run single in the eighth inning rallied Cleveland to a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a day-night doubleheader Tuesday, snapping the Guardians’ five-game losing streak.

Down 2-1 and in danger of dropping four games behind the Twins in the AL Central, the Guardians came back against reliever Emilio Pagán (1-3), who walked Myles Straw and rookie Steven Kwan before facing Rosario.

Cleveland’s shortstop then slapped a 3-2 pitch through the middle to give the Guardians a major lift. Rosario went 3 for 4 and has five three-hit games in June.

The division rivals are playing five times in four days during a stretch in which they’ll meet eight times in 10 days.

Carlos Correa’s homer leading off the eighth had given the Twins a 2-1 lead. Correa connected on a 1-0 pitch from reliever Sam Hentges (2-0), driving his ninth homer — and fourth in five games against Cleveland this season — just over the railing in left field.

Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 18th save in 20 tries.

Gilberto Celestino had an RBI triple in the seventh for the Twins, blanked on three hits over the first six innings by Guardians starter Zach Plesac.

Minnesota starter Devin Smeltzer was equally effective, holding the Guardians to just one run and striking out nine in six innings. Game two ended after press time.

Harper set for thumb surgery

PHILADELPHIA — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will have surgery Wednesday to repair his broken left thumb and the team hopes the 2021 NL MVP can play again this season.

Manager Rob Thomson did not offer a timetable for Harper’s return.

“It’s tough, but it’s probably the best thing for him. So whatever’s best for him is best for me,” Thomson said Tuesday. “If he’s able to come back, which we plan on, then that’s good under the circumstances.”

Harper’s thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night.

The 29-year-old Harper is hitting .318 with 15 home runs, 48 RBIs and a .985 OPS, and has helped the Phillies recently surge back into playoff contention.

The Phillies opened a three-game series Tuesday night against Atlanta.

Harper checked his swing as the pitch rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand in the fourth inning. He fell to the ground and was in pain as he held his hand while on his knees for several minutes.

NFL

Sources: Commanders, McLaurin agree on 3-year extension

Two people with knowledge of the move say the Washington Commanders have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal had not been announced. One person confirmed the new deal is worth up to $71 million with roughly $53 million guaranteed and a $28 million signing bonus.

McLaurin, who turns 27 in September, had one year left on his rookie contract and skipped offseason workouts while negotiations were ongoing. Coach Ron Rivera had said it was a matter of time until the team got a deal done with McLaurin’s camp.

A third-round pick in 2019, McLaurin has become Washington’s best player since breaking into the NFL. The Ohio State product has 222 catches for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns in 46 regular-season games.

Mayfield ‘ready to move on’ from Browns

ORMAN, Okla. — Baker Mayfield said the Cleveland Browns have work ahead if they want him to help them through their situation with Deshaun Watson.

Mayfield, speaking at his football camp near the University of Oklahoma’s campus on Tuesday, didn’t entirely close the door on stepping in if needed.

“No, I think for that to happen, there would have to be some reaching out,” Mayfield said. “But we’re ready to move on, I think, on both sides.”

The Browns made a major trade for Watson in March and then signed him to a record-setting $230 million contract.

Now, Watson faces a possible suspension from the league stemming from accusations of sexual misconduct by two dozen massage therapists in Texas.

Former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFL Players’ Association, will hold a hearing to determine whether Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline.

Mayfield said he expected to be traded before the NFL draft, but he’s still on the team roughly a month before the opening of training camps.

NBA

Source: Westbrook exercises $47M option with Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is exercising his option to play for $47.1 million next season, a person with direct knowledge of the decision said Tuesday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Westbrook — a past NBA MVP and one of the league’s top 75 all-time players — nor the Lakers revealed the decision publicly. ESPN first reported Westbrook’s decision.

It certainly was not a surprise, considering Westbrook would not have commanded anywhere near $47.1 million for this coming season had he chosen to become a free agent. He’ll turn 34 next season, his 15th in the NBA.

Westbrook had until Wednesday to make up his mind on the option, which will make this the fifth and final season of a $207 million contract he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The nine-time All-Star has been well-traveled since — he was traded to Houston in 2019, traded to Washington in 2020 and was moved to the Lakers in 2021.

That created what was supposed to be a great trio: Westbrook alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

It didn’t work out anywhere near as planned. The Lakers were dogged by injuries all season, missed the playoffs, fired coach Frank Vogel after the season and Westbrook has taken much of the blame for what happened.

He averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 78 games with the Lakers. Only four other players — two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic of Denver, James Harden of Philadelphia, Luka Doncic of Dallas and Dejounte Murray of San Antonio — finished the season with higher averages than Westbrook had in those three stat categories.

