MLB

Brewers' Hiura outrighted to Triple-A

PHOENIX — The Milwaukee Brewers outrighted infielder Keston Hiura to their Triple-A affiliate in Nashville on Tuesday after he cleared waivers.

The move means Hiura will remain with the Brewers organization after they had designated him for assignment.

Hiura, 26, had an outstanding rookie season in 2019 but hasn’t been able to recapture that form. He batted .226 with 14 homers and 32 RBIs in 80 games last season and struck out in 111 of his 266 plate appearances.

He has a .238 career batting average with a .318 on-base percentage, 50 homers and 132 RBIs in 284 games. His best season was that rookie year of 2019, when he hit .303 with 19 homers and 49 RBIs in 84 games while posting a .938 OPS.

Hiura began his career as a second baseman but primarily has played first base since 2021. He also played five games in left field last season.

Guardians nearing deal with All-Star 2B Giménez

CLEVELAND — Andrés Giménez became an All-Star last season. He is about to get paid like one.

The smooth-fielding second baseman has agreed to terms on a long-term contract with the Cleveland Guardians, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Giménez, who batted .297 and won a Gold Glove for the AL Central champions last season, could sign the deal within days, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract won't be finalized until he passes a physical.

The Guardians also are nearing a deal with reliever Trevor Stephan, the person said.

ESPN reported that Giménez has agreed to a seven-year, $106.5 million package that includes a club option for an eighth year. It’s the largest pre-arbitration deal ever given to a second baseman.

Gimenez signed a one-year deal worth $739,400 earlier this month.

A year ago, Cleveland announced All-Star third baseman José Ramírez's seven-year, $141 million new contract on the eve of opening day. Now, they're on the verge of locking up Giménez as they embark on 2023.

The Guardians also gave multiyear deals to closer Emmanuel Clase and center fielder Myles Straw last spring before baseball's youngest team went 92-70 and won the division going away.

NFL

Two groups formally submit bids for Commanders

PHOENIX — Dan Snyder's departure from the NFL is moving closer to reality.

A group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales and another group led by Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos have formally submitted fully financed bids for the NFL’s Washington Commanders, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Two people confirmed the bid from Harris. Both spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because details of the bid have not been publicly announced.

The Harris/Rales group includes basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta also has been in the running.

ESPN reported both bids came in at Snyder’s $6 billion asking price. Snyder had yet to accept an offer when the league's finance committee met Monday so his future wasn't openly discussed.

“The information is very little to none in terms of the 31 of us (owners), and probably even the league office right now,” Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said.

That quickly changed in less than 24 hours.

Harris, who owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils, brought on Rales, a billionaire who also grew up in Maryland, just outside Washington, earlier this year. Johnson, who has ownership experience with Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers and others, later joined the group.

Apostolopoulos is a Toronto native who went to Harvard and is the founder of a private equity venture company.

Three-quarters of the owners would need to approve the sale. A vote could take place at the league meetings in May in Minnesota if Snyder accepts an offer soon, though it's more likely the process will take longer to finalize with both groups involving several owners.

NBA

Nets' Simmons won't play again this season

NEW YORK — Ben Simmons won't play again this season because of a nerve injury in his back, ending his disappointing first full season with the Brooklyn Nets after just 42 games.

Simmons saw multiple specialists this week who determined that he should be shut down for the season because of a nerve impingement and begin a rehabilitation program. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Tuesday a full recovery was expected.

It's the second straight year that Simmons was unable to play because of a back injury. He had surgery in the offseason to repair a disk problem, but was bothered this season by a sore left knee before his back problems returned.

Simmons finishes with averages of 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft didn't play after the All-Star break in February. The 26-year-old had fallen out of the starting lineup before that, unable to regain the form that earned his three All-Star selections in Philadelphia.

He was traded to the Nets last February after initially refusing to play for the 76ers in the 2021-22 season, citing mental health concerns. His back problems then surfaced as he worked to get himself prepared to play for the Nets.

Simmons is making $35.4 million this season, and is due $78.2 million more over the next two seasons.